Tesla's Mispricing Tapers

Tesla’s (TSLA) stock has historically traded at such a non-conventional level that its price multiple has routinely been 10 times that of General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) (Figure 1). Although, Tesla’s recent stock price volatility had an unintended consequence that gave the market an opportunity to reprice the company’s intrinsic value. In this article, I used several different relative stock valuation metrics to show that Tesla stock’s overvaluation has narrowed significantly in the recent period.

Market Capitalization per Car (MPC)

To start with, maybe the most rudimentary measure of stock value is the concept of “market capitalization per car.” This is what shareholders will pay, in the form of stock prices, for every car sold. In Figure 1 below, I present the market capitalization per car sold for all major automakers, including GM, Toyota (NYSE: TM), Ford, Volkswagen, Tesla, and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), for last 6 years. GM, Ford, and Volkswagen’s shareholders (not customers) are willing to pay somewhere between $5,400 and $9,000 for every car the companies sold (company 10-Qs). BMW shareholders pay $25,000 and Toyota $15,000 on average for the sale of each of their cars. Clearly, what should have caught everyone’s eye is that Tesla shareholders have paid over $500,000 a car, a level which is already on Mars. They pay 20 times the amount of BMW, 33 times of Toyota, and a whopping 70 times of the “little guys” (GM/Ford/Volkswagen).

At the onset, it may seem odd that there is such wide variation, as you would think that for a similar car, there should be “one fair stock price” for it. It would be naive to rush to the conclusion that Tesla’s stock is 70 times overpriced compared to GM. At least for the last 6 years, however, it would be reasonable to acknowledge that Tesla has been most likely overvalued relative to other automakers.

That being said, recent history indicates that Tesla’s high MPC has declined around 30% since 2017 (Figure 1). If the existence of overvaluation may have contributed to the high MPC level, the significant decrease in MPC may also suggest that the stock mispricing has been reduced.

Relative P/S Multiples

The second derivative of the relative valuation is the comparison between the price-to-sales ratios. In that regard, Tesla’s P/S ratio, while consistently higher than GM’s, has also followed a clear downward trend (Figure 2A). Ironically, Tesla’s P/S multiple has declined about the same 30% since 2017 (Figure 2B). Other than the difference in growth potential and risk, if the higher P/S may be a result of the stock overvaluation, the 30% decrease in P/S may also signal that the stock mispricing has been tapered.

Option Vega

On the third derivative, I turned to the option market for confirmation of the changing mispricing. The assumption is that option traders are known to leverage their advantages. At this time, the interest in Tesla stock options goes beyond the simple connection between Tesla stock price and its option premium. Since the option market is one unique place that explicitly prices in underlying volatility, the increasing uncertainty associated with mispricing may be reflected in option prices. That is, the option Greek, Vega, which measures the changes in option prices in response to changes in volatility, captures investors’ aversion to mispricing. In this context, a higher Vega would suggest that option traders are willing to pay a higher premium for the same changes in underlying volatility because the underlying stock has been mispriced.

To compare the option traders’ perception regarding the extent how the stocks are mispriced, using the Black and Scholes Option Pricing Model, I computed long-dated (1 year) option Vega at the end of each quarter since 2010 for all 4 stocks. The historical trends and comparisons are demonstrated in Figure 5. Tesla’s Vega has been on a sharp rise for the better part of the 7-year period. Compared to the other three stocks, again, Tesla’s Vega has been in a totally different “universe.”

So, if you buy the argument that Vega can measure the extent of mispricing, option traders apparently have priced in more mispricing for Tesla than for General Motors, Ford, and Volkswagen. Similar to the measures in the stock market, option traders also think that Tesla's stock has narrowed its mispricing, from 0.7 to 0.4, or approximately 40% in the recent period.

Tesla Target Prices

After all the anecdotal clues of a possible diminishing stock overvaluation, I need to address the actual valuation of the stock. In this case, I rely on the Street’s opinion on Tesla's stock target price. At least in the most recent weeks, due to Elon Musk’s recent event of tweeting Tesla’s going private deal and the subsequent development, Tesla's stock has fallen below the street’s consensus target price by about 10% (Figure 3A). In other words, if you consider that Street’s target price to be a good estimate of the intrinsic value of a stock, the fact that Tesla’s stock price has reverted from +10% above to -10% below the target price would suggest that the overvaluation, if existed, would have been corrected to a some extent.

On April 28, 2014, two of my distinguished colleagues, Professor Aswath Damodaran and Professor Bradford Cornell, used a DCF approach to conclude that Tesla’s stock was valued at $151, overvalued by 150%. On August 2017, Damodaran revised his estimate to $192, with the then market price at $365, or overvalued by 80%. Using the same valuation, at today’s $300 level, Tesla’s stock would only be overvalued by 50%, also 30% lower than previous estimates of mispricing.

Move Beyond Valuation

Somewhere along the last year or two, Tesla’s relative valuation has come down in the order of 30%. Technically, the 30% valuation revision can be a result of the deterioration of the underlying fundamentals and the mispricing being corrected. Since most analysts did not change their fair value estimates, I can only surmise that only a small part of the 30% drop was due to the changing fundamentals. In other words, Tesla’s overvaluation has been reduced by a better part of the 30% correction. While I cannot say that Tesla is fairly valued now, the market should move beyond the typical valuation argument to the forecast financials. As Tesla finally passed the production hurdle and there seems no imminent danger of default or bankruptcy, investors should focus on the profitability of Model 3, the feasibility for the next capital raise, and maybe the blueprint of a private Tesla.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.