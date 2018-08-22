Tesla: August Could Be Telling Month

Last week, I reminded everyone that there's more to focus on currently with Tesla (TSLA) than just the SEC and go-private plan. Investors also should be watching what's going on with the company's actual business, because that could be more important in the end for the stock (and bonds). As we approach the final week of August, it will be very interesting to see if this month provides a key tell for how business is doing.

Yes, we all know that Tesla has been registering a lot of new Model 3 VINs lately, helping the Bloomberg Model 3 tracker soar to new highs everyday. However, just because a VIN is registered doesn't mean a car has been built yet (and may need serious rework before it is finished), and then it has to make its way to the customer. Considering the number of vehicles in transit at the end of Q2, July's US Model 3 sales estimate from InsideEvs of 14,250 seemed a bit light. What will it be for August?

Here's a better question though. Is the Model 3, especially with the higher end versions going into production now, impacting Model S or X sales at all? The above linked page shows how InsideEvs estimated a 15.8% year over year drop in US Model S deliveries along with a 19.7% drop for the X. With Tesla needing a big second half of the year to meet guidance for these two vehicles, it can't afford cannibalization from the Model 3, especially since the S/X are the higher margin vehicles. Next year could be even more worrisome given the reduction in the US Federal Tax credit. The phrase "Tesla refund" is also becoming more popular on Google search trends as seen in the graphic below.

(Source: Google search trends, seen here)

According to teslastats.no, we are finally starting to see some life in Norway for registrations. There have been four straight weekdays with double digits, putting the total so far this month at 75. However, that's still down nearly 30% from the 107 registrations in the first 22 days of August last year, and July this year was down more than 56% compared to 2017.

Remember, last year's final four months of the year saw 5,760 registrations for Tesla in Norway, making it one of the company's most important countries. With the US having a slow July and China tariffs hurting that market, Tesla can't afford to have trouble in Norway as well. We also are finally starting to see some new competition arrive, with the Jaguar i-Pace and Hyundai Kona EV starting to ramp up their first month of deliveries.

(Source: Norway EV registrations, seen here)

Now I'm sure Tesla bulls will laugh at these numbers, but this is just the start of this wave of competition. What about the Audi E-Tron that is being unveiled next month, the Kia Niro EV that's also coming to market, along with other offerings from Mercedes, Porsche, and others? Don't forget that Tesla doesn't even have a factory at the moment for its Model Y, regardless of your thoughts on Tesla's ability to pay for such facility. Crossovers like the Kona are already finding their way to consumers, even if initial production numbers will be limited a bit. Many of these other firms will also have plenty of access to tax credits in the US, which could force Tesla to cut prices in 2019.

So as August comes to a close shortly, keep an eye on how Tesla the actual business is doing. If US and Norway estimates don't show a bit of improvement, management's goals for profitability and positive cash flow this quarter could be in serious jeopardy. July was estimated to be a somewhat soft month, meaning the pressure is mounting for Tesla to deliver. Amidst all of the volatility in Tesla shares given everything else that's going on, Tesla's bondholders are losing faith again, sending the August 2025 notes back down towards their lows as seen below.

(Source: Finra page for Tesla 2025 bonds, seen here)

