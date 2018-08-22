APA Group Stapled Security (APAJF) CEO Michael McCormack on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

APA Group Stapled Security (OTCPK:APAJF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2018 8:00 PM ET

Executives

Michael McCormack - CEO

Peter Fredricson - CFO

Ross Gersbach - Chief Executive Strategy and Development

Analysts

Rob Koh - Morgan Stanley

Ian Myles - Macquarie Group

James Byrne - Citigroup

Joseph Wong - UBS Equity Research

Peter Wilson - Crédit Suisse

Joseph Jacobelli - Bloomberg

Michael McCormack

Good morning, and welcome to APA's 2018 Full Year Results Presentation. I'm Mick McCormack, APA's Managing Director and CEO. With me in our Sydney office is APA's Chief Financial Officer, Peter Fredricson, who will be presenting our financial results in detail. I also have some of my executive team here to assist in answering any questions, in particular: Ross Gersbach, our Chief Executive Strategy and Development; Rob Wheals, Group Executive Transmission; Sam Pearce, Group Executive Networks and Power; and Nevenka Codevelle, Group Executive Governance, Risk and Legal.

The usual disclaimer. I promise myself I'll read that one day. I'll start today's call with an overview of the full year results and then hand over to Peter to go through the numbers in detail, including guidance for full year '19. I'll then conclude with some general comments on energy markets and reconfirm the status of APA's implementation agreement with the CKI consortium before moving to Q&A.

Looking at Slide 4, another solid result by APA, with FY '18 revenue, excluding pass-through, up 2.8% to $1.941 billion. We've delivered slightly above FY '18 EBITDA up our guidance range of $1.51 billion with an EBITDA result of $1.519 billion, which is 3.3% above the previous financial year. We've indicated at last year's full year results that the numbers would be steady for a couple of years as we worked through the significant three year growth cycle we are in. Already, you can see the slight uptick in revenues from the part year contribution to some of those newly commissioned assets, a positive indicator for the upswing ahead in FY '19 and FY '20, as a result of the $1.4 billion plus of committed capital growth projects in pipe.

We also continue to benefit from the nature of the Wallumbilla Gas Pipeline contract, not only in sheer size of the revenue but also with the U.S. CPI escalation and favorable U.S. dollar to AU dollar exchange rates. The significance to APA of that acquisition announced back in December 2014 continues to benefit our business. Indeed, it is the culmination of APA's long-term strategy and investment decisions of the past that has built such a robust business, delivering both growing returns to our investors and growth to asset footprint and expertise, which is often a challenge for businesses to do both successfully.

Net profit was up 11.8% to $264.8 million, due in part to reduction in finance costs, as we had our lower level of debt drawn in FY '18 relative to FY '17. Operating cash flow was up almost 6% to $1.031 billion, and OCF per security increased 4.1% on the previous period to $0.907.

APA's distributions have continuously risen every year for 18 years. And in FY '18, $0.45 will be paid to our security holders, representing a 3.4 increase year-on-year. APA's total security holder return for the financial year was 11.2%. So they are the headline numbers. Let's now take a look at the activities that drove those results.

Turning to Slide 5. APA played a key role in enabling Australian consumers and businesses to have access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy. We've been doing that for over 18 years now, and in that time, have invested over $13 billion in energy infrastructure. What we've built has long life spans that is not just for the next couple of years but for the next 20 years plus. It's also not just some great idea we had to build a piece of infrastructure. Our investments follow sometimes years of development with our customers as to what their future need will be. The FY '18 year was no exception. Even given the additional efforts to manage the various government and market reviews during the year, the result of new regulatory rules that were implemented and the proposal by the CKI consortium to acquire our business, a remarkable amount of business as usual, as I like to call it, was achieved.

Our existing assets. We continued to execute flexible gas transportation contracts on both APA's East and West Coast Grids. These were made even more customer-centric following the refresh of APA's service offerings in January to provide more short-term option for capacity reservation and the standardization of gas transportation agreements. At Diamantina Power Station in Mount Isa, Queensland, added a third customer to its books with the Capricorn Copper mine now back in operation. We also are commissioned at the new APLNG Reedy Creek Wallumbilla Pipeline up in Queensland. The Mt Morgans Gas Pipeline for Dacian Gold in Western Australia and our newest solar farm in Western Australia, the Emu Downs Solar Farm colocated with our existing wind farm there. Across all of these communities, where our assets are located, the APA team has worked very closely with the local landholders and businesses to ensure everyone knew what was happening and when -- and to ensure our operations did not impact their daily life, or at least, to a manageable level. It's also has been very rewarding for APA to support some of the local community activities. We've also progressed the construction of both the Darling Downs Solar Farm in Queensland and the Badgingarra Wind Farm in WA. A customer for this wind farm, Alinta Energy, also extended their original 12-year contract to 17 years and is underwriting the new 17.5-megawatt Badgingarra solar farm. The Orbost gas processing facility. Refurbishment and upgrade program is well on track, as is our customer Cooper Energy, who successfully drilled the first production well in the Sole field in the Bass Strait in July this year.

I'm on Slide 6, which is looking at the record $1.4 billion class of growth projects, either completed or underway and due to complete in FY '19. The important takeouts from this slide include: first, the clear picture of national growth for APA's projects spread from west to east and north to south. And secondly, that the project span a variety of our core skills: power generation, both renewable energy with wind and solar farm developments; and gas pipe power generation, pipeline construction and operation and the gas processing. Projects generally are running either on time or ahead of schedule, with a slight helping hand from the dry weather conditions unfortunately being experienced across their country. We've had some incremental returns during the FY '18 year from the completion of some of these projects, which we estimate will increase to approximately $75 million plus revenue return in FY '19. When all projects complete this financial year, we expect that additional revenue to kick up in the order of $215 million plus. In terms of growth CapEx in FY '20 and beyond, we expect to spend $300 million to $400 million per annum over the next two to three years of further growth projects that we have been working on with our customers come to fruition across all energy infrastructure sectors.

Turning to Slide 7. Of course, without our customers, APA would not be the successful business it is today. We work together with our customers to facilitate their needs as they underwrite new capital projects. During the period, we continued the strong working relationships with our customers and directly negotiated new contracts with them as well as contract renewals, variations and extensions. Just to highlight some of the key deals we've done with our customers during FY '18, starting in my home state at Queensland. A deal I'm very proud to be part of was Incitec Pivot contract that will see gas transported around 3,300 kilometers from the Mereenie Basin in the Northern Territory to APL's Gibson Island plant in Brisbane, utilizing four of APA's interconnected pipelines as well as the soon-to-be commissioned Northern Gas Pipeline. This is a true example of industry, producers, transporters and customers working together to provide a solution for a key industrial customer. More importantly is the outcome of this deal for Incitec Pivot and its many employees and their families at the Gibson Island facility. It means a more secure future for them as APL continues to assess longer-term option for sourcing future gas supply requirements. APA was committed to do what we could to facilitate APL's interim needs as a valued customer and to support Australia's manufacturing industries.

Across the East Coast Grid, in the second half of the period, we announced a couple of large three year contracts, around $40 million each, that will see gas moving south, typically from the gas hub at Wallumbilla to Sydney and Melbourne as well as storage services. We've also reached agreement and implemented a number of shorter-term arrangements with market participants to move gas to southern market. And in the west, our interconnected West Coast Grid will facilitate gas transported from the Carnarvon Basin across 1,500 kilometers and four APA pipelines, including the recently commissioned Yamarna Gas Pipeline to the Gruyere Gold Project, which is a joint venture between the ASX-listed Gold Road Resources and the global miner Gold Fields Limited. We will also be supplying electricity from the new Yamarna Gas Power Station under a 15 year contract.

Looking at Slide 8. Safety is one of our core APA values, and it is also one of the key points in APA's decision compass. Doing things safely for the benefit of our employees, the communities, environment we operate in as well as maintaining our assets is paramount in our daily operations, whether it's out in the field or in one of our many offices around the country. Our target is a Zero Harm workplace. Disappointingly, despite the increased focus on safety initiatives and training during the financial year, one of our key measures of safety, the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate increased to 8.9 from 7.5 against the target of not more than 8. Injuries were predominantly within our contracted workforce, so it's clear we've got some work to do there. I want everyone who works for APA, irrespective of whether you are an employee, contractor or whoever, to go home in the same well state they came to work.

From an environmental perspective, we comply fully with all the legislative requirements covering by the existing infrastructure and the new projects under construction and/or preliminary investigations. We've invested significant time and resources engaging with communities surrounding a number of projects under development, including the regions at [indiscernible] and Wallumbilla in Queensland, Orbost and Pakenham in Victoria, and Narrabri and surrounding towns in New South Wales.

We commenced an environmental management plan improvement program to standardize compliance tools, environmental risk assessments and reporting at asset level across our significant and diverse asset portfolio. During the year, we commenced the review of APA's environmental, social and governance, or ESG framework, with a view to support continuing maturity in this area. Given the significant and broad-ranging nature of the maturity program that we so far envisage, it is anticipated to be a multiyear program. Some key elements that will be evaluated include a review of relevant sustainability metrics and targets, APA's climate risk against the task force on the climate-related financial disclosure criteria and further environmental management practices.

APA has long held a view that climate change is real, and we need to take measures now as a global community to address this. APA's two primary activities, natural gas and renewable energy, are key enablers of Australia's transition to a lower carbon sustainable economy. And we'll continue to use our smarts and assets to work with the industry and government towards affordable, reliable and sustainable energy solutions for Australia.

Turning to Slide 9. I'll just talk about working with industry to help solve Australia's energy trilemma. So what have been doing in this space? During the period, APA was one of the 15 foundation companies from across the energy supply chain that committed to develop a customer charter. The energy charter's objective is to reconnect the industry as a whole with its purpose, that is observing the customer and the community and to engender a sense of collectible collective accountability across the supply chain for customary outcomes.

For APA, it was simply a no-brainer that something had to be done to help deal with some of the issues in the energy industry. The energy charter initiative provide a better opportunity, and we are proud to be part of it. Even though we don't have a direct retail consumer relationship, we do have customers who have those direct consumer connections. Therefore, anything we can do to help our customers help their customers is a win-win for all.

So all the big picture investments and actions we've undertaken, such as developing the East Coast Grid and other interconnected energy infrastructure, adapting our systems and technology to better suit our customers' needs, fueling the skills of our engineers, commercial and maintenance teams under the Integrated Operations Centre, and most importantly, working closely with our customers to solve their challenges are all about APA putting the customer first. On that note, I'll hand over to Peter to run through the numbers.

Peter Fredricson

Thanks, Mick, and good morning, everybody. Looking at Slide 11, just following on from Mick's comments, we're pleased with the results for FY 2018 announced this morning, as really they continue to fall in line with our longer-term expectations and primarily reflect the guidance that we've given to the market over a considerable time now.

Whilst EBITDA has finished the year slightly above the top end of our guidance range, this is not unexpected, given the ongoing growth in the business and given that we have continued to work closely with our customers to meet their needs around energy infrastructure. With the transportation of gas storage and processing of gas or the delivery of electricity generated and sold under longer-term take-or-pay power purchase agreements. Our results have always benefited from continuing to manage our deep portfolio in a way that controls interest expense and increases the operating cash flow -- increases in operating cash flow continue to deliver us an ability to fund a sustainable amount of our growth going forward from funds retained in the business, whilst continuing to grow distributions to security holders. Also, we remain a significant contributor to the Australian economy through payments, to suppliers, employees and the government through taxes. It is very important to us that security holders receive at least as much as, and in this year more, than lenders to the business.

We move to Slide 12. The energy infrastructure sector again delivered an outcome that was firmly in line with our expectations and with the guidance that we've provided to the market at the beginning of the year. Arguably, we were guiding to a flatter profile of earnings in FY 2018, given that our expectation was that the $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion of projects we were talking about then would only really begin to contribute in FY '19 and beyond. In the end, as Mick has noted, a couple of assets were commissioned in FY '18, and we have continued to do gas transportation deals with our customers. The year-on-year relative performance across the states, especially on the East Coast, has less relevance to us today in an environment with a vast majority of contracts we are entering into are now multi-asset, multiservice contracts.

For example, in the first half of FY '17, one customer had a direct point-to-point-only contract on MSP, Moomba Sydney Pipeline. This was replaced in the second half of FY '17, and for all of FY '18, with an East Coast Grid contract, it has delivered that customer more flexibility, as to where they pick up gas and where it's delivered to. In this context, the East Coast Grid outcome of 3% growth is the more relevant result than any state-by-state comparison.

Asset management continues to deliver growth as we manage more connections and revenue for our networks customers, and as we continue to see customer contributions reimbursing our fractions taken on our asset base to benefit those customers directly. Energy investments and corporate costs remain relatively flat year-on-year, with no significant changes influencing either the current year or expected to have any impact -- any real impact going forward.

If we move to Slide 13. Notwithstanding the $1.4 billion plus now of growth projects that we are working our way through and the $300 million to $400 million per year of growth CapEx going forward over the next few years post 2019, we are not changing the risk profile of our business. We remain committed to investing and expansions or asset builds, where our expenditure is underwritten by long-term contracts with highly credit-worthy counterparties.

Again this year, notwithstanding the passing of one year on each of the contracts that are in place, the average length of our outstanding contracts remains in excess of 12 years. And in excess of 90% of our revenue is highly predictable, as it comes from capacity charges, regulatory arrangements or contracts around revenue agreements. Close to 96% of our revenues are coming from investment-grade counterparties. And we continue to maintain a spread of industry segment exposure across energy, utilities and the resources sectors in the mine. We continue to run the business as a low-risk, low-return energy infrastructure owner and operator that is delivering on the needs of our significant portfolio of larger company customers across the Australian landscape.

If we move to Slide 14. When we released our annual results in FY -- in fiscal year 2017, we foreshadowed the largest capital spend in our history for FY '18. Again, when we raised equity in February of this year in support of that largest ever capital spend, we did so to keep the balance sheet in a position of strength for the ongoing operation of the business. In the end, we have spent $875-odd million in capital this year. $760 million of that committed to growth projects that will deliver new revenues in FY '19, FY '20 and beyond. Our expectation of $425 million of growth capital spend in FY '19 pretty much rounds out the roughly $1.5 billion of growth projects that we spoke of in August 2016. And all of the projects that we can speak individually to have been completed within both our time and budgeted expectations. Stay-in business CapEx at $112 million is substantially in line with our previous discussions, where we have used the terminology of around $100 million annually on average going forward. This year included around $20 million of technology spend as we continue to increase the sophistication of what we do for our customers across our networks. That level of technology spend is now standard for us and likely won't reduce in the near term as we invest further to meet the requirements of the gas market Reform Group rules.

Moving to Slide 15. The growth projects that we currently have underway include those that we announced throughout FY '17 and into the beginning of this year FY '18. We've made considerable progress on the larger projects and have added a number of smaller projects as we have gone along. The Mt Morgans pipeline, for example, is a small lateral of Eastern Goldfields Pipeline that takes our customers on that pipeline to five and is now delivering us revenues that we wouldn't have seen two years ago. As noted earlier, all of these projects are currently running to a timetable that we expected and planned for and within the funding expectations that we had calculated. We have very clear visibility on the FY '19 spend at an earlier stage than we have had in the past. And the engagement that we are continuing to have with our customers about their future needs gives us a very high level of confidence in the $300 million to $400 million of guidance for growth CapEx for the two to three years beyond FY '19.

If we move to the next slide, Slide 16, in respect to capital management. Some of the feedback that we received from the market at the beginning of this year when we undertook the equity raising in support of that $1.4 billion worth of growth capital was surprising to us. Notwithstanding the fact that we have seen for the last nine years that we will always fund our growth from an appropriate mix of funds retained in the business, debt and equity to maintain our BBB and Baa2 ratings and our 65% to 68% gearing range, investors appeared surprised by the rating.

Yes, we could have raised the equity in August 2017 when we announced the program, but that would have seen us with close to $1 billion in the bank for a large part of the year. Yes, we could have waited until this release now to raise the relevant equity, but then we would have been in a significantly weaker position from a balance sheet gearing perspective. So we raised when we felt we were in the strongest position to do so and when we needed the funding.

Our capital management and distribution policies have not changed and remain a cornerstone of our strategy that we will ensure a strong balance sheet underpins everything we do and that our securityholders should continue to benefit from our growth, with distributions that are sustainable over the long term and remain fully covered by operating cash flows. Finally, everything we do is considered in the context of the capital needs of the business and the economic conditions within which we are operating.

Moving to Slide 17. So during FY '18, we have continued to ensure the balance sheet is in a position to fund what we are doing without putting the business at risk. We redeem what became very expensive debt when the equity credit fell away from the subordinated notes in March 2018. We repaid the Japanese yen bond that was issued some 6.5 years ago. And we have put in place a new syndicated bank facility that will provide us with lower cost domestic funding of up to $1 billion out to December 2023. This leaves us in a position where we continue to look at offshore longer term highly liquid market, such as the 144A market and the euro MTN market for longer-term funding that will be used as we refinance more expensive U.S. private placement debt that comes up for repayment in September 2018 and May 2019. We remain of the view that all debt with that we will repay between now and May 2022 can be refinanced with lower cost funding, using both shorter- and longer-term markets available to us. In any event, all of the metrics that we manage to: our writings, our gearing ratio, our hedging, our interest cover ratio and our average maturity of senior facilities remain strong and positive relative to our own benchmarks.

So Slide 18. The debt portfolio remains well balanced and diversified within the order of 1.3 billion of committed undrawn domestic syndicated and bilateral facilities available to fund our ongoing business and the repayment of around $400 million of USPP notes that fall for repayment over the balance of FY 2019. Our philosophy remains that we will draw down domestic floating rate bank facilities to fund operations and debt repayment. And when we have sufficient domestic funds drawn to warrant a benchmark size issue of debt in longer-term markets, we will then look to assess which offshore aftermarket is most efficiently priced at that time to issue. Our expectation in that context is currently we will look to further term funding in this regard in the second half of FY '19.

On Slide 19. As Mick has already pointed out, the board approved the payment of a $0.24 per security final distribution at its meeting this morning. As is usual, distribution is made up of pass-through revenue from -- profit distribution from APT and capital distributions from each of those trusts. Due to APA now paying corporate tax on an annual basis, we are able to fully frank the profit distribution from APT with $0.0383 in franking being allocated to the final distribution. This brings total distributions for the year to $0.45 per security, with $0.0633 of franking credits allocated to the APT profit distributions. The 3.4% increase in distributions keeps faith with our desire to grow distributions generally in line with operating cash flows, whilst the 52% payout ratio enables us to retain funds in the business, sufficient to support the CapEx program going forward in FY '19. The final distribution will be paid to securityholders on the 12th of September of this year.

Finally, I'll move to guidance on page -- on Slide 20. We will continue to grow the business in FY '19. EBITDA is expected to fall within the range of $1.55 billion to $1.575 billion, and interest costs within a range from $500 million to $510 million. Growth CapEx for FY '19 is expected to be around $425 million based on the projects we are currently committed to and committed to completing, and other projects we expect to begin as we reach further and final agreements with our customers.

We are confident based on discussions with customers around a significant portfolio of projects that we currently have on our radar across the pipeline infrastructure, power generation and midstream businesses that we will see at least $300 million to $400 million of growth CapEx beyond FY '19 for the following two to three years.

Our expectations remain high that these numbers are conservative, but as always -- but as has always been the case, we don't -- we won't be spending the money unless the relevant projects are underwritten by our customers, so we remain in discussion with them and we remain dependent on their reaching their own final investment decisions in respect to projects that need our infrastructure support. And in respect of distributions for the year, this will very much depend on whether the CKI proposal proceeds or not. If the proposal does not proceed for any reason, we expect total distributions for the year of in the order of $0.465 per security prior to the allocation of any franking credits that should be available. Thank you.

With that, I'll hand back to Mick.

Michael McCormack

Thanks, Peter. And looking at Slide 22. The 2018 financial year has been a year of change with the introduction of the Gas Market Reform Group's initiatives adopted by the COAG Energy Council. In August last year, the new arbitration rules for nonscheme pipelines came into play by continuing to deliver for our customers 100% of all new contracts and contract variations and renewals had been negotiated between APA and our customers without recourse to arbitration, the same way we've always done it. We worked closely with our customers since day one of becoming APA 18 years ago. And a few of us, like me, have been working with those customers for over 35 years on some of our assets. We wouldn't be in business today without our customers because everything we have done and continue to do is because our customers have asked us for it and have underwritten that growth and development with long-term contracts.

The more our asset footprint and diversity of energy infrastructure have grown, the more options our customers have had to better manage their energy portfolios, and together, we've come up with some pretty innovative solutions. In January this year, we published our pricing methodology, and standing tariffs provided greater transparency for our customers. We also took the opportunity to refresh and streamline the suite of gas services available on our East Coast and central region gas transmission assets. We completed the same information disclosure for our WA assets in June 2018 as per the Gas Market Reform Group's requirements.

APA's new offerings might provide more options for shorter-term capacity reservation, which will assist customers in managing their energy portfolios in the increasingly dynamic Australian gas market. By the end of October this year, we will publish on our website additional financial information about our pipelines as well as the weighted average tariff currently charged for a suite of common services on our pipelines.

The final initiative to be implemented from the Gas Market Reform Group recommendations is the commencement in March 2019 of a new capacity trading and auction facility. The intention of this initiative is to encourage customers to make unutilized pipeline capacity available through a secondary trading market, knowing that in the unutilized capacity will be sold via our Day Ahead Auction process. APA is working closely with policymakers to develop systems to support these capacity trading and Day Ahead Auction markets.

It sounds simple, but it is quite an undertaking to ensure our people, systems and processes can handle the additional requirement to assess unutilized contracted capacity, talk with AEMO systems and affect any trading or transfer of capacity. We also need to ensure our customers are ready and can use any upgraded systems, so our team has been holding forums to ensure we iron our technical or IT design issues with them well ahead of time.

Turning to Slide 23, which is headed APA's strategy. APA has had a clear direction since June 2000 when we listed and that was to grow our energy infrastructure portfolio, strengthen our expertise and capabilities, and maintaining our financial strength in order to provide growing returns to our investors. I'm pleased to look at that slide today and see that our strategy is as strong and relevant as it was almost two decades ago.

Looking at the latest AEMO statement, gas statement of opportunities for east coast gas demand and production, up on the right-hand corner, you'll see a gap there between the demand forecast and the various calid reserve from the early 2020s. We see that gap has just some of the opportunities for more growth for our business and trying to fill that gap. Indeed, we see significant possible opportunities ahead for future investment in the order of over $4 billion over the next five years. Some of these opportunities are well progressed, such as the Crib Point Pakenham Pipeline project for which we are undertaking preliminary investigative work and license approval undertakings awaiting FID approval by AGL and other projects fall into the possible category when more work needs to be done to bring these projects into the probably basket. Clearly, other industry participants will compete for these projects, but APA is well placed to capture its fair share. Australia is rich with a variety of natural resources, and fortunately, gas is one of these. As society globally searches for a balance between sustainable, reliable and affordable energy solutions, we are very certain that gas is part of that mix, along with renewable technologies. Gas has lower emissions than other fuel sources; it is reliable; allows for fast startup; and in Australia, we have plenty of it. You can see from that other government supplied graph on the slide that has gas increasingly being used to generate Australia's electricity supply needs, and we see that trend continuing. So APA's strategy remains valid and current with plenty of opportunities ahead.

I'm on the last slide now, Slide 24. This is simply a summary of where we are up to with the scheme arrangement between APA and the CKI consortium that we announced on Monday, 13th of August, and held a teleconference call on it. There's been no change to what was announced on that date. Following completion of due diligence by the CKI consortium, a firm offer of $11 cash per security was made. The board, which includes me, feel that the offer price is compelling, given the 30% pass premium to the one-day, five-day, 30-day VWAP premium as at 12 June, which was the trading day before we first advised the market of CKI's approach. The offer also values the business at 14.8x the enterprise value to the FY '18 EBITDA. The proposal is subject to regulatory approvals, including ACCC and FIRB. The ACCC has indicated 13th September as its indicative date for the release of its decision. The ACCC outcome will be followed by decision from FIRB, although no time frame has been indicated. It is our expectation, as we have indicated to the securityholders, that if these regulatory hurdles are passed in a timely manner, then we would expect to be sending out the scheme booklet and voting information by 8th of October, with a view to holding the scheme meetings in late November. On that basis, if securityholders approve the scheme, then we would expect payment to be made to our investors by the end of December. The scheme agreement is in place until 31 March, 2019. After that time, we believe that would be renegotiated if the process is to continue or the proposal will simply fall away. Regardless of the process going on, we've got a business to run and we'll continue to do so, until if and when it's time to hand the keys over to a new owner.

So with that, I'll pass the mic back to the operator to open up the Q&A session for analysts. And I've set aside time later to talk with the media. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Rob Koh from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Rob Koh

Just a question about the guidance for FY '19. Presume that there is a estimate in there for the Wallumbilla gas pipeline, can you remind us when you get the CPI linkage notification? Is that early in the year?

Peter Fredricson

Yes. It's from the 1st of January each year, Rob.

Rob Koh

And then just a quick question about the color around the same business CapEx going forward. It was 112-ish million in '18 and you're saying in the order of 100 million. Should we be thinking stay-in business CapEx is actually going down a little bit? And if so, can you give us some color on why that would be?

Peter Fredricson

I think what we've said, Rob, over a couple of years now is we've sort of expected to be on average about $100 million a year. And so last year, it was less than $100 million; this year, it's a little bit more. We don't see any reason why it would be significantly more than $100 million in any given year, but sometimes it can be. So it just depends. I think, this year, which is gone by or gone through, included some reasonable maintenance expenditure [indiscernible] the past stations. So it's one of those things that's a little bit more flexible than anything else. And as I say, we think $100 million over the longer term annually is a good number.

Rob Koh

Moving to -- and I do hesitate to bring this up, but the regulatory matters, and you've highlighted the disclosures around depreciated actual cost and weighted average tariffs will be published on the website 31st October. Can you give us a sense of how we should interpret those numbers? Should we be interpreting those with caution I presume?

Michael McCormack

Well, I'm having a laugh here, Rob. We'll compile the numbers absolutely in accordance with how we've been directors, what the rules are. So the way I look, it is just a continuation of the move to some more transparency. We've had the arbitration regime in place since the 1st of August, we put information around our pricing principles in January or 1st of February this year and the latest bit of information will be compiled absolutely in accordance with the GMRG, Gas Market Reform Group's rules. And with all that information, I'll leave it to others, including yourselves, as to how that will be interpreted. But in the meanwhile, we'll just get on and negotiate more in the new and renewed contracts with our customers just another couple of lines in the sand to my mind.

Rob Koh

Mick, I appreciate that. All right. A question for Peter. Obviously, the balance sheet always is in strong investment, great territory, no issues. Just wondering if you had any feedback from banks of fixed interest investors? If there would be any aggregation issues with CKI should that transaction proceed?

Peter Fredricson

Not had that discussion with anybody, Rob.

Rob Koh

Sorry, I just didn't catch that. Peter, did you say no discussion held?

Peter Fredricson

We've not had that discussion with anybody. And to be honest, I don't know if you saw it, 14th of August S&P put out a statement about APA's current rating to outlook positive on the basis that if this business was to transfer to CKI ownership, the rating would likely be upgraded to a BBB+, given the parent company's support. If there were aggregation issues, I don't think it's a real problem to anybody to be fear. The markets that we issue into are highly liquid, and they're vast markets. So I doubt that it would be any issue to anybody to be fear in context of our longer-term debt, our domestic debt, our debt facilities, currently, as you've seen in the presentation, is $1.5 billion -- $1.55 billion worth of domestic facilities drawn to $200 million. Again, I don't think it's going to be any issue to a new owner or if they were aggregation issues and debt had to be repaid by that new owner.

Rob Koh

Yes. Understood, Peter. Just last question, bit [indiscernible]. Can you comment perhaps on the suitability of the gas infrastructure in your portfolio to hydrogen?

Michael McCormack

Yes, Rob. It's got a fair bit of airtime at the moment, but we're a long, long way off and I just pulling at the -- I think you can put 10% of hydrogen in a typical gas train without impacting on Wobbe Index -- bring back engineering days, Wobbe Index is on gas [indiscernible] sort of things, so you'll get. It's another option. But I'm not losing much sleep over it right now.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ian Myles from Macquarie Group.

Ian Myles

Just turning back to the guidance. You've given us guidance, which is round about 2% to sort of 3.7% increase. Now with inflation and the likes and you're talking about another $75 million of revenue, is there something working against may be not seeing as much earnings growth in the near term, like, to make sure cost or something like that?

Michael McCormack

I think, Ian, you've got a -- with -- you got to look at what happened here. I mean, the number that we have delivered at '15, '18 is above what we were expecting to deliver for a number of reasons. And those reasons being that more revenues come through into the business in FY '18 than we expected. And so that means that revenues come through sooner and more of it. And clearly, we pointed out when we talked about results for this year at the beginning of the year, that we were expecting around $5 million of revenues. We probably got more than that to deliver a '15, '18 outcome against the '15 top of the range. And I think we were guiding at half year to $1,500 million to be fair because we're talking in about market consensus, which was $1,498 million. So forgive me if I got those numbers off the top of my head wrong, but it was 6 or 8 months ago. The fact of the matter is, what we've got coming through in FY '19 that might take us to $1,575 million is an outcome that is not run by 3% inflation. It's run by inflation that's significantly less than that. Again, not all of our contracts are inflation linked, and that's always been the case. So from our perspective -- and the $75 million worth of revenues of the -- of those contracts come through at different times during the year. So for instance, we've already talked about the Yamarna pipeline being commissioned, but we don't get revenue from that Yamarna pipeline, until, in fact, our customer starts producing gold. So that revenue will kick in at different times. So it's not as easy to say every dollar is coming on the 1st of July, and therefore, you should add $75 million from the 1st of July. It's just -- it's a little bit more complex than that, I'm sorry, but we can't do much more than to explain it in that way.

Peter Fredricson

So I'll just summarize the answer. As long as the graph is going slightly upward to the right year-on-year as you saw it for the last 18 years, I'll be -- I'm pretty happy. I won't argue the toss on whether it's 1% or 206%.

Ian Myles

Okay. Then just you talked about the 3% of energy, I think, energy is a wrong terminology, your energy business as a whole, can you maybe give maybe a split about the growth between the utility side of the business to the electricity side assets versus the gas side of the assets? And how much they grew in FY '18?

Peter Fredricson

We haven't gotten that information here, Ian. Sorry.

Ian Myles

Okay. And specifically, Mondarra, just looking at the chart, and I'm not have been reading it right. Has that had a weaker performance, maybe in the second half of the year? And is there some sort of change in contracts there?

Michael McCormack

We might -- let me catch up later. We can probably bring the cyclopedia with me. You need to -- the rule is probably not working as well as it has been in the future years. So let's -- sorry, we can't. There's nothing there that would concern us, to be fair.

Ian Myles

Okay. And the final one is just more broadly. You're obviously working on the Pakenham pipe for AGL's import terminal. How do you see that changing flows of gas around the pipes? And do you see yourself more neutral to that outcome with MSP possibly gaining more volume as a result? Or is there risk coming through? And I guess, maybe in light of that, also what's happening at sea gas with the changes there as that foundation contract comes to an end?

Michael McCormack

Firstly, with the -- what we call the AGL's Crib Point facility in which we're obviously working with them on, at least with the pipeline, as we said previously and on the face of it, we see that as another source of gas for the East Coast Grid. Obviously, I'd rather see more onshore development of gas vis-à-vis so it goes along with [Indiscernible] through our pipe. And at its core, I'd rather have some gas in our pipes than no gas. So the fact that the Crib Point terminal is being developed, that's another source of gas for us. That gas has to go somewhere. It may well end up being in Sydney market or Queensland market, who knows, but it has to go somewhere. I mean, getting to that place will be through at least part of our system. So that's a positive. On the sea gas, I might pass it to Ross [Indiscernible].

Ross Gersbach

Yes, you're right to say about the foundation agreements. Coming to an end and all I can say is that we are in commercial discussions as we speak and looking to conclude those by the end of this calendar year.

Operator

Your next question comes from James Byrne from Citigroup.

James Byrne

I'm just having a look at your CapEx guidance, and the prior discussion on February saw a CapEx between FY '17 and '19 is $100 million lower than the guidance that you've given today. So I just wanted to understand with greater visibility that you have on FY '19 and some of the differences in timing between '18 and '19, are you seeing any cost pressures in the execution of the projects that you have in front of you? Or am I simply reading into it a bit too much and $100 million is really around the edges?

Peter Fredricson

Well, what we say is that the $100 million isn't in respect of projects that had already been announced as part of those numbers back then. The $100 million is just more projects. And that's, with the infliction of time, is what happens in this business. We see more discussions with customers and we see more of those projects, either come on the radar as being likely to happen in FY '19 than not or more likely to happen than not, and that's where it's come from. The $425 million is a lot more focused, I think, than we've given in the past. We probably in the past would have said $300 million to $400 million for this financial year, FY '19, and in the next two to three years. That's been our guidance. But we've given a bit more definitive guidance this time because of, a, that the number of projects that are continuing to roll through from FY '17 and '18 and we're on that schedule, but more particularly other projects that are at a higher level of profitability to reach a conclusion or agreement and be implemented. So that's our view. I mean, we don't -- we're not really that concerned with cost pressures from our perspective. I think we are seeing things that are handleable and that are -- we're able to put into agreements with our customers.

James Byrne

So can I just clarify, does that FY '19 guidance include or not include an expectation at Crib Point being taking FID?

Michael McCormack

No. There is a -- the FID expectation for Crib Point is later towards the end of this financial year is our expectation in respect to what AGL are talking about. So you wouldn't see anything significant in that $425 million in respect of Crib Point.

James Byrne

I appreciate that with regards the bid from CKI that the regulatory approvals is not a ball that's in your court. But I'm wondering if you would be able to give us any disclosure around the types of things that the critical infrastructure center has been asking you about? They are over and above what you might have otherwise expected from FIRB?

Michael McCormack

No. I'm saying -- yes, you're right, it's something that's not in our court to manage. And we've been asked a number of things from the various authorities, and we provided that information to them, and that's all I'm able to say. I don't want to preempt anything that those agencies might be or not doing, and they will run through their process, and I'll leave them to it.

James Byrne

In a similar vein, I mean, you spoke earlier about the benefits of the East Coast Grid sort of structure for your customers delivering ultimately better outcomes to consumers. Irrespective of who owns APA in the future, whether that's public markets or a private entity, if there was some sort of forced divestments of assets on the East Coast, then would you agree that consumers would in fact to be worse off in that outcome?

Michael McCormack

Well, hats off for asking the question. Absolutely, that's why we put the thing together. The reverb or not the verbal would be a case about 30 years ago. And I like to remind people that just imagine the issues, the gas mark up on the East Coast would face if that customers couldn't seamlessly take gas from Queensland to Victoria and vice versa is basically these days with the Integrated Operations Centre in Brisbane at the flick of a switch or click of a e-mail send button on the computer. And those benefits have been passed by large measure back to the customers. So yes, if you pull out the bits and put standalone managements, et cetera, et cetera on all of that, melded down the control centers, yes, you'd see process go up significantly.

James Byrne

And then just very, very quickly, expectations for cash tax for FY '19.

Peter Fredricson

Yes. I mean, clearly, we pay investors the odd million dollars in the last couple of years. And the business continues to grow from an operating perspective. We're not uncomfortable with the number in the sort of range $70 million, $75 million for FY '19.

Operator

Your next question comes from Joseph Wong from UBS Equity Research. Please go ahead.

Joseph Wong

Just a question, just regarding the FY '20 revenue contribution of $215 million, can you provide any guidance, I mean, what the EBITDA margins we should expect for those projects?

Peter Fredricson

Joseph, we've always said since we put the slide out that you want to look at the sort of EBITDA margins of what we're doing. We tend to be investing at between 8 times and 9 times EBITDA in respect of the stuff. And so if you pick the number in the range of 70% to 75%, I think that's where you pretty much get to as an average across the board or clearly some projects are different to others, but that's where it looks like, generally.

Joseph Wong

And just one other thing from me. Well, just regarding the growth opportunities, is there a particular area, for example, is it in renewables or in particular areas that you're particularly interested in?

Michael McCormack

Joseph, that's one of the absolute fundamental strength of APA these days. We've got assets of various classes across the country. So the growth projects really come from what and where our customers want us to build infrastructure. So it's pipelines, it's midstream, it's renewables, wind and solar, few other bits and pieces. We're across the board as in, across the country and across our skill base.

Operator

Your next question comes from Peter Wilson from Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Peter Wilson

I did dial in late, so please let me know if these questions were already been announced. Just on average contract duration. So your average contract duration is now 12 years. I think in half years 13.5. I meant it might just be rounding, but it does imply that you've had some reasonably large contract renewals. I'm just wondering how the pricing of those contracts compared? I know it maybe difficult now given that you are now bundling everything up, but just any color you can give?

Peter Fredricson

I will probably ask the question by saying that the revenue expectations have been within what we have hoped for. Our customers are happy, we're happy.

Ross Gersbach

In fact, Peter, our pricing principles and our tariffs are on our website, they have been since the 31st of January. And when we announced them, we talked to -- we said to the market that they were generally in line with what we have been using for the last 10 years. That's what our customers see, that's what our customers discuss with us when we sit down to discuss with them, and that's where we generally reach agreement.

Peter Fredricson

And I'll certainly acknowledge that in some case given the uncertainty around sourcing or customer securing longer-term gas, some believe the transportation contracts are of a shorter tenure, which you would expect. I wouldn't expect any of our customers to be booking, 5, 10, 15 year pipeline capacity and then they themselves only have a year or two of gas supply contracts in place.

Peter Wilson

Okay. That's good. In these discussions you're having with customers, we're in bit of a transition phase with the guys through the arbitration rules? Can I just ask, in any of these discussions, were any of the customers in position of the financial information that you will have to provide them with next year?

Peter Fredricson

The answer is no.

Peter Wilson

Okay. That's clear. And just another one on pricing. And this is in relation to how it relates to the ONG input terminals. I believe you're now offering a discounted bundled service transport gas from Queensland into the southern markets, i.e., at discounted price. Should we see this as competing with this import terminal? Or is it -- would you see this as just another kind of incremental service that you're offering and that should actually result in incremental revenues?

Michael McCormack

I think I'm going to roll -- that price on the -- that you mentioned has been out there for quite some time. So it was well in advance of the import terminal, particularly the one we're involved with AGL. But in any case, Peter, we are responding to the market in at least the best way we can. If the market is wanting to move gas from north to south, then we want to facilitate that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Joseph Jacobelli from Bloomberg.

Joseph Jacobelli

It's Joseph Jacobelli from Bloomberg Intelligence. Just a couple of very quick questions. One is regarding the expected average interest rate for FY '19. Is it going to give a feeling it's going to be flat year-on-year? Or do you see it's come down a little bit? And secondly, do you actually have any other renewable energy projects in mind? It seems that you're kind of looking out, but haven't finalized yet? Or are you pretty much happy with what you've got right now?

Ross Gersbach

I'll answer the first -- the second question, Joseph. Yes, we do have renewable energy projects that we're looking at, both solar and wind. There are various points in the negotiation, discussion, development process. So we'll continue to work on those.

Peter Fredricson

Yes, Joseph, just in respect of average interest rate, I mean, we don't have anything that we can give you in terms of what the estimate is for FY '19 or beyond. But what we would say what we've already -- we've said a lot of late is that we are working through a process of replacing higher cost debt with lower cost debt. We've redeemed $515 million worth of subordinated notes in March of this year that were costing us 450 basis points of bank bill swap rates. That won't be -- $500 million in a $9 billion book is not going to move the needle, but the funding that we've drawn to replace that is not at 450 basis points, it will come down. We've got $400 million with the USPPs to repay between September and May -- September '18 and May 2019, all of which are costing us in excess of 7.5% today. And our average interest rate today is 5.65%. So if it comes down -- it should come down, but it's not going to move the needle a long way. And as we've said in the presentation today, we believe that every piece of debt that we repay between now and May 2022, we can fund at rates below what we are paying for those facilities today. So the rate should be at or around this number for some time.

Michael McCormack

And with that, we might wrap up given we're five minutes overtime. If there is any other questions, very happy to take them in person as Peter and I and others get around. We'll talk to those later today. So thank you very much for your participation. All the best to you, and we'll catch up in due course.