Home Depot And The Battle For $200

We believed the late spring start would benefit Q2, but the results have led us to revise higher our expectations for sales and earnings.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has just reported earnings and the stock has continued its run higher after hitting 2018 lows back in the spring. We believe that as investors continue to absorb the news, the stock will continue its run higher. This is evidenced by the positive macroeconomic fundamentals and our projections for growth going forward.

The $200 level

We are sitting right at the $200 per share level, a price which has been a bit of a psychological and technical resistance level for the name:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As the fundamentals continue to improve, it is our opinion that our top retail choice for 2017, and a 2018 pick where we saw evident upside, will continue to move higher, barring a broader market selloff. The name is a winner for the long-term investor as it will offer both share appreciation and dividend growth. Further, although some consider the most recent quarter as 'mixed', we think the results, and our expectations going forward, justify the valuation. Let us discuss.

Basic valuation considerations

Home Depot's just reported earnings were once again strong. In fact, it was a better than expected quarter in many respects. That said, the company still has a valuation that is pricing continued growth at nearly 25 times current earnings. While this is not a sky-high valuation, it is high. This pricing is justifiable if the growth continues, which we believe it will.

While the multiple continues to expand, so does performance. That is the power of the Home Depot. We do not consider the name overvalued here and disagree wholeheartedly with any such assertions given the growth displayed by the name. Considering we are expecting the current fiscal year's earnings to be $9.50, then we are looking at a price that is 21 times forward earnings. The growth, in our opinion, is more than making up for this expanded multiple. Growth to $9.50 would be over 30% growth in earnings from fiscal 2017. The performance in Q2 suggests we will hit our target of $9.50 for the year.

Revenues push higher

Sales growth has consistently been in the mid-single digits for Home Depot. Judging from the performance in Q2, the growth continues. Sure, some are saying there is a housing 'downturn.' What they don't tell you is that it is a slight reduction in activity from two of the strongest years we have seen. Remember, Home Depot is so much more than what housing starts or new mortgages suggest. We digress. The company saw strong Q2 sales of $30.46 billion. This was an 8.4% increase compared to Q2 2017, but continues the growth over the last few years of Q2 reports:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

These revenues were strong and surpassed our bullish expectations by $246 million. We believe this beat is partially explained by a longer than expected winter in the United States, which delayed the start of the home improvement and outdoor season a bit more into early Q2. In essence, we saw a late start to spring cleaning in much of the northern and northeastern portions of the United States. We expected this boost, but will also point out that analysts' expectations were surpassed by $450 million. No way to view this bearishly.

What about comparable store sales, one of the most important indicators? Well they also rose. In fact, they were one of the largest highlights of the report. They came in +8.0% in Q2, and comparable sales for U.S. stores continue to be strong, coming in at +8.1%. This continues to be solid growth for a company of this size. There was also no way to really look at this metric in a bearish light. The number of transactions was up 3.1% while the average customer ticker was up 5%. While we again attribute much of this to weather patterns delaying the spring start-up, we think even without the late start to the season most of these gains would have held.

Earnings expansion

With revenues rising so dramatically and trouncing our bullish expectations, our earnings expectations were also smashed. Home Depot surpassed our expectations by $0.15 per share, setting a new Q2 record and posting another year of growth:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The company has historically been exceptional at managing its expenses. Here in this report earnings per share were up 35.6% year-over-year. This growth is what we have become accustomed to and it helps justify the valuation. A forward valuation of 21 times earnings for over 30% growth in said earnings suggests to us the name still has room to run higher.

Net earnings for Q2 2018 came in at $3.5 billion. This translates to $3.05 per share, compared to $2.25 per share brought in during Q2 2017. These results surpassed estimates of analysts overall by $0.21. While much of this improvement is from fiscal discipline and of course from rising sales, the earnings per share bump also reflects the company's buyback which improves the earnings per share a bit. Still, the continued growth is impressive and justifies a share price over $200.

Balance sheet considerations

For a company the size of Home Depot it can also be helpful to look at certain things on the balance sheet like leverage, capex spending and cash burn. Below is the balance sheet highlights as of the quarterly report:

Source: Earnings release

As you can see a comparison of assets to liabilities shows us no cause for concern. While we of course would like to see the long-term debt get paid down, we are pleased to see it has come down 5% from last year. Total cash remains at a solid $3.4 billion.

One thing to note is that the impressive financial performance particularly in free cash flow generation, has allowed Home Depot to raise its dividend heavily over the years. Part of this stems from an increasing sales per square foot which were $504.20 while the inventory turnover ratio was an impressive 5.4 times. This comes even as capital expenditures rose 28% from last year to $1.05 billion. We see expenditures rising in tandem with increasing cash flows as the company continues its North American growth plan.

Growth plan

Home Depot has a growth strategy that essentially excludes heavy international expansions at this time. While the U.S. market has always been the bread and butter of the company, Canada and Mexico are core pieces of the growth strategy. As such it is the #1 home improvement retailer in North America. To start the year, a little over 10% of Home Depot's total stores were in Canada or Mexico. We see this expanding in the coming years as the U.S market is becoming slightly saturated.

We also have to ask what has been continuing to drive growth. Aside from a conservative growth plan, the company's focus has become increasingly on bringing in professional contractors. So-called 'Do-It-Yourself' customers have long made up the bulk of sales, but increasingly contracting professionals have made up a larger portion of sales which has helped drive the average ticket higher. As we move forward, Home Depot plans to focus more here as average tickets are substantially larger. This is a key initiative moving forward that we think will help continue to drive long-term revenue generation, and help the stock with the battle for $200.

Looking ahead

So, can the stock win the battle for $200? We think so, barring a market meltdown. The stock has yielded thrice before, but we suspect that this time $200 holds as the fundamentals continue to improve dramatically. Strong sales and earnings, as well as continued growth in comparable sales justify our buy call. Sub-$200 we think you can do some buying. Mid-single digit sales growth and double-digit earnings growth is exactly the type of growth you like to see from a company you are invested in.

As we are now two quarters into fiscal 2018, we wanted to revise our expectations slightly. We see sales growth now exceeding 7%, up from our prior outlook of "approximately 7%," while we view comp sales hitting 5.5%, up from our prior view of 5%. We see the company earnings $9.50 per share for the year, assuming about $6 billion in share repurchases. The latter point necessitates we reiterate that the company is shareholder friendly. We would be remiss if we did not mention that the company recently gave us a nice raise of 16% to the dividend, now paying $1.03 per share quarterly. Continue to expect dividend hikes going forward in conjunction with share repurchases. That is a winning combination.

At the end of the day Home Depot consistently meets or beats expectations on many metrics. We believe the $200 mark will be surpassed and in the rear-view mirror this year.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Get email alerts "under "Follow."

Do you want to pad your returns in the short-term? BAD BEAT Investing spots short-term, fast moving trades Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for ~$1 a day. What we do for you: Find beaten-down stocks and profit from their reversals. 2-3 swing trades a week, monthly deep value plays. Guided entry and exits. Open discussions of ideas with other day-traders

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.