Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

After the leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) dropped more than $0.20, we now see that it has recovered from this 'bearish' attack. On a weekly basis, the ETF has added $0.23 to its price, closing the week at $37.54 per share. We hope that the fund will stay on these stable levels and will continue with its bullish trend.

Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has also finished the week in positive territory, closing at a price of $120.98 per share. Compared to its opening price of $120.25 per share, this is a gain of $0.73 on a weekly basis.

Source: barchart.com -TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

Despite the Turkey crisis and all the trade war fears and talks, the fixed-income sector is performing quite stable this week. We hope that this kind of behaviour will continue.

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

The week has been calm so as we can see at the table above, there were not any kind of big shifts between the CEFs.

The Nuveen family is still waiting to be pulled from the bottom of the table. Above them is the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) with a negative Z-score of -0.60. Compared to the previous week, the fund has gained 0.70 points over this statistical metric.

On the leading position still this week is the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund (PSF) with a Z-score of 2.50. The CEF is followed by the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (PFO) which is also with a high Z-score - 1.90 and it is also currently trading high above its net asset value. Both of the funds can be considered as "Sell" candidates.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

Here, we can observe how much the fund charges to manage our portfolio. It might be only my opinion, but I cannot find an acceptable reason for these high fees investors pay.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

Above, we can review the returns on net asset value over the past five years. On the top of the "givers" chart, we can find the JH Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) with its 11.13%. Basically, the group distributes more than delightful returns to their investors, which is a sign of reliability for the sector. Of course, we should not forget that these numbers and results are no guarantee of future performance.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

This week our leader is the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund trading at the highest premium of 8.04%. The CEF is followed by the JH Premium Dividend Fund which was our leader the previous week. Currently, the fund is trading above its net asset value at a premium of 7.72%.

As for my "Buy" candidates, they will be the same as the previous week since there were no new shifts. The Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities (JPS) and the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund are still the most undervalued funds in the group.

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

All of the closed-end funds from the preferred stock sector are leveraged. When we take a look at the leverage of these funds, we should probably understand the delightful returns that they provide to the investors. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage and be sure it's included in your analysis. However, the preferred CEFs have a leverage between 20% and 35%.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

Here we can observe the distribution rates between the different closed-end funds. Additionally, we have plotted here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric as the more important one.

Conclusion

As we see, the sector is improving and there are more and more trading opportunities for us as investors. Still, there are many undervalued closed-end funds which we could consider as good long-term investments I think. All in all, the sector is quite stable and reliable.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/19/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

