Buy Technicolor SA: Everything Can't Go Wrong Forever

(Author's note: Technicolor shares also trade, with better liquidity, on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, ticker TCH.)

I'm not sure there's a single bit of good news right now when it comes to Technicolor (OTCQX:TCLRY). The Paris-listed shares (symbol TCH) have lost over 60% so far this year and fallen 99%+ from dot-com era peaks. A current price of €1.14 represents a modest bounce from all-time lows (save for a very brief dip in late 2011) just below €1, reached just a few weeks back.

Fundamentally, the business doesn't seem to be performing particularly well. Adjusted EBITDA declined 19% in 2017 and another 31% in the first half. Qualitative concerns persist across the entire company. In the Entertainment Services segment, the DVD Services division (quite obviously) is in secular decline. Results from the Production Services business (Technicolor's most attractive asset at the moment) look somewhat disappointing in terms of both revenue growth and margins. Connected Home drives ~57% of revenue, and it has significant exposure to the "cord-cutting" trend, which should pressure set-top box sales. The IP licensing business has been sold - but at a price that seemed disappointing given recent profit performance.

This feels like a declining business - and a leveraged one at that. Net debt at the end of the first half was €916 million, suggesting a ~3.5x leverage ratio. And on top of all that are short-term worries. Currency is providing a modest headwind to euro-denominated numbers. But the biggest issue is skyrocketing memory prices, and now, a shortage of MLCCs (multilayer ceramic capacitors), which have significantly pressured margins in the company's set-top box business.

A stock at the lows, a leveraged balance sheet, and short- and long-term headwinds: the trend in TCH stock seems to make perfect sense. But good news is on the way. Memory price pressure has been shifted to customers. Cost-cutting should help margins. There's real value in the Production Services business and a cash cow in DVD production. Given that, in the second half, some of the near-term pressure is set to abate and that the long-term outlook isn't as poor as investors might think, there actually is a quite strong and quite attractive contrarian case for TCH at current levels. A conservative SOTP valuation suggests 80% upside. Risks remain, but they're manageable, and with over five years to the company's debt maturity, Technicolor has time to right its ship - and potentially send its stock soaring.

Technicolor At The Lows

It's been a rocky ride for Technicolor for most of its two decades on the public listing - and even before. Back in 1996, then-state-owned predecessor Thomson Multimedia - a company whose core asset was the RCA brand, and who still made televisions, VCRs, and other consumer electronics - was to be sold for 1 franc (plus the assumption of debt) to Korea's Daewoo. A "worker revolt" ended that deal, and Thomson Multimedia went public in 1999 - and opened well, as most stocks did during that time frame.

Since then, however, it's been pretty much all downhill. The company only barely survived the financial crisis, bogged down by a disastrous series of acquisitions. Efforts to shrink the business led to the sale or closure of audio-video, remote control, production equipment and integrated circuit businesses in 2007-2009, but to no avail. In 2010, it entered the French equivalent of Chapter 11, converting much of its debt to equity, and changed its name to Technicolor; in June of that year TCH underwent a 1-for-10 reverse split. So challenged was the company at the time that CEO Frederic Rose (who took over in 2008) noted that "Thomson is a name that disturbs our clients".

Technicolor did manage to at least stabilize the ship for a while. TCH shares more than doubled from the end of 2011 to late 2015. And in early 2015, Technicolor announced a five-year strategic plan, which began with two key acquisitions. On the production side, the company acquired London-based The Mill for a final price of €253 million. That deal added advertising VFX (video effects) to the company's core competencies in film and television. Technicolor then picked up the Connected Devices division of Cisco Systems (CSCO) for €550 million in cash and stock (Cisco still owns 5%+ of TCH). That acquisition made Technicolor a clear #2 to ARRIS (ARRS) in set-top boxes, adding scale and a worldwide reach to its business.

And the market liked the strategy - at least initially. TCH climbed to multi-year highs toward the end of 2015. The stock still was 'cheap' - still ~6x+ EBITDA - but the structure made some sense. (Multiples likely were pressured by a 'patent cliff' in licensing as well, as the company's MPEG-2 patent expired that year.) Technicolor had scale to compete in set-top boxes and routers with service provider customers. The DVD business was declining - but threw off cash. The production business was a gem, and the IP licensing business kicked in solid free cash flow. It wasn't a great business - or one necessarily priced for growth - but the plan at least made some sense. And Technicolor itself seemed optimistic: the Drive 2020 plan, at the end of 2015, saw its objectives raised to more than €750 million in Adjusted EBITDA and €350M+ in free cash flow. Unfortunately, Technicolor is going to fall far, far short.

Where Technicolor Stands Now

Production Services

Across the board, Technicolor has seen challenges. The Production Services business, as noted, is the most attractive asset in the portfolio. It provides visual effects, animation, and post-production services to customers in film and television, advertising, and video games. The customer list is impressive. In film, the PS segment services all of the major film studios (Disney (DIS), Lions Gate (LGF.A) (LGF.B), Warner Bros., etc.) along with the independent operators. Technicolor has worked for video game maker Electronic Arts (EA) on Madden and NHL 18, among other games, and on several editions of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) title Call of Duty.

It's a very attractive business - with a near-term growth driver in the explosion of original content from streaming customers like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon.com (AMZN). But there are two key concerns of late. The first is that growth has slowed markedly. Revenue in the business rose 20%+ on an organic basis in 2015, and 26% in 2016, albeit with some help in the latter year from The Mill acquisition; organic growth in the latter wasn't disclosed but probably was in the high-single-digits. That figure then dropped to flat as reported and 3% in constant currency in 2017. There are some moving parts, particularly with delays impacting 2H 2017 performance. But even with some awards presumably pushed into 2018, full-year guidance, this year is only for mid-single-digit revenue growth, after a 4.6% increase in the first half.

The second problem is that margins appear to be a question mark. Technicolor doesn't break out EBITDA for the business - only for the Entertainment Services segment, which also includes the DVD business. But it appears from directional commentary that the business contributes probably 35-45% of the segment's €222 million in Adjusted EBITDA (pro forma for a modest change in corporate cost allocation). That in turn suggests low double-digit EBITDA margins - but those margins appear to be struggling to expand. One reason is that the business is hugely labor-intensive: PS employs some 8,500 people. That's 52% of Technicolor's workforce - driving ~18% of its sales. The segment's total employment rose 35% between the end of 2015 and the end of 2017 - while revenue rose 26%. The number of digital artists nearly doubled, from 3,200 to 6,200 - some 38% of the entire workforce. (Rose gave more detail on the expansion on the 1H 2017 call.)

It's also a capital-intensive business; Rose detailed on the Q4 2016 call the need to invest behind the business through at least 2019 in order to maintain what was then double-digit growth. 2016 capex in the Entertainment Services segment was €74 million; most of that went into PS (the DVD business is limited to pretty much maintenance capex, as Rose pointed out on that call). Another €69 million in 2017 was "mainly related to intangible asset spending and development of projects in Animation", per the annual report.

So, the worry here is that though the business seems attractive - with premium clients, a lack of commodity pricing per management commentary, and growth from streaming in particular - it might not actually be quite that impressive from a fundamental standpoint, given slowing top-line growth. That said, the business actually has performed pretty well from a profit standpoint - at least according to management. Margins improved in 2017, per the year-end call, with overall profit above expectations despite disappointing revenue. A "focus on high-end premium content" was the driver last year, per Rose - and that's a tailwind that probably doesn't go away. It's not as if content creator demand is going to diminish - or technical requirements are going to lessen. (There likely is some 'commoditization', so to speak, of higher-end capabilities going forward - but there will be continued pressure in a competitive market for high-end producers to create the highest-end content.)

Meanwhile, 2H guidance sounds strong. Advertising is recovering after some modest sluggishness the last few quarters. Rose cited "a very, very strong, full, order book" going forward, with animation a driver in 2H and into 2019. The business is running at high capacity - which helps margins. Comparisons should be easier in the second half, given disappointing results in Q3 and Q4 a year ago (per the annual report).

This might not be quite as good as business as hoped a couple of years ago - but it's still a good business. And (more on this later), a 1x+ revenue multiple and (by my estimates) a low double-digit EBITDA multiple suggest it alone accounts for at least a solid chunk of Technicolor's pro forma enterprise value. At the least, there should be some growth here, reasonably decent free cash flow generation (particularly assuming investments can be pulled back a bit), and in the near- to mid-term, potentially further margin expansion. Longer-term, virtual reality and augmented reality - both areas where Technicolor has spent up on R&D of late - provide potential growth drivers.

Connected Home

The Connected Home segment looks like a mess - which seems to make sense. Set-top box demand is being hit by 'cord-cutting', particularly in the U.S. Given that 57% of segment revenue comes from North America - and with a client roster including Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter Communications (CHTR) - Technicolor would appear to have significant exposure to that trend. ARRIS is facing similar pressures, and its CPE segment revenue dropped 5.7% last year and another 15% in the first half of 2018. ARRS stock has been pressured as a result, hitting a two-year low of late and receiving a forward P/E multiple of about 7.4x at the moment.

But the business isn't necessarily as bad as the headline numbers appear. Revenue fell 8.3% in 2017, with ~150 bps of negative currency impact and is guided down ~10% this year after a 13.6% decline in the first half. Adjusted EBITDA plunged 37.1%. The underlying business, though, really isn't that bad. There are some one-time impacts here.

On the top line, Technicolor is walking away from business. It's focusing on major North American cable operators - where it's had some success. North America revenue actually rose 2% last year on a constant-currency basis, with segment pressure coming from Latin America and EMEA. DOCSIS 3.1 shipments provided a catalyst in the second half, which will continue and help growth on the broadband side. In fact, the 10% decline guided for 2018 is coming almost entirely from ~€250 million in revenue from "non-contributive" and "non-scalable" customers, per the Q4 presentation (slide 22).

Technicolor is focusing on North American operators where it has strong share (including some success in Canada of late, per the Q4 call) and higher-margin, higher-end offerings overseas. After a shift to video in 2017 (59% of volume versus 51% the year before), driven in part by Charter's Worldbox rollout, demand is going back to broadband this year. And trends there should be reasonably positive, driven in part by DOCSIS 3.1 (where Technicolor notably is ahead of ARRIS, who still is calling out demand as stronger than expected). Longer-term, a roughly 50/50 broadband split still suggests a reasonably stable market, as broadband growth should be modestly positive and STB erosion modestly negative. Focusing on scaled customers in North America and growth opportunities elsewhere - including in Asia-Pacific, where revenue rose 16% last year as Technicolor targeted the Japanese market and grew in North Korea - should allow the Connected Home business to keep the top line reasonably intact.

Meanwhile, on the margin front, there's a current negative and a mid-term positive. Memory costs have hammered profits, costing €80 million last year and, combined with the MLCC shortage, another €26 million in the first half. It's worth noting that Connected Home profit fell €81 million in 2017 year over year. Indeed, all of the company's consolidated profit decline last year came from memory prices - and then some. Backing out the impact, Adjusted EBITDA (excluding the divested IP licensing business) would have increased over 3%. Component issues with MLCCs have even hit revenue: some €210 million in orders couldn't be shipped in H1, because the components simply weren't available, and are slipping into the second half. An engineer at component manufacturer Kemet (KEM) wrote in May that the shortage was the worst seen since the dot-com bubble.

Technicolor had thought that flash prices, in particular, would start to pull back in the second half of this year, with DRAM following in early 2019. That proved to be too optimistic - and so Technicolor simply quit fighting the trend. Per the Q2 call, the company went to customers and raised prices - and the company has "finalized the contract negotiations with most of our customers", per Rose. And it's not as if ARRIS or NETGEAR (NTGR) can undercut Technicolor on pricing - because they're facing the same issues. Rose said on the Q2 call that MLCCs would be available - but at a higher price that customers, not Technicolor, would have to pay.

It's probably too optimistic to simply assume that NAND and DRAM are the operators' (or their customers') problem now. But Technicolor at least has taken one step toward minimizing its exposure to memory. Meanwhile, the company also is cutting costs, with an expectation of lowering expenses by €140 million by 2021 - €95 million of which is incremental to 2018 numbers. It's certainly possible that further margin compression and/or revenue weakness could offset some of those savings - Rose has admitted as such - but it does provide some potential for even modest growth over the next couple of years.

The point more broadly looking from the Cisco acquisition to 2020 or 2021 is that this actually is a pretty stable business. 2016 numbers were good. 2017 revenue in North America rose - and memory prices aside, profits were flat. Cost-cutting can keep margins at least intact for the next couple of years. Just looking at the numbers, this would seem to be a declining business with plunging margins. That's not necessarily the case right now - or going to be the case for at least the next couple of years.

DVD Services

The DVD Services admittedly is a declining business - but it's probably a better business than an investor might think. Technicolor is #1 in the market worldwide - and share is growing. The business is pretty much Technicolor and Sony (SNE) - and many studios don't want to work with a filmed entertainment competitor in Sony. Sony now is outsourcing a large chunk of its business to Technicolor, providing a boost to revenue in the second half of this year and into 2019.

The overall market is declining - but likely at a rate of 8-10% per year, per past commentary, and Technicolor's market share increases can offset at least some of that pressure. The model already was about 70% variable cost by the end of 2016, and a plant closure as part of the cost-cutting efforts could boost that figure even further. Revenue actually rose double-digits in 2016 before falling nearly 15% last year - but a weak box office slate and lower video game sales didn't help. Adjusted EBITDA was down only "slightly", per the annual report. Blu-ray volume growth was actually 12% in the first half of 2018 per the first-half earnings slides - and while that doesn't offset DVD declines, those products are more profitable for Technicolor. Margins in the first two quarters were still relatively stable despite costs related to Sony and higher input costs.

This is a classic 'cigar butt' business - but it's one that still can throw off quite a bit of free cash flow over the next few years. And that positions Technicolor to pay down debt, while keeping the business to modest declines here should allow the company to stabilize overall profit with some help in the other two divisions.

The Bull Case for TCH

And so, the overall case here is that Technicolor is at something close to a bottom. The headwinds in Connected Home should at worst ameliorate given the shift of some of the burden to customers. Cost-cutting will help margins going forward. Meanwhile, those memory prices should come down at some point; there's a reason why Micron (MU) trades at a 4x forward multiple.

Production Services has growth opportunities ahead and is set up for a solid second half between animation awards and an easier comparison. DVD Services is expected to have a better second half, and the Sony deal will boost growth into 2019 as well. And there's also the former IP licensing business - sold to InterDigital (IDCC) in a deal that closed last month. Technicolor will receive €150 million up front and 42.5% of operating profit going forward, to which management has assigned a net present value of €215 million. Even currency effects - a double-digit profit headwind in the first half - are expected to moderate in the next two quarters, per the Q2 call.

That doesn't necessarily mean Technicolor is out of the metaphorical woods. This remains a pressured business with a reasonable amount of debt. But management appears focused on deleveraging and protecting margins, with the possible exception of acquisitions in the Production Services business. (None of those deals likely would be transformative, given what appears to be a fragmented industry.) And so the bull case here near the lows is that the second half will be better, and come 2019, cost-cutting and deleveraging can start driving free cash flow growth. None of that growth looks priced in.

Valuation

Net debt at the end of the first half is €916 million, per the Q2 slides. Market cap at €1.15 is €472 million. Adjusted EBITDA guidance for stable performance year-over-year in constant currency suggests EBITDA this year of about €270 million against €291 million a year ago, with a €9 million first-half FX headwind and some cushion for a modest miss and some level of currency effect in the second half.

Fundamentally, then, TCH looks cheap - but perhaps logically so. EV/EBITDA is about 5.1x at the moment. But ARRS is trading at 6.7x TTM EV/EBITDA - with a cleaner balance sheet. Technicolor's net leverage ratio is in the 3.5x range - to say the least, worrisome for a declining business.

But looking forward, the news is going to get a lot better. The €150 million payment from InterDigital was received after quarter-end - and is going to pay down debt. Free cash flow is going to strengthen markedly in the second half; Rose declined to give specific guidance but at least €60 million net of €55 million in restructuring costs is reasonable against €133 million a year ago.

That gets net debt down to €700 million or so pro forma - and enterprise value down to under €1.2 billion. By year end, then, TCH moves from a 5.1x EV/EBITDA multiple at the moment to 4.3x EV/EBITDA - a significant discount to ARRS. And an SOTP model suggests strong upside from those levels:

Segment Valuation Notes Connected Home €700M €105 million in EBITDA on a TTM basis excluding 1H component and memory costs. Reversing ~half of the memory price impact and assuming cost-cutting simply offsets declines gets profit to at least €150 million, even with further declines. 5-6x (still a discount to ARRS) a range of €105- €150M values the business at €700 million at the midpoint. Suggests 0.3x revenue multiple, that figure a very sharp discount to ARRS. DVD Services €500M 4x estimated €110M-€130M in EBITDA Production Services €800M 8-10x estimated €90M-€110M in EBITDA, ~1x revenue Patent Licensing €150M 30% haircut to estimated NPV of €215M Corporate & Other - €600M 8x €76M figure last year; likely to come down Net Debt - €700M pro forma figure at year-end Total Equity Value €850M €2.07 per diluted share, 81% upside

And free cash flow numbers support the case as well. Gross debt would get down to €900M at year-end; an average interest rate of 3.66% (per the Q2 slides) suggests interest expense of €33M. (Technicolor has hedged its variable interest rate risk.) Depreciation and amortization pretty much shields the rest of profit from taxes (and Technicolor has deferred tax assets in both the U.S. and Europe as well). Capex of €150M the last couple of years (which may come down) leaves normalized free cash flow of about €87 million. TCH then is trading at about 10x normalized FCF at €2 - a conservative multiple despite the fact that net leverage at year-end is closer to 2.5x instead of the current 3.5x.

Fundamentally, I do believe this is a reasonably conservative model. It assumes further declines in Connected Home and DVD Services. Production Services growth can stay modest. And qualitatively, it's conservative as well. Seeing upside in TCH, at these levels, isn't a matter of pricing in a turnaround, or even necessarily arguing that the router/STB market as a whole stabilizes. There's no contribution from Sony in the model. There's no net benefit from cost cuts in either Connected Home or the corporate figure, and the upfront costs are priced in through the year-end balance sheet modeling. It simply assumes that the company's moves of late - notably in terms of STB contract renegotiations and reduced opex - keep the trend from getting worse.

Risks

Can this go wrong? Of course. EBITDA margins are barely above 6%, and leverage is over 2x at year-end (and possibly near 3x if 2H performance disappoints). It's also tough to own a declining business from both a fundamental and management perspective. As I've written several times before, managers like to manage. Once the balance sheet looks better next year, Technicolor could decide that it's time to go buy growth by targeting the consumer wi-fi market or moving more aggressively into the streaming space (to cite two completely speculative examples).

But the good news relative to the balance sheet is that Technicolor does have time. The term loans are covenant-lite and don't mature until December 2023. A small (€90M) EIB loan does have covenants - but Technicolor could easily pay that off if necessary. Admittedly, this isn't a turnaround play where leeway is essential to the case, but the risk of a default in the next couple of years remains minimal.

Meanwhile, it's tough to see Technicolor hitting zero without the Production Services business collapsing. The value of that business alone appears likely greater than the year-end net debt figure around €700 million; if worst came to worst and Technicolor had to sell it, there would likely be bidders (Netflix potentially could make some sense given its original content ambitions). Technicolor also could raise capital by renegotiating the InterDigital deal (though obviously at a discount).

It's not impossible that the stock can go to zero - but it would require a significant management misstep and/or a major trend change in Production Services (a business that is over 100 years old and has a brand known even to film and TV viewers). In a worst-case scenario, Production Services is sold at 6x EBITDA and the InterDigital payment stream monetized at a 25% haircut to NPV to cover the debt - and that still leaves €150M in EBITDA from the other two divisions net of corporate costs. A highly compressed 3x multiple still leaves the stock valued at right about €1.

Conclusion

All told, TCH looks an attractive contrarian bet with an asymmetric risk/reward profile. Fundamentally, €1 looks like a floor for the share price from a valuation standpoint, and second-half and 2019 performance should be better, at least on a sequential basis. Qualitatively, investors are seeing a business that they expect to decline but not appropriately valuing the Production Services business or the second-half cash improvement from working capital and the upfront InterDigital payment. And technically, though it may not hold, the stock at least has bottomed somewhat, with an admittedly small bounce after the first half release last month.

And, again, this isn't a case where an investor has to bet on a turnaround, or management taking specific steps in the future. Right now, the business looks like it's worth €2 a share, conservatively. And the catalysts for the second half - deleveraging, cost-cutting, the contract renegotiations - are all but certain at this point.

And if there is some sort of improvement, whether better broadband demand in Connected Home, a nice spike from the Sony deal in DVD, and/or better results in Production Services, TCH can be a multi-bagger. (€300M in 2019 EBITDA at a 7.5x multiple gets the stock near €4.) That type of upside is tough to find in this market - or any market. Given a minimal chance of a restructuring and/or a wipeout of the equity, TCH isn't yet pricing in that potential upside.

