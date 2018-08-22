This is a nice problem to have. I can't believe that I'm saying this, but I've began to wonder if I should trim some shares to reduce single stock risk.

The title says it all: is it time to take profits on Apple (AAPL) investments?

I have to admit, I sort of thought that there would never come a day when I asked this question, but I suppose there’s a reason why they say, “never say never.”

That being said, Apple’s tremendous run has pushed its weighting in my portfolio up towards 10% when previously, I considered 5% positions to be overweight. I’m sitting on gains well in excess of 100% in tax advantaged accounts and I’m wondering if there is such a thing as having too much exposure to Apple?

Now, let me be clear: I am extremely bullish on this company. There’s a reason that I own so many Apple shares. It checks just about every box that I’m looking for in an investment. There is strong, reliable top and bottom line growth. APPL has a pristine balance sheet and its management team has proven itself to be more than generous with its cash flows.

In the past, I’ve called this company the best long-term DGI opportunity in the market (and I still believe it). I recently said that Apple was my #1 stock in the world. And, on top of it all, the best investor in the history of mankind (Warren Buffett) is buying Apple shares hand over fist.

So why would I even consider selling?

Apple is one of the primary reasons that my portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 5 years or so. As you can see below, AAPL shares have roared upwards since it was announced that Buffett started buying back in May of 2016. This move has made me a lot of money (on paper) and at a certain point, I think it becomes prudent to protect some of those outsized gains. However, I also don’t think that it makes much sense to cut ties with a company that continues to meet all of my expectations as a shareholder, which leaves me at a cross roads.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Some say, don’t cut ties with your winners, but I was already overweight before its recent run-up and now things are starting to get out of hand. After such an amazing run, I could trim a significant portion of my AAPL shares and it would still be my largest position. To me, this is simply a potential exercise in risk avoidance. Do I think AAPL is going to make a misstep and get crushed? No. But, there are potential headwinds (hardware competition, data privacy issues, an inability to innovate past the iPhone, the company’s large revenue exposure to China, etc) and if AAPL were to sell-off unexpectedly, it would have a notable effect on my wealth.

On the flip side, I think it’s also likely that AAPL continues to chug along, posting market beating results, and continuing to generate massive cash flows that lead to strong dividend growth, essentially accelerating my journey towards financial freedom via passive income.

I started buying AAPL shares back in November of 2013. At the time, AAPL had recently established its divided and was trading for just 13x ttm earnings. Over the years, I accumulated many of my AAPL share when they were trading in the 11-15x range.

Since then, AAPL’s EPS has increased from the $5.70 range to the $11.70 range, or an increase of ~105%. This is fantastic performance over a 5-year period; however, over the same period of time, AAPL’s share price has risen from ~$75/share to ~$217/share, or an increase of ~190%.

Since capital appreciation has outpaced EPS growth, it means that AAPL’s P/E multiple has risen. Today, shares are trading for ~19x earnings, or a ~45% premium to the ~13x that I paid on average for my shares.

Share price appreciation has outpaced EPS growth. This has led to multiple expansion, which I’ve been an advocate for when it comes to AAPL because for so long I thought this stock was trading at stupidly cheap multiples. But now that AAPL shares have risen above the market’s multiple, I have to wonder just what sort of premium this company deserves (remember, the vast majority of AAPL’s sales, earnings, and cash flows are still derived from hardware, which traditionally calls for a sub-market multiple)?

I appreciate AAPL’s success is pursuing the services revenues and I agree with the market that the company deserves a higher multiple due to the high prevalence of these high margin sales. Apple’s Services segment is posting 30% growth and it won’t be too long before it’s a $50b/year business. However, Apple’s revenues during the trailing twelve months total $247b, meaning that for the time being, Services are still a relatively small portion of its overall pie. Hardware sales, and specifically those related to the iPhone, still dominate Apple’s business model and until that changes and services carve out an even larger slice for themselves, I don’t think this company deserves to be completely re-rated.

With this being said, over the long-term, my concern here truly isn’t valuation. Even if AAPL is a bit overpriced after running up ~$95 to $217 in a two-year period, I think over the long-term, the company’s growth will smooth out any short-term valuation issues. This decision is simply about removing single stock risk from my portfolio.

What’s more, as bullish as I am on Apple, it’s worth noting that its recent share price appreciation has pushed its dividend yield down to just 1.35% and if I were to trim AAPL back down to the 5-6% range, I could re-distribute those funds across the rest of my portfolio, evening out my risk portfolio while increasing my passive income (it’s not terribly difficult to find high quality yields that are more than double Apple’s).

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

The idea of killing two birds with one stone is attractive to me, though that doesn’t solve the problem of cutting ties with what has come to be my favorite holding.

One of the reasons that Apple’s weighting has grown so high in recent years is because my wife and I haven’t been contributing new cash to the portfolio. My wife began graduate school at about the same time that Apple’s recent run began. During this time, we’ve been living with only one income and all of our cash has gone to bills and tuition. Knowing that we’re still early on in he accumulation phase, there is another option (as opposed to trimming Apple in the present). Once she starts working again it will be much easier begin putting new money into the market again. Doing so will slowly, but surely, reduce our overall exposure to Apple, unless the company continues to grow at a rate faster than we can contribute to savings, which would be a really nice problem to have.

I imagine this is the option that buy and hold investors will recommend. In all likelihood, it’s the one that I will choose to take. However, taking a step back from Apple specifically, I still think the general question that this article brings up is an important one to consider. What do we do when individual holdings begin to become grossly overweight?

In the past I’ve laid out arbitrary rules for weighting limits: 5%, 7%, etc. Thankfully, as Apple climbed I ignored those rules and allowed my weighting to grow. However, now with the stock approaching 10%, I think it’s probably time to draw a line in the sand. I’ve never felt comfortable with a highly concentrated portfolio, regardless of the quality of my holdings. I’m still wavering on this, but I ask you, the reader, where do you draw this line?

As I write this, the bull market that we’re all enjoying is about to become the longest ever, at 3,453 days old. For some time now I’ve believed that we’re in the midst of a secular bull market, which is why ~90% of my savings has been invested in equities. In recent days, I’ve heard analysts say that it could last another decade or so because of recent, unprecedented late cycle stimulus. Now, I’m not sure that I’m buying what they’re selling, but I still wouldn’t be surprised to see this bull continue to make its run.

Honestly, investors don’t get the chance to participate in secular bull markets like this all that many times in their lifetimes. I understand that sitting this one out could cause significant harm to one’s long-term financial future. However, when I talk about trimming Apple, I’m not talking about moving a significant amount of my wealth out of equities, but simply removing a bit of single stock risk from my portfolio while I wait for a bit of weakness elsewhere to re-distribute that cash.

Some will call this market timing, and maybe to a certain extent, they’re right. However, I feel very confident in my ability to spot undervalued companies in the market and if I were to raise cash from Apple, I don’t think it would take very long for me to invest it elsewhere. Would the new destination’s quality be as high as Apple’s? Probably not. There aren’t many companies that possess that sort of quality. However, I’m a firm believer in the importance of diversification as a means of risk management within a portfolio. At the end of the day, when it comes to my finances, I’d rather be safe than sorry.

The question is: what’s the best path to take to get there?

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.