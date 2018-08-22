Enphase Poised To Retrace As Analyst Day Reveals Disruptive Tech

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Buckle up, there's a lot to cover. For those of you who don't want to read to the end, here are the high points:

Credit Suisse closed the $60MM convertible note offering in 8 hours. Large hedge funds seem to expect multi-bagger returns.

The implementation of ASIC controlled Distributed Generation systems are capable of disrupting the utility monopolies across the globe.

The current name of the game: scale the business. "We are going to grow fast and profitable." - CFO Eric Branderiz

The new combiner will allow the system to prioritize individual circuits one at a time based on power availability.

Adding a contract manufacturer in Mexico is underway. Will sidestep tariffs.

Storage has been redesigned to add 3kWh and 10kWh systems that are fully modular and provide backup power.

Failure rates are 5-10x less than string inverters.

If nothing else, see the Sunnova section to read about potential utility disruption. And a blog post from RunOnSun that was embargoed until Analyst Day.

Recent News

Enphase recently announced that it would offer $60MM of convertible senior notes to qualified investors. On 8/14/18 the details were spelled out, giving a share price of $5.56 and 4% interest until conversion. T.J. Rodgers will personally double his previous investment for $5MM of affiliate notes.

How does that add up for investors?

Enphase has secured funding for a potential payoff of the Tenenbaum loan at an interest rate reduction of over 50%. The former rate was LIBOR plus ~9.2%. What was $5-6MM in annual interest payments can now shrink to ~$2MM and provide approximately $9MM in cash to grow production capacity. Interest payment reductions on January 1 could add an immediate $0.02 to EPS going forward.

What about Dilution?

The notes 4% per year interest is payable semiannually starting February 1, 2019. The notes mature August 1, 2023 but, per the terms of the agreement, may be converted or repurchased by the company prior to maturity. The likelihood of conversion of the notes is going to depend on the outlook and share price of the company going forward. Conversion under a share price of $5.56 does not make sense because no appreciation exists at that price. Additionally, a conservative investor would hold the notes until maturity to collect a modest 4% annual return until the opportunity to convert at a significant gain or recapture principal occurs in 2023.

The potential 13% dilution won't dilute the stock until the share price has appreciated enough for the dilution to not matter. The pie will be so much larger that everyone will have more value. The convertible offering follows other companies such as Square (NYSE:SQ) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) who use the offering as a middle ground between pure debt and pure dilution.

T.J. Rodgers wasn't the only one to scoop up notes. According to CEO Badri Kothandaraman, Credit Suisse was able to complete the offering in just 8 hours to "very large hedge funds." Badri also points out that Rodgers initially bought in to Enphase at a $0.92 share price and is now buying in at $5.56. Rodgers and the hedge funds that picked up the convertible notes appear to expect multi-bagger returns on their investment.

Since this article was fist submitted, Badri also purchased 15,000 shares at $4.88.

How does the cash infusion help the company?

CFO Eric Branderiz spoke of the 1-2% premium paid for scarce electronic components and the desire to add an additional contract manufacturer on the Q2 earnings call. On Analyst Day he spoke of the need to have a war chest to deal with expansion, competitors, etc. The already healthy balance sheet plus the additional cash will unleash Badri to expand production/sales capacity and give the market the top line growth they crave.

Additional cash on the balance sheet, now close to $120MM, will help prevent further slides in the share price until significant revenue increases begin to show in Q4.

SunPower Deal Closes Early

The SunPower (SPWR) acquisition closed just nine days after earnings, giving Enphase potentially 50 additional days of exclusive sales to SunPower. These sales will head straight to Q3 revenue. Badri noted SunPower as one of the major levers to achieving top line growth (more on the others later).

Mystery Customer Stays In The Shadows

Hopes for additional details of the mystery customer that is paying $6MM for a fine-tuned IQ8 inverter remain.

The mystery customer would need to purchase hundreds of thousands (millions?) of inverters to absorb the incremental cost of customization.

Let's be clear: this could more than double forward revenue guidance.

Analyst Day Arrives

Badri and Branderiz were joined by CPO Raghu Belur and VP of Customer Experience Jeff McNeil to give a deep dive (four hour call here - that's 80 ounces of coffee in Freeland terms) to anyone interested about the approach the company is taking toward top line growth and shareholder value.

The presentation title summed up the theme of the day: Profitable Top Line Growth.

Badri identified four levers to growth:

The SunPower Deal

AC Storage expansion with the reveal of Encharge

Regional Expansion

High Power AC

The benefits of the SunPower deal have already been addressed here and here.

AC Storage got beefed up and given a new name. Enphase Encharge takes the former capacity from 1.2kWh to 3.3kwh and 10kWh. The new batteries are capable of functioning as a backup and can power standard home air conditionings off grid with a pair of 10kWh Empower modules. A new cell chemistry and supplier will lower costs going forward.

As far as forward growth beyond Q3, Badri mentioned that the Ensemble platform closed regional gaps and makes Enphase "well positioned to attack India" and that 2020 would see the company compete in Japan. Badri identified India as a 1gW addressable market with a worldwide market of 5gW.

The last major growth lever is the ACM (AC Module - a panel with a built in microinverter). Enphase has partnered with SunPower, Panasonic, Solaria, LG, and Jinko. These future sales are yet to be fully projected and will provide padding to future revenue. Panasonic specifically will be looking to fill a sales void left by Tesla due to renegotiation of panels produced in their joint venture. These panels could all become ACMs with Enphase inverters.

CPO Raghu Belur did not mince words when he said "we are on the cusp of major technology and market transformations." Belur went on to detail technical advancements that simplify installation and end user operation of the Ensemble system versus other solar installations. Through a variety of new products and refinements to existing solutions, Belur believes Enphase is "transforming access to energy." I believe that this access will be wildly popular across underdeveloped countries that stand to benefit the most from access to reliable electricity.

CFO Eric Branderiz explained the logic behind the recent convertible note offering as the best way to provide a balance sheet that reflects the war chest they need to address their competitive challenges. Branderiz' number one goal is to "never run out of cash." After that... shareholder value (remember, according to Badri on the Q2 call they are now "laser focused" on it). The offering provides management with flexibility while expanding and the ability to rework or repay their existing loan.

The takeaway from Branderiz: "we are going to grow fast and profitable... we are a semiconductor company participating in the solar industry... [look at what we've done in two months] think of what we can do in the future... some see accounting problems, [I see] a competent organization finding its way with a great technology to deliver value, that's why I came... do your own analysis."

Sunnova

Sunnova (a private company) CEO John Berger participated in Analyst Day to give a candid take on the industry from a major customer. As a private CEO, Berger can make statements that public CEOs cannot.

Berger's view of the coming Ensemble system is "basically wireless power." Sunnova serves island nations and Puerto Rico as part of their current portfolio of business. Berger sees Ensemble as unlocking power energy independence and transforming the solar industry from providing a commodity at a cheaper price to breaking the utility monopolies worldwide. Further, Ensemble will mitigate natural disasters where the utility wires can take months to repair, even after generation is restored.

"Enphase is the arms dealer, and they're a very good one."

"Game changer."

"There is so much pent up demand... we're at the verge of huge growth."

"The exciting future is here now. Change is here."

"Enphase's product road map is unique."

"This is a solid state disruption of the energy business."

My personal experience includes a parallel to the energy industry. During the recent major drought in California, as usage went down in an effort to conserve, the incremental cost of water went up. My usage dropped, my bill doubled. As utility demand drops, the customers who have not begun to produce their own electricity will see an increase in their $/kWh.

How does this all tie together? The ASIC design of the IQ series allows participation in a potential future blockchain system where a peer-to-peer marketplace for power can exist. Enphase has developed the APIs and the hardware (essentially the platform). The returns available if they can monetize these components could be substantial. At some point, Enphase may not even have to sell inverters to make a profit; they can simply provide the platform (think ROKU). Badri specifically stated that peer-to-peer information was being held to keep something for future calls. Berger expressed both current interest in and future expansion of their "solar as a service" offering to island nations.

Badri referred to the company as an “Internet of Things” company and Branderiz referred to the company as a “semiconductor company participating in the solar industry.” These statements imply that Enphase now sees itself less as a commodity manufacturer of inverters and more of an access or service provide for the electric utility market as a whole.

Valuation

Current valuation at a market cap of about $500MM appears to be squarely on the conservative side considering the balance sheet transformation and growth opportunities the company has lined up. There is no perfect way to arrive at a value (earnings are just turning positive, sales are fluctuating - more on that below, margins just reached target), so any estimate or forward projection will have to read the tea leaves a bit.

A continued lull in share price (down from a recent high of $7.60) will likely last until solid sales numbers appear in Q3 or Q4 financials, or until the mystery partner is revealed and brings with it both strong sales history and new regional expansion. The convertible note offering at $5.56 seems to have brought with it a new floor for the share price of about $4.50.

Revenue has been a complicated topic for Enphase over recent years. At first glance, anyone can see that revenue is down from ~$350MM in 2014/2015 to just $286MM in 2017. The mechanics of "why?" require evaluation of corporate transformation. The Analyst Day call touched on the difficult decision of "walking away from unprofitable revenue" in order to reach the 30% gross margin in the 30/20/10 plan. When Badri took over as CEO he brought a mature perspective to a company in dire need of it. Badri recognized that sales for the sake of revenue was not a sustainable business model. Consuming vital resources to pad a top line number that yielded a negative margin was self destructive. Badri turned his focus away from growing sales and sought to restructure both the company and their technology to be be profitable. Positions were transferred to India and New Zealand. A microscope was placed on component costs and ways to reduce or eliminate them. As a result, non-GAAP margin crossed 30% in Q2, at the expense of hollow growth. Meanwhile, OPEX is approaching 10% of revenue. Badri is now "laser-focused" on top line growth.

With the margins now profitable for all sales, Badri noted that there are Tier 1 customers that are expected to return soon.

Taking the midpoint of Q3 revenue guidance of $75MM and anticipating flat revenue growth, the company expects to capture $300MM in the next four quarters. This is a 5% increase year over year without any additional growth. Profit on the $300MM will likely take EPS from -$0.54 in 2017 to -$0.03 based on analyst expectations. Enphase has beat analyst expectations for the last four quarters.

Badri expects an initial 4% attach rate for the new storage solutions that will be available 1H 2019. At 4% attachment, the annual sales potential is $50MM.

It is important to note that IQ8 will allow low cost entry for both Enphase and their potential customers in markets previously unavailable to any company. Specifically, on Analyst Day Badri mentioned that Enphase expects to enter the southeast Asian market this year but has not guided for any revenue in the market. According to a renewableenergyworld.com article, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have predicted 2018 to be a year of rapid distributed generation expansion. Enphase is well suited for the market due to the ease of installation and scalability of microinverted systems. Even capturing a modest percentage of the 600 million people in ASEAN nations in need of reliable power could yield sales comparable to US numbers. It seems a conservative annual revenue to ASEAN countries of $10MM is possible with the Sunnova alliance.

Analyst Day also revealed that Enphase is currently adding a contract manufacturer in Mexico that will allow the company to sidestep tariffs within six months at a cost of only ~$1MM. The new contract manufacturer will encourage competitive pricing while roughly doubling manufacturing capacity and decreasing shipping costs to end users. The capacity will mean that no business will be turned away due to negative or low margins in the future.

New revenue streams will appear as Enlighten is expanded for homeowners. To date, homeowners are given limited access to their system information without any recurring charges while installers can access panel level information. Converting the system to give homeowners access is likely a case of increasing server capacity (currently housed by Amazon Web Services - AWS). As such, charging a monthly fee to users for the expanded access is a win-win. Customers pay a nominal fee and are granted full access. Enphase is capable of capturing significant margins from such a service, likely above 50%. This service is available to both new and existing customers. As an existing customer, I would be thrilled to get the additional access. It would allow me to closely monitor production and decide when it is most cost effective to clean the panels. With approximately 750K systems deployed, the company could see subscription revenue of nearly $12MM annually with a 25% adoption rate.

Additional revenue available from current customers will be unlocked when the IQ8 upgrade program is detailed. Using the same 750K systems, an average of 20 inverters per system, $100 sale price under the upgrade program, and full replacement over the next 20 years, Enphase stands average $18.75MM in potential sales per quarter. While not all current customers will upgrade, the process will not take 20 years. The upgrade window is likely to span about five years. Even with a 10% adoption rate, the company could capture $30MM annually.

If the current growth opportunities mature, they carry tremendous upside potential (over $100MM just from our few examples above, which would be a 33% increase in revenue over the flat yearly numbers above). The current share price appears to have all current risks priced in (short interest, tariffs, competition). Execution of any growth levers will move share price accordingly. I expect recovery to the $7.60 high by year's end and strong growth when IQ8 has had a full quarter on the balance sheet.

Risks

The company has multiple hurdles to clear to ensure profitable top line growth.

Tariff exemptions have already been applied for under sections 201 and 301. Perpendicular force has been applied to tariffs by seeking new contract manufacturers (specifically, in Mexico) to produce American deliveries. The new contract manufacturer is expected to cost just $1mm.

Execution of the growth plan outlined on Analyst Day is also a risk. Badri will have to continue to pursue his growth levers in an effective manner.

Competitors may try to release new grid-agnostic solutions, but the likelihood of an IQ8 equal seems unlikely in the near future thanks to the moat provided by ASIC integration.

The Bottom Line

Analyst Day gave Enphase the microphone. The future continues to look bright as Enphase expands their addressable market and brings on strong partners to distribute their microinverters and AC Modules both domestically and internationally.

New AC Storage solutions will provide a better fit for the US market while keeping a low cost of entry solution available for emerging markets.

Care must be taken to ensure that everything goes according to plan.

