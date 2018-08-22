Sysco Corporation Is Up 45% YoY - Still A Buy?

Growth prospects are solid, as restaurant sales are growing all across the globe.

Its large size and geographical reach serve as its key competitive advantage and allows the company to earn outsized profits relative to the competition.

Sysco's dividend track record is stellar. The company has paid a dividend every quarter since it went public in 1970, and has raised it every year since 1977.

Sysco's (NYSE: SYY) proven business model, solid financial performance throughout the years, and strong growth prospects make it an attractive investment choice for dividend growth investors. The company is currently reasonably valued, and perhaps a tad expensive. Investors might prefer to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Business Overview

Sysco is the world's largest food distributor, providing fresh, frozen and produced foods and beverages, as well as assorted cooking, eating and restaurant supplies, to over 500,000 locations and customers, mostly restaurants. The company dwarfs most of its peers, with a market cap more than 5 times as large as its nearest US competitor:

SYY Market Cap data by YCharts

Sysco's size sets its apart from its peers, and it also benefits the company in several key ways:

Large economies of scale, leading to lower expenses, greater profit margins and income.

Greater geographical reach, allowing the company to take advantage of opportunities all around the globe.

Diversified product portfolios and revenue streams, leading to relatively stable revenues and cash flow.

The points above form the core of Sysco's investment thesis, and should lead to stable, and growing, revenues and earnings. Let's take a look at each.

Economies of Scale

As a food distributor, Sysco requires a large distribution network to ensure it can readily access and sell to customers all around the globe. Sysco has created the largest distribution network of its class in the world, with more than 300 facilities in close to a dozen countries. Its operations in the US are, by far, its largest, with more than 160 facilities - more than twice its closest competitor.

(Source: Sysco 2017 Annual Report)

Besides the above, the company also owns approximately 13,400 delivery vehicles. The company's facilities and equipment are a significant portion of the company's total assets, around 25%:

(Source: Sysco 2017 Annual Report)

Distribution networks, facilities and delivery vehicles are all mostly fixed costs/expenditures, so companies in the industry can benefit from economies of scale. Basically, as sales grow margins should increase as (some) costs stay constant. As Sysco is, by far, the largest company in the industry it should benefit the most from these economies of scale, and that is what you see in the data. The company has significantly larger profit margins than its peers, not a small feat in a heavily commoditized industry:

SYY Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Higher profit margins serve as a competitive advantage as Sysco has some room to undercut its competitors if need be. They also add a margin of safety for investors as the company's sales could decrease a bit without jeopardizing its overall profitability. Finally, they are obviously conducive to higher earnings and investor returns directly.

More importantly, economies of scale are one of the only possible advantages in the industry. Most/all of the products distributed by Sysco are commodities, so lowering costs is one of the few avenues the company has to outperform its peers. Economies of scale are therefore of great importance to the company.

Geographical Reach

Sysco's operations are generally well diversified geographically. The company has operations across North America, Europe and Latin America, with distribution facilities in each. Within the United States, its largest market, the company has facilities in 45 states, so the company serves a wide array of customers:

(Source: Sysco 2017 Annual Report)

As an aside, you can clearly see the company's economies of scale above. Sales/Assets are significantly higher in the United States and, to a lesser extent, Canada than in other markets. Basically, sales tend to grow at a faster pace than costs, so bigger markets have proportionally lower expenses, CAPEX and long-term assets.

Sysco's global operations allow the company to focus its expansion plans in the fastest growing markets across the world, sales are likely to grow even if a couple of markets are experiencing sluggish growth. You can actually see that happening in the graph above. US sales have been basically flat for a few years, but overall sales have increased due to the company's European operations. Sysco's global reach has benefited the company so far, and I expect it to continue being a boon for the company and its investors.

Diversified Product/Revenue Streams

Sysco sells a wide array of products, ensuring its sales are reasonably well-diversified and somewhat insulated from changing customer tastes, adverse supply shocks, distribution disruptions, and similar issues:

(Source: Sysco 2017 Annual Report)

Sysco's diversified product portfolio and revenue streams have led to very stable sales. Revenues have steadily grown across the years, with only a small dip during the financial crisis:

SYY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Stable revenue generation is very important for dividend investors, as it ensures the company's dividend is safe and unlikely to be cut.

Let's summarize the three points above. Sysco's global operations allow the company to grow its business in markets across the world, its economies of scale means growth is particularly accretive to earnings, and its diversified revenue streams means sales and earnings can easily grow without a lot of volatility. These points are, self-evidently, very positive for the company and its shareholders.

Financial and Investor Performance

Sysco's competitive advantages have led to sustained outstanding financial performance. Revenues have grown at a 5.5% CAGR for the last five years. Earnings have grown even faster, 10% CAGR for the same time period, due to the aforementioned economies of scale:

SYY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Shareholders have benefited from the company's increasing earnings and revenues, as Sysco has consistently raised its dividend throughout the years. Dividend growth has averaged 5% CAGR for the past five years:

SYY Dividend data by YCharts

Investor returns have also significantly outpaced the industry and the broader market:

SYY Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's also been a particularly great year for Sysco, with the stock up 45% YoY:

SYY data by YCharts

Sysco's investor returns and dividend increases were driven by outstanding earnings growth, a product of the company's proven business strategy. As such, I believe they are a positive indication of the company's future performance.

Growth Prospects

Sysco's revenue growth is mainly dependent on restaurant sales growth, especially in Europe and the United States. Sales in both markets have grown at mid-single digit rates for the last few years, with most analyst expecting similar growth rates moving forward:

(Source: National Restaurant Association 2017 Annual Report)

(Source: Cushman and Wakefield)

Sysco's revenue growth should closely track the broader restaurant industry, as the company's many distribution facilities and geographic reach ensure it’s well-positioned to take advantage of rising restaurant sales. The company's economies of scale ensure rising revenues lead to higher operating margins, so earnings growth should come in slightly higher than revenue growth.

The Amazon Threat

Sysco's biggest risk is Amazon deciding to enter the industry. Last time an investment banker even mentioned the possibility the stock went down 5%. Investors worry Amazon would either cause the company to lose market share or drive down margins, as tends to happen when Amazon disrupts a market. Although the threat is real, I'm not particularly concerned for two reasons.

First, Amazon's food delivery services currently focus on the end-user. Amazon delivers groceries to customers, from either its own Amazon Restaurants service or its Whole Foods subsidiary. This is a completely different market segment from Sysco's, the companies don't really compete with each other.

Second, it's not clear how Amazon could 'disrupt' this industry. Amazon disrupted the grocery delivery industry as very few companies operated in the industry, Amazon had obvious operational expertise in the distribution business, and bought Whole Foods to gain a valuable brand. Sysco's industry is much more commoditized, and the company already has distribution facilities all across the United States and the world. I can't see Amazon entering the industry in any significant capacity or surpassing Sysco.

Valuation Measures, Dividend and Expected Returns

Sysco is currently looking a little overvalued in several key valuation metrics. Price/Sales and Price/Book are both significantly above trend. Price/Earnings of 27 seem, at first glance, to be about average. Looking a bit deeper, I noticed that the company's earnings were very low during 2015-2016 due to several one-off events, including a botched acquisition. Taking the above into consideration, it seems the company is trading at a richer valuation than usual:

SYY PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The company's current dividend yield of 1.90% is also lower than its long-term average:

SYY Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Even though the stock isn't cheap, returns are still likely to be rather good. I think investors could expect the following:

Revenue growth of 5% - consistent with the company's past performance and restaurant sales growth.

Margin expansion of 1% - consistent with the company's economies of scale.

Dividend yield of 1.9%.

Share repurchases of 2% - accretive to earnings.

For 10%, or 9.9%, annual investor returns.

Conclusion

Sysco's leading distribution network, size and geographical reach have allowed the company to consistently deliver solid financial performance and investor returns. The company makes for an excellent investment for dividend growth investors, although its valuation isn't particularly cheap. Investors wanting to enter into a position might want to consider waiting for a more attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.