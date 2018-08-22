Bill Gross, The 'Bond King' Is Not Doing So Well These Days

Although Mr. Gross was wrong last year, in 2018 he, wrongly, continued to think this way and that is why his fund is not doing so well this year.

This past year his portfolio was built on the assumption there would continue to be stronger growth in Europe while growth in the United States slowed.

Bill Gross has been a legend in his own time, but he has not been doing too well in the past couple of years.

This is front page stuff in the U.S. paper edition of the Financial Times this morning.

“Bill Gross, once the world’s top fixed-income manager, has seen his fund fall in value by 40 percent this year as investors abandon the one-time ‘bond king’ following an extended period of weak performance.”

“Mr. Gross’s fund has now fallen to last place in Morningstar’s non-traditional bond fund category after recording negative returns of 6.5 percent in the first seven months of the year.”

The strategy that did not work…”Mr. Gross has been on the wrong end of what he has called the ‘trade of the year’, betting that German government bond prices would fall as US Treasuries rose.”

At the end of last year, the yield on the 10-year German bund was about 40 basis points. At the end of July, 2018, the yield was right around 40 basis points.

The assumption Mr. Gross made for 2018 was that strong European growth would result in the need for the yield on the 10-year German bond to rise. Since bond yields rise when bond prices fall, he obviously felt that the price of the German bonds would fall.

The expected growth rate in both Germany and the European Union, as a whole, were riding high in 2017 as economic growth and inflation seemed to be picking up and getting stronger.

This performance was expected to continue into 2018 and even improve.

But, that did not happen.

The European Central Bank had been expecting the strong economic recovery to continue into and through 2018. Thus, the ECB was expecting to begin tightening up its monetary policy during the year. However, since the rate of economic expansion and inflation seemed to be moderating, the central bankers backed off and pushed its tightening to at least the end of this year, if not into 2-019.

Consequently, Mr. Gross's expectations about the yield on the German bunds were not met. And. the yields remained relatively constant through the first seven months of 2018.

The opposite occurred in the United States.

In late December 2017, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note was around 2.45 percent. At the end of July 2018, the yield was right around 3.00 percent.

Last December, I wrote about that the key market to watch in 2018 was the bond market. This was because I felt that the environment had changed in the United States and that more growth was on the horizon.

In 2017, both Mr. Gross and myself felt that longer-term interest rates were going to break through the then “ceiling” of 2.60 percent and move substantially higher. This did not happen and for 2018 Mr. Gross backed off.

However, in my “market to watch” post, I argued that the economy seemed to be picking up and this would continue under the tax reform bill that was being passed right around that time.

Plus, President Trump had the opportunity to form his own Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve since a majority of the board positions were vacant. And, Mr. Trump would not pick people, it was argued, that would do anything to halt the expansion of the economy.

This would mean that inflationary expectations would increase.

Mr. Gross, not seeing either an improving economy or a rise in inflation, argued that inflationary expectations would remain constant or fall.

The inflationary expectations built into the bond yield were around 1.90 percent in December 2017. At the end of July 2018, inflationary expectations had risen to around 2.15 percent.

The surprising change that took place between the end of the year and the end of July is the perception that the real rate of growth of the economy was changing this impacted the expected real rate of return that was expected by bond holders.

With the tax reform package passed in December and the budget bill passed in February, market sentiment changed reflecting a belief that the real rate of growth of the economy would grow increase.

As we now know, these expectations were fulfilled with the second quarter performance of the US economy.

So, the performance of the United States economy produced more real growth and more inflation than Mr. Gross had imagined and, consequently, this led to part of his loss in the bond markets.

The underlying difficulty faced by Mr. Gross is that the performance of the US economy continues to be stronger relative to that of the eurozone economies and this factor upset the “trade of the year.”

Still, the Financial Times reports that Mr. Gross “hasn’t lost faith in his fundamental view.”

I think that Europe has major problems it has to deal with, especially coming from Italy, and then there is the uncertainty that surrounds the actual execution of Brexit. Germany seems to be wavering with Ms. Merkel perhaps serving as a “lame-duck” Chancellor.

And, the United States? After nine years of economic expansion, one keeps looking for when the recession is going to hit. But, given the unusual circumstances the United States finds itself in, the future is anything but clear. And, right now, the economy still seems to be in the ascendant.

I guess I disagree with Mr. Gross. It seems to me that the economic conditions being experienced in both the United States and Germany will result in the price of bonds in the United States falling relative to the price of bonds in Europe. That is U.S. bond rates will rise further against German bond rates.

Mr. Gross's "trade of the year" still does not work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.