Cash Is Good, T-Bills Are Better

The current bull market is the longest in history. With stocks at elevated price levels, a downturn can be expected before the end of 2018. Cash is one safe way to weather a Wall Street storm, but it does not pay any interest. Figures for interest paid on U.S. federal debt can be found in the Schedules of Federal Debt supplied by the Treasury. The average interest paid on bills and notes up to June 30, 2018, was 2% and 4.1% for bonds with TIPS at 0.8% and floating notes at 2%. The duration of bills is typically 4, 13, 26 or 52 weeks, while notes are usually 2,5,7 or 10 years with bonds at 20 or 30 years. The 10-year note is taken as a benchmark and at the present time is hovering under 3%.

Bills have a fairly rapid rate of rollover and that means that the interest paid on them will probably be higher given the Fed's policy of normalizing interest rates. This is good for investors, but servicing the debt is going to be costing the Treasury a lot more in the near future as bills and notes are rolled over. This will most probably result in a more flattened if not inverted yield curve before the end of 2019. It is difficult to predict exactly how much more servicing the debt will cost for 2019 than for 2018. Given that the interest rates on bills went from 0.972% on July 31, 2017, to 1.969% on 31 July 2018, that is, practically doubled, and the Fed is still planning on more increases, as noted above, servicing the debt is going to be a problem and even a worse one if there is a recession.

GDP may not necessarily increase according to current estimates. The dot-com crash and the Great Recession resulted in serious drops in growth and consequently reduced tax revenue receipts. The 4.1% growth in GDP of Q2 2018 may be considered exceptional, and 2% growth would be more probable, which is what the CBO projects practically for the next decade. The obvious reason why this is important is that even with a growth rate of 2% and no recession, the annual deficit will still be one trillion. That will mean a higher debt level and consequently more interest to pay to service the debt, which is good for investors but not for the government.

Source: CBO

The current U.S. federal debt is well over $21.4 trillion, and the 0.4 means $400 billion. The debt clock tracks the debt and the cost of servicing the debt, which is currently over $310 billion. This figure is not often mentioned in discussions about the economy, as it does not seem so large when there is a $780 billion deficit with total expenditure of $4.2 trillion in 2018. Of course, the $310 billion of interest paid goes to investors.

With the debt level increasing it is clearly a matter of importance that the Fed has expressed its intention of continuing with rate increases in H2 2018 (see above) and possibly one or two more increases in H1 2019. Logically, this policy should result in higher interest rates paid on new government debt. There is also the problem that current debt at lower levels of interest has to be rolled over, and the replacement debt will most probably carry with it higher interest rates. That obviously means that servicing the debt will be more expensive. The situation is further complicated by the fact that different tranches of government debt mature at different times and there are shorter-term and longer-term forms of debt - namely, bills, notes and bonds (see above).

For investors, the short-term T-bills mean that they get their cash back after 4, 13, 26 or 52 weeks. Given that the deficits will have to be financed at least partially by more debt, the Treasury will be offering more paper at higher rates of interest. Investors can expect that future bills as well as notes will carry with them better returns and higher rates of interest. This is positive for investors.

On the other hand, the situation of the government becomes rather serious when future budget deficits are considered. The Congressional Budget Office analyzes the president's budget for 2019 and notes various discrepancies between the CBO outlook and the president's 2019 budget regarding future deficits. In any case, the annual federal budget deficit will probably be at least about $1 trillion. By 2025 the debt may be as high as $30 trillion, because one deficiency of current forecasts is that no recession is taken into account.

Investors should take into account that a market downturn is highly likely. T-bills offer not only the advantage that they soon become cash, but also bring with them a 2% capital gain, while notes will produce interest at about 2% or a bit more. As long as the Treasury can pay back loans, all will go well for investors. Given that the risk of default is practically nil, investors would do well to consider increasing safe U.S. federal fixed income in their portfolios, especially as record levels in the stock market mean that returns from stocks are not going to continue being what they have been since 2009. It's time for investors to think about defending wealth before the stock market falters.

