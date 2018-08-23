Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Audentes's New Designation, Esmya Rejected, Agilent Approved

Stocks in News: BOLD, AGN

Audentes gene therapy AT132 nabs special FDA designation for rare muscle weakness disorder

Discussions: Audentes Therapeutics' (BOLD) AT132 receives FDA designation of a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (‘RMAT). The therapy is indicated for treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (‘XLMTM). RMAT is in many ways similar to the Breakthrough Therapy status and allows accelerated review of a drug along with more frequent interaction with the FDA during the development stage. The therapy has already acquired Rare Pediatric disease, Fast track and Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and PRIME designation in Europe.

Out of the four therapies whic are being developed by the company, two are still in the IND-enabling preclinical trial stage and two of them are in Phase 1b stages. Apart from AT132, the company is developing AT342 indicated in Crigler-Najjar Syndrome. Two other therapies –AT982 and AT307 –which have completed preclinical trials and are at the stage of IND enabling stage are indicated for Pompe Disease and CASQ2-CPVTrespectively. Among the four indications, apart from Pompe Disease, all three are caused by genetic mutations and are transmitted genetically.

X-linked myotubular myopathy occurs almost exclusively in males because it is transmitted through the single X-chromosomes that male child inherits. The genetic disorder is a member of a group of disorders called centronuclear myopathies that affects skeletal muscles and hinders development of motor functions like walking, sitting and standing. The symptoms which are usually manifest at birth are myopathy and hypotonia.

Myopathy is the weakness of muscles and hypotonia is the weakness of muscle tone. The weakness of the muscle may lead to such a situation when the child is unable to feed and breath on its own and are often dependent on machines for these basic functions. Due to this early childhood severity and dependence, in most cases people with the genetic condition do not survive beyond the early childhood.

It is not unusual for X-linked myotubular myopathy to disrupt normal bone development leading to fragile bones. It may further lead to scoliosis – abnormal curvature of the spine –and joint deformities –called contractures –of the hips and knees. It is estimated that global incidence of X-linked myotubular myopathy is 1 in 50,000 newborn males.The share price of the company last traded at $$33.29, marginally above the median of the 52-wk range of $18.44-$46.18.

Allergan's Esmya fibroid treatment rejected by FDA

Discussions: FDA rejected Allergan’s (AGN) Esmya (ulipristal acetate) treatment for uterine fibroids. The agency requested more information and cited safety issues in trials outside the U.S. the company reported that its NDA included results of two U.S. Phase 3 clinical trials and all Phase 3 EU registration studies. The company further claimed that their application also included real-world data from 80 countries involving more than 700K women with uterine fibroids. The rejection will in all probability affect the company’s plan to sell its women’s health unit. Last month the CEO reported that potential bidders for that unit were keenly watching the FDA decision of the NDA of Esmya. Esmya certainly featured in the valuation of the business in an important way.

In other News:

FDA OKs expanded use for Agilent companion diagnostic test; shares up 1%

Agilent's (A) Dako PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay is now FDA approved to identify urothelial carcinoma patients who may benefit from treatment with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) PD-1 inhibitor KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a first-line setting.Earlier approvals of the assay in identifying appropriate patients with NSCLC, gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma and cervical cancer are further bolstered by the new approval.

Rexahn teams up with Merck on combo study in TNBC

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:RNN) and Merck (MRK) enters into a collaboration on a Phase 2 clinical trial of the combination therapy of RX-5902 and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer (‘TNBC) who have progressed after at least one prior line of therapy. Under the new terms of agreement, Merck will supply the product to the trials conducted by Rexahn.

Tonix Pharma up 25% premarket on potential subgroup of PTSD sufferers who may benefit from Tonmya

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced some positive possibility of its Tonyma (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In a retrospective analysis of earlier datasets the company found out that PTSD patients who experienced trauma no more than nine years prior to screening responded to treatment with Tonmya (p=0.039). The share price surged 25% on the positive news. Future studies will naturally concentrate on this particular patient group.

Linzess tablets 0.25 mg approved in Japan for additional indication of chronic constipation

The Japanese Ministry of Health approved guanylate cyclase-C receptor agonist Linzess Tablets 0.25 mg (linaclotide) for the additional indication of chronic constipation. The durg is commercialized in Japan by Astellas Pharma and was licensed from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (‘IRWD).

AstraZeneca's Tagrisso OK'd in Japan for first-line EGFR+ NSCLC

AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Tagrisso (osimertinib) for the first-line treatment of patients with inoperable or recurrent epidermal growth factor receptor ('EGFR) mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer ('NSCLC) is now approved by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Can-Fite enrolls first patient in its Comfort Phase III trial of Piclidenoson in Psoriasis

First patient is now enrolled and dosed in Phase 3 trial of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) of its lead drug candidate Piclidenoson ('CF101) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The 407-subject trial is designed for assessing the efficacy and safety of daily Piclidenoson, compared to Apremilast (Otezla) and placebo.

Alnylam completes enrollment in late-stage study of givosiran in AHP

Enrollment of all 94 patients in the Phase 3 trial of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ALNY) givosiran in patients with acute hepatic porphyrias (‘AHP) is now complete. AHP is part of a group of liver disorders caused by an enzyme deficiency characterized by abdominal pain and neurological symptoms. Topline data should be available by the end of September.

Marijuana Co. preparing for launch of recreational pot market in Canada

Marijuana Company of America (OTCPK:MCOA) reported that it secured a 4,000 sq. ft. cannabis processing facility in New Brunswick in June following their agreement with Global Hemp Group (OTCPK:GBHPF). Legal sales of cannabis is scheduled to begin from October 17. The dried cannabis will be stored in the facility until then.

Bristol-Myers to sell Opdivo in China at half the U.S. price

It is reported that Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) OPDIVO (nivolumab) will be sold in China at half of the U.S. price for ~$84K. Two months ago the drug was approved in China for treating lung cancer.

FDA OKs extension of expiration dates for certain lots of Mylan's EpiPen

The FDA recently signed off to extend the expiration date on specific lots of Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) emergency allergy med EpiPen (epinephrine). The change beyond the 20-month shelf life was based on stability data submitted by the company and is necessitated by the shortage at the beginning of the chool term

Lixte Bio teams up with Moffitt Cancer Center on study of LB-100 in MDS

Lixte Biotechnology (OTCQB:LIXT) and Moffitt Cancer Center enters into an agreement to conduct a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of LXT’s lead candidate LB-100 in patients with low- and intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndrome ('MDS). The patient group includes those with a genetic mutation called del(5q) who have failed or are intolerant of standard treatment.

Enrollment underway in Delcath's ocular melanoma study

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) reported the enrollment of the first patient under the amended protocol for its pivotal study assessing its Melphalan/HDS treatment in patients with ocular melanoma liver metastases. The enrollment is estimated to be completed in H1 2019.

NeuroMetrix receives $3.8M milestone payment from GSK; shares up 2%

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) announced receipt of $3.8M milestone payment from licensee GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Following their January 2018 agreement, this is second such receipt to NURO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.