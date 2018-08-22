Veritone, Inc. (VERI) CEO Chad Steelberg on Acquisition of Wazee Digital and Performance Bridge Media (Transcript)

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Wazee Digital and Performance Bridge Media Acquisitions Conference Call August 20, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Chad Steelberg - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Pete Collins - Chief Financial Officer.

Rob Stone - Cowen and Company

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Darren Aftahi - Roth Capital Partners

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Tom Diffely - D.A. Davidson

Sameet Sinha - B. Riley FBR

Joining us this afternoon on the call, we have Chad Steelberg, Chairman and CEO of Veritone; and Pete Collins, Veritone's CFO.

Please note that certain information discussed on the call today will include forward-looking statements about future events and Veritone's business strategy and future financial and operating performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by those statements. Certain of these risks and assumptions are discussed in Veritone's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of today, August 20, 2018, and Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. During today's call, Mr. Steelberg and Mr. Collins will be referring to supplemental presentation slides, which are available in Investor Relations section of Veritone's website at www.veritone.com as well as via the Downloads tab located within the webcast player.

Also I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and will be made available for replay via link available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

And with that, let me pass the call to Veritone's Chairman and CEO, Chad Steelberg.

Chad Steelberg

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today. We are very excited to be speaking with you about our recently announced agreements to acquire Wazee Digital and Performance Bridge Media, and how they fit into our strategy.

These combined companies generated $23 million in combined net revenues in 2017 and in combined positive EBITDA for 2017, and each adds an important component to our two businesses. Our agenda for the call today is first review Veritone's business and M&A strategy, and then we will discuss Wazee and Performance Bridge, including each company's business focus and the benefit that brings to Veritone.

And finally, to review the financial aspects of the deals and how those results will fit into our reporting going forward. At the completion of these remarks, we will be taking your questions. Before we discuss these acquisitions, turning to Slide 3, I'd like to spend a few minutes reviewing our two businesses, our artificial intelligence operating system, which we call aiWARE and our media agency business, Veritone One.

Some of you have heard me say no one wants to cost of AI. What they want our AI-enabled solutions to their business challenges. aiWARE was created to enable users to bring together large quantities of structured and unstructured content, which is typically audio or video, analyze that content using cognitive engines and then utilize the resulting output via applications and business process workflows. The primary layer of our platform is our AI operating system aiWARE, which is comprised of data ingestion modules, our proprietary temporal elastic database technology and our proprietary orchestration technology, which we refer to as Conductor.

The purpose of aiWARE is to connect and integrate the base layer of our cognitive engines with applications to a normalized and decoupled framework, allowing applications and engine developers to innovate independently of one another thus accelerating the value and adoption of AI. Conductor employs artificial intelligence to analyze the ingested content and determine which NOP engines will best achieve the customers goals based on accuracy, speed or cost, orchestrate the selection and operation of multiple engines, and other classes and then combines the metadata output from these engines in our temporal elastic database. This layer is the heart and brain of aiWARE.

The base layer of our platform is comprised of third-party cognitive engines. As of June 30, we have 214 of these engines active on the platform across 16 different classes. We continue to add cognitive engines to address particular use cases because the accuracy of the engine is directly correlated with this degree of specialization. By intelligently orchestrating multiple specialized engines across multiple cognitive classes to operate together, we can deliver to our users more accurate results and deeper analysis than any single-point solution. We believe that this is the best path to achieve in the long-term goal of artificial general intelligence.

The top of our stack is our application layer. This layer includes a core suite of general applications which are used to organize incoming content and search, store and report the meditated output from aiWARE any developer application that enables third parties to develop their own public or private applications using our software development kit. Some of the companies we plan to acquire have software and technologies specific to certain industries and use cases that we will integrate as applications on our platform.

Today aiWARE serves customers in three verticals: media and entertainment, legal and compliance and government. We selected these verticals because they are large markets and have enormous quantities of audio and video content that needs to be analyzed and acted upon by people, and we see opportunities for these processes to be transformed by AI, making them far more accurate, efficient and scalable then they are today. Looking forward we see great opportunities for our technology in a wide range of markets, including healthcare, energy, cyber security and education.

Our media agency known as Veritone One uses aiWARE to help companies target adds and maximize their return on advertising spend by reaching more of their potential customers. Our largest add categories are radio, podcast and digital, and we specialized in direct response and native-based advertising.

Our aiWARE independently provides web-based ad verification and assist with measuring advertising efficacy, so clients can adjust their advertising strategy to maximize their ROI. In addition to being a profitable, growing business, Veritone One provides us with valuable information about the needs of the media business and a valuable proving ground for our platform in the media market.

Next, moving to Slide 4, I'd like to spend a few minutes discussing our M&A strategy. I put our targets into two primary categories today, complementary technologies and applications that can enter operating system to specific needs in an industry. The first category is complementary technologies that expand the capabilities of aiWARE. An example of this is referred to Atigeo's software technology that we completed in the fourth quarter of 2017. We are using Atigeo's software technology in two different R&D initiatives: first to expand the capabilities of Conductor to allow our proprietary of AI to select the best engines in cognitive classes beyond NOP, and second for projects that are not on our roadmap that may provide us with opportunities to deploy and monetize this software technology and our R&D teams efforts.

The second category of M&A targets is applications that extend our platforms to meet unique needs of specific industries. As I noted earlier on this call, we have built a core suite of applications that performs standard functions such as managing, searching, sharing and organizing both the unstructured content and the metadata output from the cognitive engines. While these standard applications assist users across many industries, specialized applications can bring our platform's capabilities to solve the unique requirements and work flow of specific industries or companies.

Let's look at the genesis of the leading operating system, Microsoft Windows. In the computational area and drop parallels to aiWARE's trajectory and strategy in the cognitive generation, Microsoft developed its operating system and also built and purchased industry specific applications to deliver turnkey value to their customers. Most of the applications, companies that Vertitone looks have developed market specific solutions that address the needs of our current and future markets. These application companies often bring significant domain knowledge regarding the needs of their market and some also bring an existing base of customers, which will help to celebrate our penetration in that vertical.

Next, moving to Slide 5, I’d like to cover the two acquisitions we've recently announced. Let's start with our largest investment Wazee Digital. The media and entertainment business can be segmented into four functions: creating, distributing, monetizing and analyzing content. Today, Veritone's M&E applications are used exclusively in the analysis function. Wazee Digital has developed two industry leading SaaS-based applications. The first called Core serves the creation and distribution function. And its digital media hub application and its licensing operations serve the distribution and monetization functions. With this acquisition, we will offer M&E companies a unique service platform addressing all of these key functions from creation to analysis. And we will integrate the power of cognition into each of these functions.

Our cognitive abilities will enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of M&E companies and their creation and distribution functions, and will unlock valuable content that was previously overlooked because of the manual effort required to identify. From our perspective, we will introduce Wazee to customers of aiWARE. We will present aiWARE to Wazee's customers, and we will pursue new opportunities with our combined offering, especially through channel partners. The Wazee team has valuable customer relationships, industry expertise and established processes to enhance the outlook of these opportunities.

Existing digital asset management, or DAM, companies have failed to deliver on their original promise to their media and entertainment customers of transforming critical business processes and enhancing the value of their asset through technology. The strategic gap was not in the workflows but rather the DAM system's inability to understand the content at a cognitive level. That’s requiring humans to perform most of the critical functions of content creation, distribution, monetization and analysis. This has prevented them from taking advantage of business process automation tools, which industries that rely on structured data have used to deliver significant advancements and efficiency and performance. The M&E industry at its core generated unstructured data and thus required a cognitive solution rather than a computational. We believe that the cognitive Wazee's core DAM services with cognition are collected M&E's SaaS offering, will transform the on demand creation, delivery and monetization of content.

Moving to Slide 6, Wazee was founded in 2005, and is headquartered in Denver with approximately 55 employees. Wazee's customer base today is primarily in the media and entertainment vertical and they have an outstanding base of client in that market, including HBO, Bloomberg, Viacom and FremantleMedia. We also see opportunities to expand our business into other verticals, especially government.

Now moving to Slide 7 and 8, I will discuss our acquisition of Performance Bridge Media with mild Performance Bridge for over a year because of their capabilities in serving clients who plays ad in the on demand media market with their leading position in podcasting. While the podcast market is smaller than the TV and radio markets, it is growing at a fantastic rate while those other markets have experienced low to flat growth. We believe that this acquisition, our combined company will be the largest ad agency by ad placement revenue in the U.S. podcast market and we will enjoy increase person leverage which will benefit our clients. By integrating aiWARE into the expanded Veritone One, we expect to secure more clients and drive higher average client spend. aiWARE helps our clients target ads and maximize their return on advertising spend and also provides web-based ad verification and assist with measuring advertising efficacy.

Performance Bridge was founded in 2002. They're based in Binghamton, New York, and have 32 employees. The fundamental driver of both of these acquisitions is to strengthen our value proposition to media and entertainment companies across all four of their business functions, content creation, distribution, monetization and analysis. Prior to these acquisitions Veritone had a limited offering where monetization was delivered to Veritone One and analysis through our generic SaaS-based applications. Performance Bridge extends our influence to drive further adoption of AI-enabled targeted advertising and analysis. Wazee Digital will expand Veritone's Saas solutions to cover all four core M&E functions with overlap between Veritone and Veritone One in the most important function monetization. At this point, I will ask Pete to review the financial aspects of these acquisitions. Pete?

Pete Collins

Thanks, Chad, and good afternoon, everyone. Let’s move to Slide 9. We expect the Performance Bridge transaction to close first. So I will cover the terms of that deal first. We have agreed to a base purchase price of approximately $6 million with the consideration comprised of 80% Veritone's common stock and 20% cash. The value of the Veritone common stock is determined using a multi-day average, which is subject to change, but for this example, we have used an average price $14.18 per share. In addition to the base purchase price, we have agreed to pay up to an additional $5 million in consideration if Performance Bridge meets certain net revenues targets for 2018. The additional consideration will be paid in the same 80% stock, 20% cash mix as the base purchase price. The additional consideration is expected to be settled and paid in the first quarter of 2019.

To Wazee Digital, we will pay approximately $15 million, half in cash and half in common stock. The value of our common stock in this deal is based on a multi-day average preceding the signing of the agreement, which was $15.27 per share. Our total transaction expenses for these two deals are expected to be approximately $2 million.

Now moving to Slide 10, from an overall perspective, the combined purchase price represents a multiple of 0.8x their combined net revenues for 2017. Their combined 2017 net revenues were $23.0 million, which when added to our results of 2017, would make our pro forma combined net revenues $37.4 million. One item to note is that Wazee's 2017 results included $1.2 million from a government project that ended in the second half of 2017.

We will pay cash of approximately $9.7 million for these two acquisitions assuming that Performance Bridge achieves its earn-out goals. The combined 2017 EBITDA for Wazee and Performance Bridge was positive and with the impact of the Wazee government contract, which is ended, we expect the combined run rate to be breakeven to its bylaws.

As of June 30, 2018, the combination of our cash and marketable securities equals $78.2 million. On a pro forma basis, after given effects to the cash used in these two acquisitions and the estimated transaction costs, net balance would be $66.5 million. After the closing of these impactful acquisitions, we will have a greatly expanded base of Tier 1 media and entertainment customers, our revenue run rate that is over 2.5x our current level and a SaaS revenue base that is over 6x our current level. Given the synergistic nature of these transactions, we do not expect any material change to our average quarterly EBITDA loss, which has stabilized at approximately $10.5 million. In short, Veritone is in the strongest financial and strategic position we have been in since our inception.

In our future quarterly and annual reports, we expect to include Wazee Digital in our aiWARE KPIs, and Performance Bridge in our media agency KPIs. In our upcoming third quarter conference call, we will provide our KPIs with and without these acquisitions.

That gives my update on the financial aspects of these two acquisitions. Chad, I'll turn the floor back to you.

Chad Steelberg

Thanks, Pete. I'm very pleased with the teams, customers, processes and technologies that we are adding to Veritone with these two acquisitions. I'd like to acknowledge the leadership of both Wazee Digital and Performance Bridge for their diligent and exceptional performance throughout this process as well as my own team at Veritone. We are continuing to evaluate other M&A opportunities, but as I've said before, we will provide details once those pursue result and signed agreement.

We're now going to open the line for questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Rob Stone with Cowen and Company.

Rob Stone

I had a couple of questions relative to the growth and margin profile for the two companies based on the revenue multiple that you are paying and the commentary about the podcast market. It seems like the PBM is a fairly glossy business. I'm curious about Wazee excluding the impacts of the expired government contract. What kind of market growth rate is that business experiencing?

Chad Steelberg

So they are experiencing growth in their other -- as well as in both parts of their business, which is their core business as well as their licensing content business. So one negative they got is that one contract that I called out that expired in the second half of last year. That the growth rate, I would say is kind of in the low single digit type level. So business is healthy, but that type of the growth rate, I think is what you should expect, absent that $1.2 million that is not in the base any longer.

Rob Stone

And I assume that PBM as it’s a very similar media agency business probably has the similar margin profile to Veritone One. What's the -- relative to the other components of aiWARE what kind of gross margins do you expect the way the business to enjoy?

Chad Steelberg

Yes, it's on par with our gross margin, Rob.

Rob Stone

So this is kind of a very high level question for Chad, which is these two acquisitions make from a market segment point of view, the combined Veritone business even more media and entertainment centric than it was before? How should we think about the growth opportunities for other segments legal and compliance and government after some period of time? How do you think about the size of the opportunity or media and entertainment could be your biggest segment on an ongoing basis? Thanks.

Chad Steelberg

Sure, Rob. No, I -- this move doesn’t diminish the viability or our pursuit in the other verticals of government legal and compliance. What it really does is just round out the service offering on the stat side to cover all of our customer needs. I know Veritone's platform, the aiWARE, as you know, is capable of servicing almost any industry given the way the operating system has been architected. But what was lacking was those specific applications to sort of unlock the value in that cognition. So by acquiring Wazee, it really feels three of those four slots for the creation distribution and monetization functions in the media industry, and again there is applicability of using Wazee's core platform in other industry not just media entertainment as was evidenced by their contract in the government in 2017.

Rob Stone

Last question from me and I think you're expecting both of these transactions to close by the -- around the end of this month, PBM sooner, are there any notable hurdles worth mentioning?

Chad Steelberg

No, everything is on track with what you've laid out Rob.

Our next question comes from Mike Latimore with Northland Capital Markets.

Mike Latimore

So the -- all the Wazee revenue that will sharpen the SaaS revenue categories [indiscernible]

Pete Collins

Yes.

Mike Latimore

Okay. And then they had some pretty impressive wins, I guess for the -- some of their bigger wins that you highlighted there. Did they replace anybody in particular? Or did they replace internal processes like who did they beat or who they replace in some of their bigger wins?

Pete Collins

Yes, I think the most part Mike, it was really more of the Greenfield opportunity for them to be able to move in and deliver kind of enhanced capabilities to those customers of theirs. I don’t know where specifically displacing anyone.

Mike Latimore

And Veritone and Wazee have had a partnership; I guess it's been for a little while now. Any notable pipeline or customer wins from that partnership?

Chad Steelberg

Yes, so this is Chad. Actually Veritone entered into several aiWARE licensing deals with various MAM/DAMs in the global marketplace. What we found was so impressive about Wazee solution is that it's 100% cloud base unlike others that have on premise components that have to run behind firewalls etcetera. Wazee has been really successful at convincing Tier 1 media companies around the world to move to an all cloud Saas-based environment. And they just were also spectacular in terms of their capability of leveraging the Veritone cognition to transform some of their legacy based products. So from our perspective, we think it's the best company in the entire MAM/DAM space, and we're excited to happen here.

Mike Latimore

And then just last one on the Performance Bridge. Just seem like there some interesting market drivers behind that business. I guess any color on how fast that business is growing?

Pete Collins

As we kind laid out on the slide that's a category -- that the podcast category is growing at a faster pace out of all that different categories, it's 87% annual year-over-year increase. So their business is not growing at 87%, but it's been a very good category and it's doing well.

Operator

Our next question comes from Darren Aftahi with Roth Capital Partners.

Darren Aftahi

And just, two if I may. On the Wazee deal, did have any AI-related revenue whatsoever. I’m sort of curious once you close it, your sort of go-to-market strategy as a combined entity. And then second one some of your larger media clients ESPN and iHeartMedia that kind of pod too. I’m curious on competitive products for things like core and digital media hub if there is a chance for you guys to displace the incumbent there. Thanks.

Chad Steelberg

Actually to answer your go-to-market strategy, obviously we’re going to cross-sell aiWARE post integration to their customers and vice versa take their core product and their media hub to our customers. But I think there is a bigger opportunity isn't so much cross sale. There is really about what happens when you have an AI-enabled end-to-end process function for the entire media and entertainment sector from content creation, distribution, monetization and analysis. And the artificial intelligence that we see is really not about displacing humans, but rather about transforming the power of those historic process were MAMs/DAMs, I think have been poorly deployed and lacks core capabilities, primarily because artificial intelligence wasn't there at the time of those businesses been created. So that's where we're really excited about this end to end solution and what I can do not into our current customers, but the market in general.

Darren Aftahi

And then on the AI-related revenue?

Pete Collins

So they don’t have cognition today. That’s what their customers will get with the combination of our company with them.

Darren Aftahi

Got it. And then just last one, can you talk about the IT and patent portfolio of the two companies? Thanks.

Chad Steelberg

So I think portfolio at Wazee is healthy who has done a great deal of due diligence on that and we’re very pleased with the caliber of IT of that portfolio that we’re bringing on. Performance Bridge is not really -- necessarily an IT-driven business. So we don't see any diligence on that. But I wouldn’t say if that's necessarily -- the secret sauce there, their secret sauce is really more in their people and the relationships they've built over their 15 plus years of business in serving very good customers and then really creating a marketplace or creating a lot of knowledge within the, especially the podcasting that overall on demand online market.

Our next question comes from Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum.

Chad Bennett

Maybe one quick clarification for Pete. Pete just on the Wazee gross margins, you were talking about gross margins in line with aiWARE gross margins not necessarily overall gross margins. Is that correct?

Pete Collins

Correct.

Chad Bennett

Okay. And remind us again roughly the range there?

Pete Collins

65% to 70%.

Chad Bennett

And then maybe a follow-up for Chad. So in terms of looking longer-term the growth potential of layering on aiWARE on top of the Wazee content, I guess, if we're talking maybe a year down the line here, what's the scenario where we can kind of make that call it $18 million in revenue. How we can enhance that content and monetize that content in a very expensive way where kind of one plus one equals to three. Can you just kind of lay that out as much as you can, sitting here today?

Chad Steelberg

Yes, absolutely. When you look at the media and entertainment marketplace and how DAMs have been deployed really the core background for the workflows that make up how media companies again create, distribute and monetize that content. The challenge has been in the limiting factor in this industry is -- are the humans. What we see now is really two core areas, one as you know the majority of content produced in the creation phase at a media company, never gets distributed or broadcasted. It ends upon the cutting room forward and there is mass amount of valuable content there in these repositories. That -- their content doesn’t have access today because we're processing of what gets broadcasted the live feed. So by coupling Wazee on the aiWARE, settling the entire historical library and effectively the [indiscernible] ends up now being available. The second thing is the humans that are using the Wazee tools to conduct these workflows are limited in their search capabilities. It's basically just the human base meditag around these files that they have at their finger tips to try to identify the right content to be used in the process. But [indiscernible] now that is essentially teaches the machine to see every single frame of that content and audio from every phase, the pictures, the backgrounds etcetera. This will dramatically improve how humans engage with Wazee's technology and drive better efficiency and value. The home run opportunity that isn’t so much an augmenting in humans, it's in the ability for the artificial intelligence really to take a first order steak in terms of compiling, analyzing and delivering content on a one-to- one on demand basis. As we move through elects and others things to now on demand content, long form repositories created by historical large companies, is not properly set up for that form of consumption and distribution. And our intent is to create tools and solutions that aiWARE already has and integrated those with Wazee for a formal and more automated on demand market place in the future. And that’s just talking about their SaaS-based platform. But we love that Wazee and if you couple that with what we are doing with the acquisition of Performance Bridge, it puts us squarely in the monetization category both through content licensing and segmentation, and then obviously to advertising sale. And by layering aiWARE as a part of that workflow, we believe, we can start to drive real value in terms of net dollars to our broadcast partners through our technology, not just in the analysis of the broadcast.

Our next question comes from Tom Diffely with D.A. Davidson.

Tom Diffely

Maybe just a little more background on Wazee, to the distribution and monetization sense, but what are they doing exactly in the creation side?

Chad Steelberg

So when you compare with Veritone does versus Wazee, right, Veritone captures the live broadcast whether that Bloomberg, CNBC and iHeart radio broadcast, the podcast et cetera. So what these tumors actually here? Wazee sits in the very beginning of the content creation process. The footage that's actually being shot directly of the cameras is all stored in the Wazee DAM. Its tagged based upon whatever shot and who their target for was, what scene that is involved in. and all the metadata about that content. What aiWARE now able to do is now sitting at that base level, look at all content, pre-broadcast, pre-distribution and start to assisting those business process workflows at editing et cetera, that will be transformative for how they create content in the future.

Tom Diffely

So like a real time data base that's just stores everything that's coming off the cameras or the microphones?

Chad Steelberg

Yes.

Tom Diffely

And then kind of a similar question on the Performance Bridge side that was last earlier, are they doing any kind of analyzing at this time? Or is that, obviously, a new area of opportunity for you with your tools?

Chad Steelberg

All agencies have some form of analytics that they deploy just to show value, but it's obviously, greatly deficient in comparison to what aiWARE brings to the table. So that’s definitely going to be a net positive add to Performance Bridge business and their customers.

Tom Diffely

And just a clarification. Did you say that the SaaS business run rate was about 6x like only this after this?

Chad Steelberg

Yes.

Our next question comes from Sameet Sinha with B. Riley FBR.

Sameet Sinha

Couple of questions. First on Wazee Digital, you kind of broke out the revenues into core and licensing. So can you talk about specific trends in both those? And Pete, I realized you mentioned low single digit growth. Is the licensing business a standard licensing? Or is it all SaaS basis? If you could help us differentiate about how much of that revenue SaaS versus non-SaaS. My second question is you indicated the stock price for the Performance was at about 14, and Wazee, it was about $15 plus. Would the stock price, I think, come down to continue to issue more stock. And then I have one follow-up question. Thank you.

Pete Collins

So Sameet on the licensing business at Wazee, what they are doing is taking the content -- they're monetizing the content and store it on the DAM, and being able to then expose that to users. They’ve got thousands of users that they're going in and paying for that content and then they pay a royalty back to the content owners, which are studios and sports leagues and others, the content owners. So it's a great way for those content owners from both media and into the sports area to able to monetize that historical content. And as far as on the purchase price goes, the amount of shares we will be issuing, the Wazee ratio is fixed at this point, and the amount for Performance Bridge is very close to where we expected to be. So I don’t expect to be a significant change between what we've shown on the slide on the deck to what we finish up on that.

Sameet Sinha

One final question. So is there any sort of integration cost to these platforms as aiWARE is -- just to say, that has aiWARE is integrated into all of these systems. Are there any sorts of costs so that these kinds of price levels become an enterprise level platform that can be sold to customers?

Pete Collins

So Sameet, are you defining just cost on our side to or costs that we do platform to our customers? Is it a question on integration or is it a question on our costs?

Sameet Sinha

Integration cost that on your side, yes.

Pete Collins

We have actually been in collaboration with Wazee now for a significant period of time. And it's done some of the integration already and have joint sales efforts underway. Furthering that integration will still take some time. We expect two quarters of some fairly heavy lifting, but there is nothing really other than core engineering. We don't expect to bring in consultants to other expenses outside of our normal operations.

And we do have a follow-up question from Rob Stone with Cowen and Company.

Rob Stone

I was just going to ask you if there is anything about these two businesses that's noteworthy from the point of view of seasonality or customer concentration, anything else that might lead to lumpiness, we’re seeing particularly in your media agency business some lumpiness in the past?

Pete Collins

The businesses overall are performing at a level. But I think there is -- what I would say Rob is they're subject to same type of risks that we have, that we’ve seen in our business, so nothing unusual from that comparison.

Rob Stone

And can you comment on customer concentration?

Pete Collins

Sure. Wazee, I would say does not have customer concentration, Performance Bridge does. They have got a handful of very key customers, but we've also done a good amount of diligence in customer calls with them and confident that the business with those companies, with those customers will continue into the future.

Thank you. At this time, this concludes our question-and-answer session. If your question was not taken, you may contact Veritone's Investor Relations team at veri@liolls.com.

Chad Steelberg

Thank you for joining us on today’s call. We want to thank all of our employees, including our newest team members, our partners and our investors for supporting us, as we pursue our mission of building the AI operating system of the future. We look forward to updating you on our progress on our next call. Operator?

