FIS Prized For Its Leverage To Bank IT Investments

The market seems to already expect a lot of growth out of FIS and I'm worried that high expectations and enthusiasm for fintech are setting the bar too high.

Bank IT outsourcing remains underpenetrated, particularly among larger banks, and IT spending needs are growing - making for a stronger long-term argument for going with FIS.

I was fairly lukewarm on FIS (FIS) back in May of this year, and the shares have since risen another 5% or so – keeping pace with the S&P 500 but largely sitting out the strong ongoing run in fintech names, as peers/comps like Jack Henry (JKHY), Worldpay (WP), Fiserv (FISV), and Total System Services (TSS) have shot higher as Wall Street seemingly can’t get enough of the fintech sector growth story.

As it concerns FIS, while I like the story of leveraging ongoing growth in bank IT investment, including a growing willingness to outsource as “keeping up with the Morgans” with internally-developed systems becomes prohibitively expensive, I just don’t see the growth here to support a substantially higher share price. Outsourcing among banks could perhaps inflect more strongly than I expect, or FIS could perhaps migrate a bit further down-market from its core Tier 1/Tier 2 bank focus, but this remains a stock where I understand the fundamental drivers but struggle to make more sense of the valuation and expectations.

Overall Sluggish Results In Q2, But With Some Positives

One of the issues/challenges I have with the FIS is that it gets growth stock valuation (a forward PE in the high teens) without growth stock growth. Revenue fell 7% as reported in the second quarter with underlying organic growth of a little under 1%. Adjusted EBITDA grew 1%, as did adjusted operating income, and it has been quite some time since adjusted EBITDA grew by double-digits on an organic basis.

Within the revenue number, the Integrated Financial Solutions (or IFS) business saw better than 4% organic growth, with 5% growth in Banking and Wealth and 7% growth in Corp/Digital offsetting 2% growth in Payments. Global Financial Solutions (or GFS) was disappointing, with 3% revenue contraction (a 5% decline in Institutional/Wholesale, and flat Banking/Payments) driven in part by an ASC 606 accounting change, but also a faster transition in the company’s SaaS customer model.

Both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating margins improved this quarter, with IFS EBITDA margin improving almost a point on 6% segment-level growth and GFS improving almost four points despite a 7% segment-level contraction.

Book-to-bill was above 1 for the quarter, and the company did see backlog growth.

A Rising Tide

Underlying the bull case for FIS is an ongoing IT investment cycle on the part of banks around the world. While there are some banks that are reducing IT spending (mostly after just completing an upgrade/investment cycle), on the whole banks are taking whatever savings they can garner from lower tax rates and reduced branches/headcount and redirecting it into IT spending.

There are multiple reasons why. The payments technology space continues to evolve, and banks have to keep up (processing and payment solutions is a very significant part of FIS’s IFS business). At the same time, more and more depositors are getting accustomed to the convenience of online, digital, and mobile banking and demanding increasing functionality, while banks themselves realize that offering more services through digital channels costs money upfront (in terms of the IT systems investments), but saves money longer term, increases depositor stickiness, and can lead to improved cross-selling results.

Banks are also finally starting to adopt cloud computing and data analytics in a bigger way, with more and more banks realizing that IT investments to support loan underwriting can pay off in the form of faster lending decisions, more accurate risk segmentation, and more accurate pricing.

The question remains how much this will benefit FIS. I’ve seen estimates suggesting that banks will grow their IT spending collectively at a compound rate of over 4% over the next four to five years. How much of that goes to outsourced providers like FIS is a big question. FIS has very strong share among those large banks who do outsource (around 35% overall, and even higher among the largest banks), but only about 20% or so of the largest banks outsource their core IT functions/platforms.

I believe the key to the bull argument for FIS rests on that reluctance to outsource changing over the next three to 10 years. JPMorgan (JPM) plans to spend around $11 billion on IT in 2018 alone, with about $5 billion of that going to “strategic” spending. While other large banks like Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) can at least stay in the ballpark (with expected 2018 IT spending ranging from around $7 billion to $10 billion), $10 billion roughly approximates U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) entire expected pre-provision operating profit for the year – and U.S. Bancorp is one of the ten largest banks in the country!

Said differently, while other banks don’t necessarily have to match JPMorgan dollar for dollar to remain competitive, there are a lot of banks throwing a lot of money at internal IT development, and smaller banks (even “smaller large” banks) simply cannot keep up with that spending. While that does put an onus on FIS to make sure it is spending enough on internal product/system development as well, I believe it does create a significant outsourcing opportunity for banks that know they need to upgrade and modernize their payments, processing, analytics, and back-office IT capabilities, including more robust mobile/digital offerings and more self-service options.

The Opportunity

The problem is that while the growth opportunity may be there, FIS’s ability to maximize that opportunity is very much still unproven. Say what you like about sell-side forecasting ability, but if anything the sell-side has been too bullish on FIS over the last four years (revenue misses outnumber beats by 13 to 4) and the most ambitious revenue growth rates are in the 4% to 5% area. Likewise, while I’m bullish on FIS’s ability to generate improving margin leverage in the coming years, even something on the order of five points of incremental EBITDA margin leverage (from the mid-30%’s to the low 40%’s) doesn’t come close to driving a double-digit EBITDA growth rate.

All of that would be fine but for the expectations. I don’t care if a company grows 2% a year or 20% a year; I’ve made money in both. What I care about is where the level of expectations seem to be set in the market, and it looks like the market is already counting on strong discounted cash flow growth (and that’s even if you exclude capitalized hardware). Likewise with the forward EBITDA multiple that is already in the low double-digits – not completely unreasonable relative to margins, but still not exactly modest relative to growth.

The Bottom Line

I may well be missing something with FIS, but I generally steer clear of stocks where the valuation seems to rest on something I can’t see or quantify. As I have said before, I think FIS is a well-run company serving a growing market with significant potential upside if or when more large banks choose to outsource more of their IT spending. But with multiples and valuation where they are, it seems like a lot of this story rests on bullishness for fintech in general – a theme that could certainly take these shares higher in the short term, but with a much less certain longer-term outcome.

