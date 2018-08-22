9.3% Yield And Recent Rally From Rising Book Value

Accretive share repurchases should improve earnings/NII per share along with portfolio growth and use of leverage, as well as monetizing its equity investments and increased LIBOR that could result in a dividend increase.

PNNT has rallied 15% since my previous article predicting that the company would report increased book value/NAV per share due to rebounding oil prices and accretive share repurchases.

As shown in the following chart, PennantPark Investment (PNNT) has rallied 15% since my previous article "PNNT: Higher Oil Prices And Interest Rates Driving Higher Returns For This 11% Yielding BDC". Among other things, the article predicted that the company would report increased net asset value ("NAV") per share due to rebounding oil prices and accretive share repurchases.

Recently Reported Results And Share Repurchases

PNNT recently reported just above my base case projections and was not expected to cover its dividend due to the previous quarter with "larger-than-expected decline in portfolio investments driving a historical low regulatory debt-to-equity of 0.46". However, the company covered 92% of its dividend during the recent quarter and has covered by an average of 111% over the last 6 quarters.

As predicted in the previous article, the company is starting to actively repurchase shares, including almost 1.1 million shares (1.5% of outstanding shares) from May 1, 2018, through June 30, 2018, at a weighted average price of $7.27 per share or a 19.2% discount to its previous NAV per share of $9.00. There is still around $22.2 million of availability for upcoming repurchases that will likely be over the next three quarters.

"On May 9, 2018, we announced a share repurchase program which allows us to repurchase up to $30 million of our outstanding common stock in the open market at prices below our NAV. Unless extended by our board of directors, the program, which may be implemented at the discretion of management, will expire on the earlier of May 9, 2019 and the repurchase of $30 million of common stock. During both the three and nine months ended June 30, 2018, we repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock in open market transactions for an aggregate cost (including transaction costs) of $7.8 million."

I am expecting continued share repurchases, given that the stock is still trading at a 15% discount to its recently announced $9.09 per share NAV, and the company has over $107 million in cash. These purchases will be accretive to earnings/NII per share along with continued portfolio growth and use of leverage as well as monetizing (selling and reinvesting) its equity investments that could result in a dividend increase at some point:

"We are pleased with the progress we are making on several fronts. Adding people to our platform has resulted in a significantly enhanced deal flow which puts us in a position to be both more active and selective. Our activity level in the quarter ended June 30, 2018, along with the increase in LIBOR, has resulted in a more senior secured portfolio with a current run rate net investment income which covers our dividend," said Arthur H. Penn, Chairman and CEO. "We believe that with a generally stable underlying portfolio we should be able to provide investors with an attractive dividend stream along with potential upside as our equity investments are monetized."

As predicted, there was another decline in the overall portfolio yield from 11.5% to 11.4% as the company invests in safer assets at lower yields, including the most recent investments at an average yield of 10.5%. As discussed in the previous report, I am expecting minimal portfolio growth as the company is keeping a conservative leverage policy of GAAP leverage (includes SBA debentures) near 0.80 until it can rotate the portfolio into safer assets. However, as mentioned earlier, the company has over $107 million in cash for debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57 after excluding cash, implying that there is available capital for share repurchases and portfolio growth over the coming quarters.

From previous call: "We remain comfortable with our target regulatory debt to equity ratio of 0.6 to 0.8 times. We are currently at 0.5 times the regulatory debt to equity. On an overall basis, we are targeting overall GAAP leverage of 0.8 times. As of today, we are currently at 0.8 times overall GAAP leverage"

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

Changes In NAV Per Share

NAV per share increased by 1.0% (from $9.00 to $9.09) partially due to the previously discussed accretive share repurchases and net realized/unrealized gains of over $5.1 million. More importantly, the company continues to have net "realized" gains from existing investments, including $17.4 million during the recent quarter and a total of $43.0 million over the last three quarters.

As shown below, many of the higher-quality BDCs that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last few months have been growing or at least maintaining their book value/NAV per share over the last two years, including Main Street Capital (MAIN), Gladstone Capital (GLAD), Hercules Capital (HTGC), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), Fidus Investment (FDUS), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), Ares Capital (ARCC), New Mountain Finance (NMFC), Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD), and TCP Capital (TCPC). Typically, these companies trade at a premium to NAV and have a lower yield but many pay special/supplemental dividends supported by capital gains.

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have cut dividends, including Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), Prospect Capital (PSEC), FS Investment Corporation (FSIC), Alcentra Capital (ABDC), Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL), Garrison Capital (GARS), Apollo Investment (AINV), Capitala Finance (CPTA), KCAP Financial (KCAP), Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN), BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC), THL Credit (TCRD), Barings BDC (BBDC), Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV with higher yields likely due to potential credit issues driving additional dividend cuts.

Risk Profile Update

There were no investments on non-accrual as of June 30, 2018, and energy, oil & gas exposure remains around 14% of the portfolio partially due to the previous markup of RAM Energy LLC.

The company will likely use higher leverage in the coming quarters and continue to increase the amount of first-lien positions that recently increased from 40% to 43% of the portfolio. Also, as shown in the table below, the company has reduced the amount of subordinated debt from $121 million to $34 million, or from 10% to 3% of the portfolio, over the last three quarters.

"Our overall portfolio consisted of 51 companies with an average investment size of $20.1 million, had a weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 11.4% and was invested 43% in first lien secured debt, 38% in second lien secured debt, 3% in subordinated debt and 16% in preferred and common equity"

