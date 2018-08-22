Aerohive: Fallen Angel About To Become Profitable

Shares are trading at a discount, but HIVE is sitting on excess cash and has pledged a $20 million buyback program.

HIVE has been first to market with several new products and should benefit from the shift toward the 802.11ax wireless standard.

HIVE is a wireless networking stock that is down big, but about to generate its first annual profit.

I've closely followed small- and micro-cap stocks, particularly those trading under $10, for nearly two decades. One investment strategy that's consistently worked for me in this realm is investing in companies when they're about to generate sustainable profits for the first time.

Aerohive (HIVE) is a wireless networking name that appears to fit the bill. The stock has lost 26% year to date and recently changed hands around $4.28. That's a far cry from March 2014, when this Fallen Angel went public at $10 a share. However, the company has posted year-over-year earnings per share improvement for seven straight quarters and is on the verge of generating its first annual net profit.

That alone should help place the shares on more investors' radar screens. A deeper look into the company shows that it has solid operating momentum behind it.

Aerohive markets its technology around simplicity for users, while constantly innovating to bring new features to the market. This is a crowded market, and the company competes with technology giants like Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). But this year it was the first enterprise vendor to ship products under the new 802.11ax wireless standard.

Aerohive generates one-third of its sales from the primary education market, which is an area that has been declining over the past three years. On the other hand, enterprise customers have provided a recent area of growth, driven by a partnership with Dell. The company also added Juniper Networks (JNPR) as an enterprise partner in the second quarter.

Surprise Profit and Solid Balance Sheet

Earlier this month, Aerohive posted quarterly results that beat consensus analyst expectations. The company had a surprise non-GAAP profit of $0.02 a share in the second quarter, as revenue fell 4% from the previous year, to $40.5 million.

The sales decline was a function of the legacy primary education business, but management is seeing offsets in other areas. It said during the conference call that it expects Aerohive to return to year-over-year revenue growth in the second half of the year and be profitable for the whole of 2018.

42% of the company's sales are generated outside of the Americas, primarily in Europe, which saw 18% year-over-year growth in the most recent quarter. Aerohive has a relatively small presence in Asia, but its revenue in the region more than doubled from the previous year in the second quarter.

Management noted several key enterprise contract wins in the period from healthcare, restaurant, and retail customers. Subscription and support sales also increased 5% sequentially to a record $11.2 million in the quarter. While currently just 28% of total revenue, this area is growing, carries higher margins and its recurring nature gives Aerohive better visibility for future growth.

Management generated $9.9 million of cash flow in the period. Both the company's operating and free cash flow have been typically higher than reported net income in the past. Accounts receivable and inventory also fell in the most recent quarter at a faster pace than sales. Each of these items speak to the fact Aerohive's earnings might currently be small, but are of good quality.

In the meantime, the company has a solid balance sheet with $67.6 million ($1.20 a share) of net cash and investments on the balance sheet. Management has committed to buy back up to $12.8 million worth of stock over the next two years with its excess cash.

New Products Drive Growth With Potential Risk

Aerohive can build upon its recent profit momentum in the second half of the year and 2019 with new product launches. In the first quarter, the company successfully introduced Atom - an enterprise-level, wireless pluggable access point - in the U.S. and will go international with it in the second half of the year.

In addition, Aerohive is seeing strong interest for A3, its first standalone security product. This gives the company entry into the Secure Access Management market, which management sees as a $1 billion area, growing at 20% to 30% annually.

Any potential turnaround story has inherent risks. For one, Aerohive has a lot riding on the shift toward the new 802.11ax wireless standard, which it believes is the biggest industry change in a decade. In addition, Aerohive faces competition both from bigger names (CSCO and HPE) in addition to Arris (ARRS) and a company like Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT).

Any miscalculations along the way could disrupt the company's recent operating momentum and current trajectory toward sustainable profitability.

Discount Valuation With Room to Grow

Aerohive has taken several positive steps in 2018, but it is still early to project potential future earnings per share with much certainty. The company has an enterprise value of just below 1x consensus estimated 2019 sales of $175 million, while the average and median of its peers are around 3x.

As a Fallen Angel, most anyone who was excited about Aerohive around the IPO four years ago probably left when the stock fizzled out of the gate, along with the prospects of the legacy primary education market. However, that side of the business is now being eclipsed by enterprise sales through its partners. New products are driving growth both at home and overseas, including a growing subscription and support recurring revenue stream that carries higher margins.

Generating sustainable profits can get the shares back on investors' radar screens. If the company can continue to rebuild trust with investors, there is plenty of room for the valuation to move up toward the mid- to high single digits over the next year. In the meantime, the cash-rich balance sheet and share repurchase program should help keep a floor under the price.

