Marko Kolanovic's Risk-On Call And Why Bulls Should Hope For A Weaker Dollar

The divergence between U.S. stocks and international equities has reached historic proportions according to the most revered analyst on the Street.

The greenback's inexorable ascent was playing havoc with global risk sentiment, and it was just a matter of time before the turmoil abroad came home to roost.

On Monday evening, I wrote something for this platform called "Another Day, Another Dollar", in which I attempted to provide some helpful context for President Trump's latest comments about Fed policy, as published in an exclusive interview with Reuters.

Simply put, the President would prefer it if Jerome Powell took a pause on rate hikes. That's not speculation, that's just what the President said. He said the same thing last month in an interview with CNBC, and he's said as much on Twitter as well. At issue is the extent to which Fed hikes increase the monetary policy divergence between the U.S. and America's trade partners at a time when the administration is attempting to gain leverage over those countries in trade negotiations. The wider the policy divergence, the stronger the dollar (UUP). The stronger the dollar, the easier it is for those countries to weather the tariff storm. China, for instance, has allowed the yuan (CYB) to depreciate dramatically over the past several months and that depreciation has completely offset the economic effects of the first two rounds of U.S. tariffs related to the 301-investigation before those duties were even fully implemented.

Up until June, China was in the habit of hiking open market (OMO) rates following Fed hikes in an effort to ensure the policy divergence between the two countries didn't widen too much. In the wake of the June Fed meeting, the PBoC eschewed the usual post-FOMC OMO hike and ten days later, delivered a cut the reserve requirement ratio for some banks. Neither of those decisions counted as a direct intervention in the currency market. Rather, the PBoC was setting the stage for the market to push the yuan weaker commensurate with the widening monetary policy divergence between the U.S. and China. A series of other stealth easing measures followed, and all the while, the U.S. economy continued to hum along, tipping more Fed hikes and prompting more bets on dollar strength. At the same time, rising trade tensions stoked expectations for more yuan weakness, and before you knew it, China's currency had weakened enough to offset both the duties on $50 billion in Chinese goods (implemented in two steps, with levies on $34 billion in goods going into effect on July 6 and taxes on an additional $16 billion set to take effect tomorrow) and the prospective duties on another $200 billion in exports to the U.S.

China's first priority was to protect the economy. The stock market, Beijing figured, could wait. Over the past three weeks, China has taken a three-pronged approach to arresting the slide in the yuan (reinstatement of forwards rules on August 3, the chiding of onshore banks for selling RMB on August 7, and a move to squeeze offshore liquidity on August 16). Over the past five sessions, state-backed buying in Chinese equities suggested officials are now prepared to guard against further weakness in A-shares. Think of this as "phase 2" of China's trade war strategy.

While all of that was playing out, emerging markets (hereafter "EM") began to melt down in earnest. Chinese shares fell into a bear market earlier this year, but this month, on the heels of the collapse in the Turkish lira, emerging market equities (EEM) as a group entered bear market territory, and they weren't alone in feeling the squeeze from the dollar's ascent to one-year highs. Commodities came under immense pressure, for instance, with copper falling into a bear market last week. Here's the Bloomberg industrial metals subindex:

Headed into Monday, oil prices had fallen for seven consecutive weeks, and the Bloomberg agriculture subindex was bumping around near all-time lows. Within EM FX, the South African rand and the Brazilian real came under renewed fire, to name a few. EM FX volatility relative to G7 FX volatility had spiked to its highest levels in nearly a decade.

You get the idea: something or someone needed to short-circuit the rally in the dollar and quickly.

The problem (and I've been over this dozens of times) is that the U.S. is running a combination of policies that are effectively forcing the Fed to lean hawkish. Late-cycle fiscal stimulus is inflationary, as are tariffs in the early stages, and while the Fed has variously indicated it would be willing to tolerate an inflation overshoot, it's not clear where policymakers would draw the line. The latest CPI data out earlier this month showed core prices rising at their fastest pace since 2008.

There's more on the self-feeding dollar dynamics at play in the first post linked here at the outset. I closed that post with a quote from JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic, who last month suggested that the Fed should take a pause in the interest of guarding against a further unwind in emerging markets and avoiding the "enormous left tail risk of a potential late-cycle policy error."

While it's unlikely that the President is concerned about the tail risk inherent in the Fed exacerbating an acute global dollar liquidity crunch, what he most assuredly is interested in is Jerome Powell taking a pause in the interest of i) capping dollar gains in order to avoid a scenario where ongoing strength in the greenback waters down the tariffs, and ii) guarding against the prospect of Fed hikes cooling down the U.S. economy. Well, this week features the Fed minutes (which predictably tipped a committee that still thinks more hikes are "appropriate") and a speech from Powell at Jackson Hole on Friday, which has (or at least had) the potential to lead to an even stronger greenback.

Simply put: the President's comments to Reuters short-circuited the self-feeding dollar loop. Although I'm not sure how anyone could take it this way, I always feel compelled to add a caveat here about that not being meant as a pejorative statement. There's a lively debate playing out on every major financial news outlet regarding Fed independence, but this post has nothing to do with that. Rather, the simple fact of the matter is that the dollar has fallen for five consecutive sessions, the longest losing streak since February and three of those sessions (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) came after Trump's comments. Here's a one-month chart of the Bloomberg dollar index (political turmoil in the U.S. is obviously playing a role here as well, but let's leave that aside):

Guess what? That's just what the doctor ordered for risk sentiment.

Remember that bear market in EM stocks? Well, thanks in no small part to the weaker dollar, the MSCI EM equities index is on pace to snap a three-week losing streak and log its best week since February:

Through Tuesday, the above-mentioned Bloomberg industrial metals subindex staged its largest four-day rally since April.

With that in mind, note that less than 24 hours after I closed my last post for this platform with a quote from Marko Kolanovic, he was back with a new piece, documenting what he describes as "an unprecedented divergence" between U.S. equities and the rest of the world. Here's an excerpt:

For instance, if one looks at price momentum – it is positive for US stocks and negative for Europe and Emerging markets across all relevant lookback windows (e.g. 1M, 3M, 6M, 12M). This has never happened before. Over the past 20 years, even the individual regional indices rarely had such a divergence (for instance, the divergence of US and Europe momentum happened only 2 times). Given that this is such a rare occurrence (has never happened for both Europe and Asia), it suggests to us this is a market condition that will not persist. In other words, something will give.

Those interested in the lengthy treatment can read more analysis of Kolanovic's latest here, but for our purposes, suffice to say Marko thinks this divergence will resolve itself in one of two ways. Either the dollar weakens, leading to a rally in EM and Value assets with the broader U.S. market also rising, but lagging the gains in ex-U.S. risk, or the dollar continues to rise, leading to "a risk-off convergence" trade wherein U.S. stocks finally catch down to the poor performance of assets in the rest of the world.

The bulls out there will like his prediction. Here it is:

We think that the more likely outcome is a ‘risk on’ convergence, given decent global growth, cheaper valuations outside of the US, a continuation of buybacks in the US, intensified criticism of rate hikes and strong USD by US administration, new stimulative measures in China, and ongoing negotiations to resolve trade war with China. A ‘risk on’ convergence could be further fueled by poor liquidity and a short squeeze in currencies (EUR and EM FX), metals (precious and industrial), broad EM equities and China stocks.

Nomura's Charlie McElligott underscored everything said above his latest daily note, writing the following on Wednesday:

Today currently is marking the sixth consecutive day of USD weakness, again feeding the “virtuous cycle” for risk-assets: Emerging Markets further stabilize, Commodities again higher, Inflation Expectations firm…all of which is keeping global Equities “in place / supported”.

That is your trade folks. The U.S. equity market is still supported by record buybacks and strong earnings. So, a reversal of the strong dollar dynamic (which has played out alongside and in many ways complemented the rally in the U.S.) need not mean that stocks selloff stateside. Rather, what's more likely to happen in the event the dollar weakens is that the risk-on sentiment that weakness would catalyze globally would help allay fears of a spillover from international developments into the U.S. market. Indeed, the fear of that spillover has been hanging over stocks even as the S&P pushed higher of late.

In my opinion (and this is not an opinion shared by some of my friends in the financial journalism community), Jerome Powell's Fed is listening to the President when he expresses his desire for a pause on rate hikes. Again, that's not a comment on Fed independence. Rather, it's simply to state the obvious which is that you can't not hear what the President of the United States is saying.

Importantly (and this is the crux of my argument when I talk to folks who don't think the Fed will be inclined to lean dovish), the FOMC need not be seen as bowing to political pressure to take their foot off the gas when it comes to rate hikes. There's plenty to be concerned about on the international front, and with the curve nearly flat, there's also an argument to be made that taking a pause wouldn't be the worst idea from a domestic perspective either. After all, it's not like skipping one hike is going to cause inflation to spiral out of control. Sure, the U.S. economy is probably overheating a bit, but it's not as if one dovish lean from the FOMC is going to make much difference in that regard.

None of that is to say the Fed will skip the September hike. It's fully priced, and to skip it altogether would be a stunning relent. But they needn't skip it to send the "right" message to markets. There are all manner of ways to put a dovish wrapper on a rate hike. And see, this is where I get to remind you about the perils inherent in making a non-economist Fed chair. Massaging the message effectively enough to engineer a dovish market response to a rate hike is the purview of economists, a group to which Powell does not belong.

So, we'll see how it goes. But if you're long risk assets (any kind of risk assets), you are now firmly hoping for a weaker dollar - whether you realize it or not.

