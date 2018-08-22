Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Over the past week, the price of the main index - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) continued its upward-sloping movement and it seems eager to test its resistance level around $109.40. Actually, this is the highest close price since the sharp falling at the end of the year.

Оver the first several months of the year, the main benchmark was trading in a price range and the expectation of the rising rates showed its reflection on this sector. The fears around the trade war and the recent worries about the soundness of the Turkish currency gave a positive impulse to municipal bond CEFs because more market participant changed their focus to safer assets. Since the end of April, we observe an upward trend.

The US Treasury yields have a crucial role for the performance of the sector. Munis are sensitive to the changes of the interest rates because their portfolio is comprised of assets with longer maturity compared to high yield bond for example. Respectively, municipal bond CEFs have a higher duration.

Below I have plotted a comparison chart between the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF and 10-year Treasury note yield. You can easily notice what is the relationship between them.

Source: Barchart, iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF & CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (blue line)

The fund which I am going to review today is BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ). As usual, the first task is to review the investment approach of the fund:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust's (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular US federal income and California income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and California income taxes. The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations that are investment grade quality. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

The price between its price and net asset value has significantly widened and currently, it is 14%. Also, we find a statistical edge in face of the one-year Z-score indicator. Yes, the effective leverage may seem high to some of you but it may be justified by the return on NAV for the past five years.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

It will be appropriate to compare it to the rest of the California Munis. For me, it is a good combination of discount and distribution rate on net asset value.

Source: VixCentral.com

Source: CEFdata.com, BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

Regarding the portfolio characteristics, the quality of the assets seems more than satisfying to me. The main part of the assets is labeled as "AA" rating.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The investments in the portfolio from issuers located in California are 99.07%. The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 125 and "Pre-refund/Escrow" and "Transportation" are the sectors with the biggest weights in the portfolio.

We saw a distribution cut in July and the current dividend per common share is $0.0470. The current yield on price is 4.44% and the current yield on net asset value is 3.82%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Here, we have a potential hedging reaction in the face of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV). As you see, their net asset values tend to move together, but we observe a price deviation.

Source: YCharts, BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust, and Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, BFZ can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/19/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BFZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.