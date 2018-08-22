Charles Schwab: Compounding North Of The $250 Billion Asset Threshold

If interest rates rise back to levels seen before the financial crisis then Schwab can increase their net yield on interest.

Bank call reports show that much of the net interest revenue makes its way to the bottom line.

Introduction

My thesis is that Schwab (SCHW) is well positioned to increase the bottom as they are past the $250 billion asset threshold. The threshold was crossed when total assets went from $248,320 million in 1Q18 to $261,882 million in 2Q18. The sweep transfers were not as fast as they might have otherwise been in 2017 as Schwab didn’t want to accidentally cross this threshold a year early.

Sweep Transfer Opportunity

Slide 27 of the July 2018 Summer Business Update shows that there was $120 billion in money market sweep in 4Q17.

By 2Q18 this was down to $58 billion as $45 billion was transferred to the balance sheet and $17 billion was moved out through client activity.

This leaves $58 billion remaining in sweep and they expect to move the strong majority to the balance sheet. If the future movement is similar to the past movement then we should see about 73% [$45 billion/$62 billion] of the $58 billion or $42 billion moved to the balance sheet. This means future net interest revenue should increase by 2% of $42 billion or $840 million. Much of this new net interest revenue should flow to the bottom line, I'm guessing $500 million or more.

Interest Rate Increases

If interest rates continue to rise then Schwab’s yield on interest earning assets can increase.

10-K filings show Schwab’s average net yield on interest earning assets over the years:

The above yield is related to interest rates as seen in the multpl.com treasury bill graph below:

The 2Q18 earnings release shows the average net yield on 1H18 interest earning assets was 2.21%. The graph above shows that this is well below the 1992 to 2009 average.

Tax Act Benefits

Schwab is seeing notable benefits from the December Tax Act. The 2Q18 earnings release shows 1H17 net income was $1,139 million on pre-tax income of $1,752 million implying a tax rate of 35%. 1H18 net income was $1,649 million on pre-tax income of $2,133 million implying a tax rate of just 23%. Note that these net income figures do not include preferred stock dividends and other such that net income available to common stockholders is slightly lower.

Valuation

The common market cap is $68,432 million from 1,364 million shares times the 8/21/18 closing price of $50.17. There is another $2,973 million from preferred for a total of $71,405 million. 1H18 net income was $1,559 million which comes to $3,118 million annualized. As I said above, there should be substantially higher net income from interest earning assets as the sweep opportunity completes. I’m adding another $500 million for this to get to $3,618 million. This implies investors have a net earnings yield of more than 5% and I think it will be considerably better than that soon as interest earning assets rise and the average net yield on them goes up as well.

Closing Thoughts

We have a lot of information in the rearview mirror but the windshield is what matters. In the near future it is likely that the windshield will show around $300 billion in interest-earning assets with an average yield of 2.5% or more. This translates into around $7.5 billion in interest revenue. The call reports show that much of the net interest revenue makes its way to the bottom line. For example, the 2Q18 Schwab Bank call report shows $1,463 million in 1H18 net income on $2,153 million in 1H18 net interest revenue.

The recent headline about JPMorgan offering free trading is not good for Schwab’s trading revenue stream. However, at just more than 7% of total net revenues, this stream has become less important for Schwab over the years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.