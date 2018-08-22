Methode Electronics To Acquire Grakon For Vehicle Lighting Tech

MEI stands to gain numerous benefits, including diversifying away from the automotive industry, earnings accretion, and higher margins.

Methode Electronics has agreed to acquire Grakon Parent for $420 million in an all-cash transaction.

Quick Take

Methode Electronics (MEI) has announced it has agreed to acquire Grakon for about $420 million.

Grakon creates custom lighting solutions for specialized vehicles and engineering trim components.

MEI is acquiring Grakon to diversify away from the automotive industry and provide high value-add LED lighting for commercial, public, and specialty vehicle markets.

Target Company

Seattle, Washington-based Grakon was founded in 1977 to design and develop lighting systems and engineered trim components for vehicle OEM's (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

Management is headed by President and CEO Dave Paborsky, who has been with the firm since 2008 and was Engineer and Finance Manager for Ford Motor Company.

Below is a brief overview video of Grakon:

(Source: Grakon Group)

Grakon's primary offerings include:

Interior Lighting

Exterior Lighting

Engineering trim components

The firm develops custom lighting solutions for a long list of industries, from motorcycles and powersports vehicles to heavy trucks and rail cars.

Market And Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global lighting market for ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and EVs (Electric Vehicles) is projected to reach $30.0 billion by 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 6.8% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in vehicle production and lighting applications, especially in passenger cars.

The electrical vehicle lighting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

Major competitive vendors that provide lighting for ICE and EVs include:

Hella KGaA Hueck (0R3U.L) (OTCPK:HLKHF)

Osram (OSR.DE) (OTCPK:OSAGF)

Magneti Marelli

Koito Manufacturing (7276.T) (OTCPK:KOTMY)

Stanley Electric (6923.T)

Volkswagen Group (VOW.DE) (OTCPK:VLKAY)

Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

MEI disclosed the acquisition price as $420 million in cash and filed an 8-K disclosing that it will fund the deal through cash on hand and two new unsecured credit facilities totaling $450 million, one of which will replace its existing facility.

Management expects the 'acquisition to be accretive to earnings, inclusive of estimated amortization and interest expense of $15 million to $20 million, in its current fiscal year ending April 27, 2019.' MEI said it will provide updated Fiscal 2019 financial guidance when a third-party valuation is finalized.

With Grakon's most recent annual revenue of $159 million, MEI is paying a Price/Sales of 2.64x and Price/EBITDA of 10.2x.

A review of the firm's most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of April 28, 2018, MEI had $246.1 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $285.9 million.

Free cash flow during the fiscal year ended April 28, 2018, was $70.1 million.

MEI is acquiring Grakon for a variety of reasons, including diversifying away from the automotive industry, higher gross margins, and complementary manufacturing synergies.

As MEI CEO Donald Duda stated in the deal announcement,

Grakon will enhance our product line, diversify our business mix into new end-markets and allow us to serve a broadly expanded universe of customers. The company has developed an extensive array of lighting and electronic controls uniquely engineered for diverse and growing transportation applications. Grakon's solutions align with global trends including increasing LED adoption and advanced driver assistance, while providing differentiation and critical functionality.

In the past 12 months, MEI's stock price has risen a disappointing 5.2% vs. the S&P 500 Index 13%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

MEI is doing this deal for diversification purposes. Like a number of companies that have supplied the passenger automobile sector in various capacities, the firm is choosing to reduce its exposure to the industry.

This makes sense from a strategic perspective. The chart below shows U.S. light vehicle sales in 1,000s for the last ten years:

(Source: Statista)

While sales have rebounded since the great recession of 2008-2009, suppliers like MEI are expecting a less rosy future.

MEI has the balance sheet to handle a deal of this size as it takes on debt to close the transaction.

Investors will likely need to wait for 3-6 quarters after closing before seeing synergies from the deal begin to make a significant impact on financial results.

Thank you for reading. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.