Lowe's: Wait For A Summer Clearance

Not too surprising, Lowe's (LOW) is cruising towards a new all-time high following a few quarters with big misses. For this reason, my investment thesis has long held to pay attention to the actual results and not the quarterly missteps. The clearance plans of the new CEO and the weak yields should provide reason for a pause around $109.

LOW data by YCharts

Never Fails To Disappoint

In comparison to competitor Home Depot (HD), Lowe's seems to never fail to disappoint. The home improvement retailer can report strong comps sales of 5.2% and still miss estimates somehow. For FQ2, the company missed consensus forecasts of 5.4% due in part to Home Deport crushing their results with 8.1% comp sales growth.

Due to a virtual duopoly in the sector, what really matters is the actual numbers. Most retailers would kill for comp sales topping 5% in any given quarter.

For investors chasing the stock up around all-time highs at $106, the warning has to center around the history of the company. In the prior two quarters, Lowe's missed EPS estimates by roughly $0.10 each quarter. The stock made a similar run to new highs to end 2017 that got derailed by disappointing numbers.

On top of that, the home improvement retailer is undergoing clearance sales as the new CEO shakes up the business. He decided to exit the Orchard Supply stores and is in the process of rationalizing inventory. Lowe's expects to incur additional charges of up to $475 million in the 2H of the year. Along with inventory rationalizing, one should expect some weak margins in the upcoming quarters.

Image Source: Lowes.com

Lowe's expects to incur additional charges of up to $475 million in the 2H of the year. Along with clearing inventory at discounted levels, one should expect some weak margins in the upcoming quarters. The question is whether further distractions will further hurt the ability of the home improvement retailer to hit targets of if these moves will ultimately help the company to more effectively meet targets and match the numbers of Home Depot.

Weak Yields

My recommendations on Lowe's have long held the stock turns appealing around a net payout yield of about 7.5%. The yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield highlights whether the company sees the stock as cheap and has the capital to return to shareholders.

After FQ1 results back in May, my investment thesis was more mixed on the stock following weak capital returns and a surging stock price. My ultimate recommendation was to buy Lowe's back last August when the yield topped 7.5% and the stock dipped into the low $70s.

With the stock surge following FQ2 earnings, the net payout yield has dipped to the lowest level in years. The home improvement retailer only spent $1.8 billion on share buybacks in the 1H of the year after spending $2.5 billion in the same period last year.

LOW data by YCharts

The company spent slightly less on share buybacks this FQ2 after spending $1.2 billion last year. The $1.1 billion spent on buybacks last quarter doesn't go very far with a market cap reaching $85 billion. The yield now sits below 5% and lower than when Lowe's originally reached these levels in January.

The signal is flashing a red warning sign. The company now has a new CEO with a CFO on the way by the end of the year. Not typically a good combination for buying a stock near an all-time high. Though one can actually envision that the previous management team may have contributed to the relative weakness in comparison to Home Depot, it's a huge stretch to assume that the new team can achieve that goal. Besides, the work on product assortment changes will cause margin hits that will ultimately hurt the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors shouldn't chase Lowe's at a potential double top here. The actions of the new management team aren't likely to produce the results that shareholders want long term without some short-term disruptions. Look for eventual weakness and higher yields to buy Lowe's down the road.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.