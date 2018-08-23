Own A Bond Instead Of Ford - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/22/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, August 22.

Bullish Calls

XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO): CEO Brad Jacobs is doing a great job and the chart for the stock looks good.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX): The sellers have got it wrong and the company has a great business model.

Bearish Calls

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD): Cramer hoped this stock would do well but he doesn't feel the same now. He prefers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) as it's cheaper.

Ford (NYSE:F): "I think Ford's dividend is safe, but I like upside and I don't see upside there. I would rather own a bond."

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR): Cramer thinks Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is a better pick.

