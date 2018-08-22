Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) CEO Hunt Hawkins on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Hunt Hawkins - Chief Executive Officer

MaryAnne Morin - President

Greg Kleffner - Chief Financial Officer

Linda Tasseff - Director of Investor Relations

Hunt Hawkins

Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to Stein Mart's second quarter earnings call. With me today are our President, MaryAnne Morin; our Chief Financial Officer, Greg Kleffner; and our Director of Investor Relations, Linda Tasseff. I'll begin with some opening comments, and then I will turn the call over to MaryAnne. After that, Greg will then review our financial results and our updated outlook.

We are pleased with our second quarter results, which are dramatically better than last year. Our operating income for the quarter exceeded last year's operating income by more than $23 million with nearly $15 million of the increase coming from 470 basis point expansion of our gross profit rate, driven by much higher gross margins and improved inventory productivity. Expenses were nearly 10% lower as well. It was good to see comparable sales turn slightly positive as we were up against high clearance selling in last year's second quarter.

Average unit retail prices were driven by higher regular priced selling and our e-commerce business was robust. We are confident that these sales driving trends will continue to improve in the second half of the year as our sales driving initiatives build. Regular priced selling and the focus on inventory turns are improving our merchandize margins. We ended the quarter with lower comp store inventories compared to the second quarter of 2017 and feel good about our mix of regular priced and currency inventories as we enter the fall season.

We are conservatively managing our cash to expense inventory and capital investment reductions. Our borrowings were only slightly higher at the end of the second quarter compared to the end of last year's second quarter, and we continue to see improvements in credit terms from some our vendors and their factors. Greg will talk more about our liquidity in a moment.

We made good progress on our strategic priorities during the second quarter, and there remains plenty of run-way. We returned to comparable store sales in this quarter. While only slightly positive, this is a significant improvement from the decreases we saw in 2017 and is the first positive comp since the spring of 2015. As our penetration of regular priced selling increases and our year-over-year comparisons are to normalize clearance selling, we expect sales continue to build. Growth will also come from the continual evolution of our product mix, our e-commerce business and our better marketing and advertising, which is reaching more potential customers and building our brand awareness.

We continue to maintain strong inventory management. This has become a way of life for us now. We are keeping our inventories fresh and lower and improved inventory productivity is resulting in higher margins. Our financial position is now stronger. Operating results have and will continue to improve. We are being efficient with our cash investments and have cost reductions in place that will benefit 2018 results by over $25 million. We are managing our overall improving availability as well. The dramatic improvement in our first half results show the progress we have made on our strategic priorities and give us confidence that we can continue to drive better results for the remainder of the year and into the future.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to MaryAnne.

MaryAnne Morin

Thank you, Hunt. Good afternoon. I too am very pleased with how we've executed our new strategies over the past year and their impact on our results. Strong inventory management continues to be the most important of these. Our second quarter gross profit expansion was almost entirely from our higher merchandize margins, which reflects number of things we've been working on all coming together.

Foremost is a customers' immediate response to newness in our assortment. Across all categories, we are seeing an increase in regular priced selling due to better merchandise flow and a more relevant mix that is more modern, brand focused and trend right. Consistent with recent quarterly trends, averaging retail selling prices increased in the second quarter, driven by a higher penetration of regular priced selling. Importantly, women's apparel is leading the way in this area with strong positive comp sales and the highest gross margin growth.

While regular priced selling was higher for the quarter, clearing selling was down 34% on inventories that were 50% lower to last year. This lower level of clearance selling is lifting merchandize margin but is disadvantaging top-line sales comparisons. Last year, clearance sales and markdowns were much higher as we were cleaning up excess inventories. It is essential that we continue solid markdown practices to clear inventories timely and keep them fresh. We ended the quarter with 5% lower comp store inventory, which are now 20% lower than two years ago.

Our customers embracing our improved assortments with a focus on brands and trends. As I said earlier, women’s apparel was the leader for the quarter with the stronger sales. Modern collections, ACTIVE and dresses had double-digit comp increases that were driven by a number of new and expanded brands with highly recognizable names, newness of selling and attracting more modern and contemporary customers. We will continue to test and learn to improve underperforming areas. Our most challenged category is home. Sales for the quarter were down double-digits although profitability rose more than 16 percentage points. We had very high clearance activity in home during the second and third quarters of 2017. We are continuing to work diligently to fix this business.

Now on to e-comm. Steinmart.com is clearly winning with our customers. E-commerce demand sales were up a whopping 128% for the second quarter. We completed the rollout of our ship from store pilot to all stores this quarter. This along with our expanded online assortments and greater brand awareness is propelling sales. In March, we launched a new find it in store feature, which allows the customers see what is available in their local stores for immediate purchase. This function has been utilized nearly 1 million times since we installed it.

We continue to make improvements to our site to enhance the online experience. We have optimized the product page, improved online search results, added more product recommendations and increased site speed. Customer visits were up 40% to last year’s second quarter and all other key performance indicators, including conversion, average order value and units per transaction, were also up.

Moving on to marketing. Our fashion and branding marketing message is resonating with our customer. We are optimizing our advertising spend for spring or media mix included more TV and digital advertising and less newspaper spend compared to last year. We will continue this strategy this fall. The additional TV advertising increases traffic to our Web site with search in steinmart.com peaking during TV advertising weeks. For fall, we have nearly doubled the number of TV weeks to 20 continues weeks to drive brand awareness, store traffic and support our biggest events.

Fall’s digital marketing plan includes more social media that will primarily focus on driving new customers and in-store visits via Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Pinterest and Twitter. We have strategically selected these channels to engage with the new customer while fostering and maintain our core customer.

Now, I’ll give it over to Greg to go over our operating results.

Greg Kleffner

Thank you, MaryAnne and good afternoon everyone. Our financial results for the second quarter show the continuation of our turnaround since last year. While we had a net loss of $1.1 million and $0.02 a share for the second quarter this year that’s a $12 million improvement from our net loss of $13 million or $0.28 per diluted share in 2017. The positive shift in our operating income for the second quarter was even more dramatic. This year we earned $1.8 million on an operating basis compared to our operating loss last year of $21.5 million.

Net sales for the second quarter were $310.9 million and were flat to last year. Comparable store sales for the second quarter increased 70 basis points. As Hunt said, our comparable store sales trends have greatly improved and we expect this trend to continue into the second half of 2018. E-commerce sale for the second quarter were up almost 130%, including online orders ship from our stores. This lifted our comparable store sales results by 210 basis points and e-commerce represented nearly 6% of our sales for the quarter.

Higher regular price selling compared to last year's higher clearance selling drove our underlying sales data; average unit retail sales price increased significantly driven by the higher regular price selling; units per transaction were lower due to the impacts of last year's higher clearance selling; and finally, the number of transactions was lower due to the lower clearance selling compared to last year's second quarter. Our store traffic was down slightly but was more than offset by our higher online shopping.

Geographically, sales were well above the chain in the West, Northeast and Midwest. That's partially a reflection of pent up demand from cooler temperatures in the late spring, and sales are weaker in Florida and the Southeast. The largest driver and indicator of our turnaround from last year is our gross profit. Gross profit dollars increased $14.7 million and our rate improved a phenomenal 470 basis points to 25.5% of sales compared to 20.8% in 2017. The increase was primarily driven by higher merchandise margin. The higher merchandise margin comes from substantially lower markdowns, offset somewhat by higher e-commerce fulfillment and shipping costs related or online sales growth. Markdowns were lower this year due to our normalize levels of clearance inventories, as well as improved inventory productivity.

Our second quarter SG&A shows the results from our cost reduction efforts that will continue to be impactful for the remainder of the year. SG&A for the second quarter decreased $8.6 million or nearly 10% to $81.1 million for 2018 compared to $89.7 million in 2017. Expenses were lower due to cost savings in the stores and corporate office. $2.8 million of the savings is from our closing 600 performing stores in 2017 and four stores in the first half of 2018. For all of 2018, we expect cost savings initiatives and other decreases to reduce expenses by over $25 million. Interest expense for the quarter increased $1.7 million due to our higher borrowing levels and higher interest rates, primarily from the term loan we entered in the March.

Second quarter 2018 results include just $60,000 of income tax expense for small amounts in certain states. We have no federal income tax expense this year because our net operating loss carry-forward position and continuation of the valuation allowance that we established against deferred tax assets at the end of 2017. With our loss carry-forward and valuation allowance, we expect our effective tax rate will be close to zero for all of 2018.

Now I’ll touch on results for the first half. Our net income for the first half was $6.2 million or $0.13 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $9.3 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the first half of 2017. The important measure of our improved liquidity is our adjusted EBITDA, which for the first half of 2018, increased to $28.7 million compared to $6.7 million for the first half last year. As I’ll discuss more in a moment, EBITDA improvements and CapEx reductions continue to drive are improving debt position.

Net sales for the first half of 2018 were $637.6 million, which is 1.7% decrease over last year's $648.4 million. With our comparable sales slightly positive, the decrease was coming from our closings of unproductive stores. And e-commerce sales for the first half were up 106%, including online order shipped from our stores.

Gross profit for the first half was $175.5 million or 27.5% of sales compared to $160.2 million or 24.7% of sales for the first half of 2017. The higher rate for this year primarily reflects our higher gross margin from the lower markdowns year-over-year. And SG&A expenses for the first half of 2018 were $171.6 million, which compares to $178.9 million for last year's first half, which is a reduction of more than $7 million.

Now we'll take a look at the balance sheet and cash flows. Inventories at the end of the second quarter of 2018 were $241 million compared to $246 million at the end of the second quarter last year. Average inventory per store was down 5% compared to last year's second quarter. Higher e-commerce inventories to support our growing online sales added about 3% to our total inventory. Capital expenditures were $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, which compares to $11.8 million in 2017. We continue to expect 2018 capital spending of approximately $10 million compared to $21 million in 2017, primarily due to fewer new stores and lower IT investments.

Total borrowings were $175 million at the end of the second quarter compared to $171 million at the same time last year. Unused availability at the end of the second quarter was $43 million. The comparisons in our debt and availability to last year have improved from the first quarter when our trade credit was much more restricted. You can see the improvement in trade credit with our accounts payable that are much more in line with last year compared to what we saw in the first quarter. As our earnings results have improved some of our credit terms from the vendors and their factors.

I'll wrap up with a review of our second half and full year outlook. We've already had a dramatic increase in adjusted EBITDA in the first half and expect EBITDA for the full year to be in excess of $45 million. We're forecasting operating earnings in the second half, which is a significant improvement from last year's second half operating loss of almost $20 million. Historically, our third quarter has been a seasonally challenged period of higher clearance selling. As such, while improved from last year we're expecting an operating loss of approximately $10 million in the third quarter, and that will be more than offset with earnings in the fourth quarter.

Three factors will contribute to our second half operating income and turnaround from last year. First, we're anticipating low-single digit percentage increases in comparable sales, driven by higher regular price selling, offset by lower clearance sales. As a reminder, our third quarter last year was impacted by hurricanes, Harvey and Irma. And also starting in the fourth quarter this year, our year-to-year comparisons will not be up against the higher clearance selling last year as it normalized in the fourth quarter.

The second factor contributing to our second half operating income is our gross profit rate continuing higher. Though, the increase from last year will be mostly in the third quarter with the normalized current selling in the fourth quarter. And the third factor is SG&A expenses that are expected to be $15 million to $20 million lower for the second half. Lastly, we’re planning to open just two stores and closing an additional three stores during the second half. The two stores are carry-over commitments from before our decision to hold future openings.

Hunt Hawkins

