With A 21.9% Dividend Yield, REML Is Attractive

Outlook for REML, Reasons to Buy and Reasons for Caution

The first section in my August 17, 2018, Seeking Alpha article MORL Now Yields 23% And Has Had Total Returns In Excess Of 20% Annually For The Last 5 Years. What's Next? addressed the question: Will Trade Wars Play the Part That the Lehman Collapse Did in 2008? It discussed why the best time to own agency mortgage-backed securities, mREITs that own agency mortgage-backed securities and especially leveraged portfolios of mREITs such the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML), is when economic weakness causes the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. The collapse of Lehman in April 2008 caused the Federal Reserve to accelerate the reduction in interest rates already underway from a weakening economy. The article also discussed the difference and similarities and differences between today and the period leading up to the 2008 financial crisis.

There were no 2X leveraged ETNs based on mortgage-backed securities in 2008. However, there were some agency mREITs at that time. One way of estimating what a hypothetical 2X leveraged ETN based on agency mortgage-backed securities would have performed in the period after the Lehman Collapse in 2008 is to look at the actual performance of an mREIT, American Capital Agency Corp (AGNC). AGNC started trading on May 15, 2008, and was close to a pure play on agency mortgage-backed securities. An investment in AGNC on May 15, 2008, at the initial closing price of $19.35 would have allowed you to more than quadruple your money by 2012, assuming reinvestment of dividends. From the AGNC performance during the financial crisis and its aftermath, it can be extrapolated that a hypothetical 2X leveraged ETN based on agency mortgage-backed securities would have generated an eightfold return on an initial investment over the four years after the Lehman Collapse, assuming reinvestment of dividends.

REML started trading on July 13, 2016, and has had a total return of 63.75% assuming reinvestment of dividends from then through to August 17, 2017. That does not include my projected September 2018 REML dividend of $0.0826. For the 2.1-year period since inception, REML thus has had an average annual return of 26.53%. Over the same period, MORL had a very similar average annual return of 26.53%.

A financial crisis that causes a severe decline in economic activity is usually a good time to own agency mortgage-backed securities. However, some of the mREITs that comprise the index that REML is based on, hold non-agency mortgage-backed securities, including some commercial mortgages and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities. These have some credit risk. In the financial crisis where there was a collapse in commercial and residential real estate prices, non-agency mortgages on real estate defaulted in many cases.

A financial crisis that causes a severe decline in economic activity could also occur without real estate and/or financial institutions playing such a prominent role as was they did with the Lehman collapse in 2008. Trade wars could precipitate a severe decline in economic activity. Not only are Trump's assertions that "trade wars are easy to win" fallacious, but the country that instigates a trade war is always by far the biggest loser. The retaliating nations always have a tremendous advantage of those instigating protectionism. This can be seen with tariffs on steel and aluminum that increases the costs of every product made in the USA that uses those metals. Thus, American consumers and producers are already net losers from these ill-advised protectionist tariffs, even before any retaliation. These tariffs increase consumer prices and make products produced in the USA less competitive relative to those manufactured goods made outside the USA using steel and aluminum priced at the world market, rather than the artificially propped-up, protected US steel market.

As Trump discovered when a retaliatory tariff was put on US motorcycles, mostly impacting Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), that will not raise any costs on any EU producers or raise prices for anyone in the EU, except for buyers of motorcycles, the cost to the retaliating nations is miniscule. HOG has announced it will have to shift production outside of the USA as a result of the tariffs. Thus, on top of the harm to American consumers, producers and exporters of the steel and aluminum tariffs, before any retaliation, American workers at HOG lose jobs and shareholders of HOG suffer as well. Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) the American maker of Indian and Victory brand motorcycles is considering similar actions, with regard to shifting production overseas and reducing employment in the USA in response to Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs and the retaliation by other countries.

China has engaged in numerous trade practices that were unfair. Possibly, concerted pressure by all major trading nations could have forced China to accelerate the removal of the unfair practices which to some extent is already underway. However, Trump's policies of adopting tariffs that alienate most of the rest of the world, including Canada, Japan and Europe effectively precluded any coordinated worldwide efforts to accelerate trade reforms in China.

As with the HOG and PII motorcycles, Americans are by far the biggest losers in any trade war instigated by America. China may be the biggest example if the trade war escalates. One possible Chinese response would be to greatly expand soybean and corn production worldwide by providing subsidized credit and capital to areas that could be used for expanding soybean and corn production. During the colonial era, there were many very large farms owned mostly by Europeans in sub-Sahara Africa. Today, risk/reward profit maximizing investors would tend to avoid investing in large capital-intensive agricultural operations that could be subject to expropriation or the whims of warlords, as was the ultimate case with many of the large farms that had been established during the colonial era.

China could easily decide, either for retaliatory or food security reasons, to have its state controlled or influenced entities to advance the funds needed to develop large efficient capital-intensive farms. There are many areas in the world in addition to South America and Africa that could be used for expanding soybean and corn production, if the money for modern irrigation and advanced farm equipment was made available on very favorable terms by the Chinese. Recently, Russia announced that it was making an additional 2.5 million acres of farmland available for foreign investment.

Were China to greatly expand corn and soybean production, both within China and, more importantly, by financing large agricultural investments in other countries, American soybean and corn farmers and the areas that depend on them would be depressed for many years. Many point to the depression in American agriculture in the 1920s that preceded the great depression. Even before the new crops from these Chinese world-wide invests came online, the prospect of the gluts they would cause would depress prices of farmland and sales of farm equipment. This could result in defaults and credit problems that would prompt the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

China also could retaliate by imposing taxes or restrictions on America's largest "export" which is securities such as bonds. This also could hurt China as the value of their vast holdings of American securities might decline. However, the whole point of a trade war is to harm the other side even if it hurts you. The United States federal government is well on the way to its first $2 trillion deficit, as is described more fully in the article "A Reality Check On The Budget Outlook." Chinese retaliation such as taxing American debt securities, that makes it difficult to finance the American deficits, could harm the economy and securities markets.

Trade is not the only area where a severe downturn could be caused. Military conflict with Iran by the United States could be particularly costly as the major NATO allies may be very reluctant to participate and could even deny the US use of bases and airspace, due to their outrage over President Trump's decision not to certify Iran's compliance with the Nuclear Agreement and other recent statements and actions by Trump. Not only would oil from Iran be shut off. Twenty-five percent of oil traded worldwide moves by tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important petroleum transit choke point. A single artillery piece could block the Strait of Hormuz at its narrowest point. No insurance company would insure any oil tankers that could be subject to visually directed gunfire. Any military conflict involving Iran could thus drastically reduce supply and spike oil prices. This could cause a worldwide economic downturn.

While a severe economic downturn would likely be a very good time to own 2X leveraged ETNs based on mREITs such as REML, it might be noted that if securities similar to REML and MORL had existed in 2008, there may have been a point during the financial crisis when it did not make sense to own them. One possible hypothetical example could have been if there was a 2X leveraged ETN based on mREITs that had been set up as a note issued by Citigroup (C), in the way that MORL is an obligation of UBS Group AG (UBS) and RELM is an obligation of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). At the depths of the financial crisis, debt securities issued by C were trading with yields greater than 30%. It would have been irrational to hold 2X leveraged ETN based on mREITs that had been set up as a note issued by C at that point, since one could have obtained a 30% yield by simply taking the credit risk associated with C.

Even without any of the possible economic disasters, that could force the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. I still think a case can be made that interest rates will generally be lower than many predict, both from a cyclical and structural perspective. This would be favorable for REML.

Five years ago, in July 2013, I laid out my economics-based rationale for investing in mREITs in A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, which set forth the premise that over-investment caused by tax policy is the primary driver of the business cycle and that the inequality resulting from the then existent tax code made me a buyer of MORL. As I noted in my August 17, 2018, article mentioned above:

A hypothetical investment of $100,000 in MORL exactly five years ago, on August 16, 2013, at a price of $17.75 assuming reinvestment of all dividends, would be worth $255,646 as of August 15, 2018, when the closing price was $15.82, a holding period of five years. That's an annualized compound return of 20.65% per year. It might be noted that a hypothetical investment of $100,000 in the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) would have grown during the same period to $187,610.30 again assuming reinvestment of all dividends. That's an annualized compound return of 13.41% per year. More than 100% of the total return on MORL over that period was from dividends. The $18.26 in MORL dividends paid during the last five years exceeds the $17.75 purchase price on August 16, 2013. That does not include my projected September 2018 MORL dividend of $0.054.

Analysis of the September 2018 REML Dividend Projection

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly. The January, April, October, and July "big month" REML dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since most of the portfolio components pay quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter.

The September 2018 REML dividend will be a "small month" dividend. As can be seen in the table below, only three of the REML components - AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), ARMOUR Residential (NYSE:ARR), and Orchid Island (NYSE:ORC) - now pay dividends monthly. Only if a component has an August 2018 ex-date does it contribute to the September 2018 dividend. iStar, Inc. (NYSE:STAR) does not pay any dividends. The only other component that will contribute to the September 2018 dividend is Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) whose quarterly dividend has an ex-date of August 14, 2018.

One of the three monthly payers, ORC reduced the monthly dividend to $0.08 from the previous $0.09. All of the other components that will contribute to the September 2018 REML dividend have the same dividends as in the previous period. My projection for the September 2018 REML dividend of $0.0826 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the four REML components that will contribute to the September 2018 dividend.

iShares Mortgage ETF (REM) is a fund that is based on the same index as REML. However, REM is a fund rather than a note and thus does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture. However, I have endeavored to estimate a projection for the first quarter REM dividend in: REM And The mREITs - More Dividend Increases Than Decreases

Conclusions and Recommendations

I am still willing to collect the 20% yield that REML and MORL pays while waiting to see if my views of the future course of interest rates prevail. REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML are in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some advantages that REML has relative to MORL and some reasons MORL may be a better investment than REML. The arguments for both are presented in detail in: REML's Dividend Yield Now 24.4%, After Price Decline

Those looking to take advantage of a buying opportunity in REML may want to use limit orders. The thin liquidity of REML might make it more likely that a limit order to buy REML sharply lower might be filled as it drops into an air pocket. However, the thin liquidity of REML might also make it less likely that any order is filled at all, if there are no trades in REML during the period of most opportunity.

If you are reading this, you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2x leveraged ETNs such as: REML, MORL, MORL's essentially identical twin ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL).

In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool", I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?, those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and, in particular, a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the MORL could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to SPY.

All leveraged ETNs have interest rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, REML and MORL have much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL. The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk among the three 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. REML and MORL are based on an index of interest sensitive mREITs. This would lead investors in CEFL or BDCL, who feel that they must have a portion of their portfolios in high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL, to consider adding REML and/or MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise, REML and MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge against a high real growth scenario. A further consideration is that the equity markets would certainly cheer a President Pence replacing President Trump. Whatever one may think of Pence, the business and financial community would appear to see in Pence all of the advantages they obtained from Trump in terms of lower corporate taxes and less regulation, but possibly without the destructive trade policies and reckless foreign policies of Trump. In a Trump removal scenario, equities would do better than fixed income, and the CEFL and BDCL would outperform REML and MORL at least for a while, until overinvestment caused an economic slowdown.

My calculation projects a September 2018 REML dividend of $0.0826. The implied annualized dividends would be $5.518, based on annualizing the most recent three months, including the September 2018 projection. This is a 20% simple annualized yield with REML valued at $27.61. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, it is 21.9%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield around 20%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in five years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years, markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus REML would continue to yield 21.9% on a monthly compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous.

An investment of $100,000 would be worth $269,410 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $21,900 initial annual rate to $59,060 annually.

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight (%) Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc. 17.16% 6/28/2018 0.3 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. 11.29% 19.29 8/30/2018 0.18 m 0.0579 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. 8.41% 6/29/2018 0.5 q STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc. 8.15% 6/28/2018 0.48 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. 6.19% 7/24/2018 0.158 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 4.64% 6/28/2018 0.6 q MFA MFA Financial Inc. 4.57% 6/28/2018 0.20 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp. 4.52% 6/28/2018 0.50 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 4.23% 6/28/2018 0.46 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 3.34% 6/26/2018 0.42 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp. 2.59% 6/8/2018 0.33 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc. 2.23% 6/14/2018 0.30 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.06% 7/12/2018 0.47 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 1.76% 7/3/2018 0.33 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 1.75% 23.82 8/14/2018 0.19 m 0.0077 MTGE MTGE Investment Corp. 1.52% 6/27/2018 0.50 q GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.48% 6/29/2018 0.4 q CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp. 1.38% 6/27/2018 0.5 q STAR iStar Inc. 1.26% 0 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.25% 6/27/2018 0.20 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 1.18% 6/22/2018 0.43 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 1.07% 11.62 8/14/2018 0.25 q 0.0127 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.98% 6/28/2018 0.5 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. 0.87% 6/28/2018 0.14 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. 0.80% 6/29/2018 0.31 q ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.78% 7.80 8/30/2018 0.08 m 0.0044 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. 0.68% 6/28/2018 0.28 q DX Dynex Capital Inc. 0.64% 7/3/2018 0.18 q XAN Exantas Capital Corp. 0.61% 6/28/2018 0.1 q KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.60% 6/28/2018 0.43 q SLD Sutherland Asset Management Corp. 0.53% 6/28/2018 0.4 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc. 0.47% 6/29/2018 0.35 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. 0.42% 6/28/2018 0.49 q AJX Great Ajax Corp. 0.39% 5/14/2018 0.3 q

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.