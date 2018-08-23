How Much Longer Can This Bull Go? - Today's Editors' Picks

3,453 days. That's how long we've officially been in this bull market. But does this mean that we're in for impending doom? This evening, contributor Gary Gordon presents a compelling case of how to preserve profits going forward. He wisely concludes his piece by saying "Celebrate the longest bull market in history if you must. Then again, if you don't mind being a fogey, have an insurance plan for the possibility that something spins out of control."

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors JV Biotech, Dividend Sensei, J Mintzmyer, Yardsale, David Alton Clark, Justin Polce, Gary Gordon, and Vince Martin bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: S&P Monthly Closes Since 95

Comment of the day, by contributor Whitecollar Thugs

Brilliant article, Gary. Your data and skill as a writer combine to tell a convincing story. Driving around town there is ample evidence that government debt loads have been emulated by average working people. Seems like every swingin' richard with a paycheck has upgraded their ride on the payment plan. Like you, I have anticipated more significant corrections for some time. In perfect hindsight, far longer than necessary. Yet despite being cautious, there has been plenty of profit to be made outside of the frothy market-leading stocks. However, I recently moved up to 45% cash equivalents, near-cash bond securities, and defensive common stocks. "No Regrets."

Image of the day: Ralph Lauren

Fun Fact Of The Day:

Wall Street was originally called "de Waal Straat", named by the Dutch when New York was a Dutch Settlement known as New Amsterdam. It is believed that it was named Wall Street because of a wall built by the Dutch to protect the area from the British.

Thanks for reading. Please share your 'Editor's Pick' with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason