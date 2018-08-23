An Update On Orocobre

Toyota Tsusho Corporation (partly owned by Toyota Motors) increased its equity stake in Orocobre, as well as being the main off-take and project partner.

The stock is well-placed as a pure-play, low-cost, lithium producer about to ramp up and expand production to 42,500tpa LCE. Further upside from Advantage Lithium, and Borax Argentina.

Orocobre has struggled to lift production volumes, but may finally be turning the corner.

Orocobre is building a substantial Argentina-based industrial chemicals company through its portfolio of lithium, potash and boron assets. The company has significant expansion plans between now and 2022, and is supported by Toyota.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [GR:3O1][TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF) - Price = AUD 4.34, USD 3.22

Orocobre 5-year price chart

Source: Bloomberg

For a background on Orocobre, my previous article is linked below:

Note: It is interesting to see that Orocobre's share price has now retreated right back to a very similar price to when I last wrote on the company over 2 years ago. This just goes to show how depressed the lithium miner's stock prices are at this time. Of course this is great news for those that missed the chance to buy cheaply 2 years ago, as they get a second chance now.

Orocobre's main assets summarized

Orocobre owns:

66.5% of the Salar de Olaroz Argentina lithium producing brine mine.

~29% share of Advantage Lithium [TSXV:AAL] (OTCQX:AVLIF) and 2,550,000 warrants exercisable at C$1, and ultimately a 25% project share in the Cauchari JV project (Advantage Lithium is earning its way in and should reach 75%).

100% owned Borax Argentina - Producing minerals, refined products and boric acid.

Advantage Lithium's projects

Source

Cauchari is shown above as 50% owned by Advantage Lithium; however, this should move to 75% AAL/25% ORE, once certain milestones are met. Cauchari has an inferred resource of 3.0 Mt contained LCE at 450 mg/l Lithium, with significant potential for additional resource expansion at depth. The Mg/Li ratio averages 2.5, very similar to Orocobre’s Olaroz project. The DFS is due Q2 2019.

Takeaways from my past articles

Orocobre is an Australian, pure-play lithium miner with its flagship lithium brine project in the Salar de Olaroz Argentina. The project started in 2008 and commenced production in 2015.

Orocobre owns 66.5%, Toyota Tsusho has 25%, and the Juyjuy Government owns the remaining 8.5% of the Salar de Olaroz project.

Chinese strategist Chen Lin says it well: "Albemarle bought Rockwood Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ROC) for over $6 billion. That's one of the largest lithium producers on earth. This (Orocobre's Salar de Olaroz) can be one of the largest lithium mines on earth. Its market cap is less than 10% of that. If this mine goes into production and everything is on track, its upside is huge."

Note: Toyota Tsusho is partly owned by Toyota Motor Group (TM), and has recently acquired a larger share on Orocobre share register to reach 15%.

Salar de Olaroz Argentina location map (shows other interests)

Source

2017 and 2018 developments for Orocobre

On January 15 Orocobre announced - "Toyota unit takes stake in Australian lithium producer. Toyota Group's trading arm will take a stake in Australian lithium miner Orocobre for almost A$300m as car manufacturers seek to secure supplies of the critical ingredient for batteries to meet growing electric vehicle demand. Toyota Tsusho will take a 15 per cent stake in lithium miner Orocobre for A$282m ($224m) to more than double lithium carbonate production capacity at Orocobre's Argentinian mine Olaroz to 42,500 tonnes per year from 17,500 previously. Toyota Tsusho said the investment will provide a 'long term, stable supply of lithium in response to growing global demand." Note the deal was done at AUD 7.50 per share.

On February 28 4-traders reported, "Orocobre: Morgans rates ORE as add. In the wake of Orocobre's result, the broker has revised its valuation based on production, lithium price and cost-out assumptions. The recent capital placement has left a strong balance sheet. Add retained, target rises to $8.44 from $8.17." That is AUD.

On June 21 4-traders reported: "Orocobre: Patent issued for process for producing lithium carbonate from concentrated lithium brine (USPTO 9994930)."

June 28 Orocobre Ltd. announced: "Online briefing to discuss the Olaroz lithium facility’s June quarter production update. Producing 3,596 tonnes of LCE at an average sale price of US$13,611."

The chart below highlights Orocobre has achieved higher lithium prices in the past year which has led to a 21% increase in gross profit margins. Production volumes have struggled to increase and reached 12,080 tonnes in the past year. The June quarter showed this to be improving at 3,596 tonnes, up 28% on the March quarter. Cost of sales for the March quarter was US$4,356/t, with a gross cash margin US$9,177/t.

Source

Salar De Olaroz aerial view

Source

Off-take partners summary

Orocobre is very well-positioned with its off-take taken by its project and equity partner Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) (basically Toyota).

Orocobre's lithium production growth plan to 2022

Olaroz phase 1 ramp up to 17,500 tpa LCE .

. Olaroz phase 2 expansion by 25,000 tpa LCE to reach 42,500 tpa LCE. The expansion (CapEx of US$285m) is fully permitted and fully funded by existing cash and debt facility. Commissioning is forecast for H2, 2019.

The expansion (CapEx of US$285m) is fully permitted and fully funded by existing cash and debt facility. Commissioning is forecast for H2, 2019. Naraha (Japan) lithium hydroxide plant 10,000tpa (JV with Toyota Tsusho Corporation). Approval for a US$27 million subsidy was received from the Japanese Government, capital remains approximately US$60-70 million (pre-subsidy) and Orocobre’s equity contribution is approximately US$6 million. A term sheet has been received from Japanese banks for project debt. Operating costs (excluding lithium carbonate feedstock) for the plant remain at approximately US$1,500/tonne.

Source: Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended June 30, 2018

Source: Orocobre company presentation July 2018

Valuation update

Orocobre has a current market cap of AUD 1.13b, with 260.71m shares outstanding (and 2m performance rights and options outstanding). As at March 31, 2018, the company had US$319 million in cash, and the Olaroz Project debt facility (100%) was ~USD 135m. 2018 P/E ratio is 33.5, and 2019 P/E is 17.8.

My price target is AUD 8.21 (1.9x higher) for end 2022 (at full Stage 2). It assumes a US$12,0000/t lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE] selling price and a cost price of US$4,000/t LCE, and reaching 42,500 tpa LCE production.

Note: At a LCE selling price of US$10,0000/t my target price reduces to AUD 6.12 (1.4x higher) for end 2022.

Note: I gave a valuation of AUD 35m to Orocobre's 29% share in Advantage Lithium, and for now zero for Borax Argentina. I have given no value for now for the planned Naraha lithium hydroxide operation.

Analysts' consensus estimate is an outperform, with a 1-year price target of USD 5.44 (AUD 7.33) representing 70% upside.

Top ten shareholders

Source

Note: Management and insiders own ~3%.

Upcoming Catalysts

Mid-2018 - Final decision due if to go ahead with Olaroz Phase 2 expansion and Naraha lithium hydroxide plant.

Q2 2019 - DFS for Cauchari (25% Orocobre/75% Advantage Lithium).

H2 2019 - Olaroz Stage 2 commissioning planned to commence.

Late 2019 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant commissioning planned to commence.

Risks

Lithium prices falling.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks, project delays. Orocobre has had a history of struggling to expand production at Olaroz.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Argentina is medium risk at present.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here, and subscribers of Trend Investing can view an interview I did with CEO Richard Seville here.

Conclusion

From my original Orocobre article in June 2016, I could see the potential of Orocobre due to being the only pure-play lithium brine producer globally, and its potential to ramp up production. The company has struggled to ramp up Olaroz lithium production, and has benefited significantly from higher lithium prices. A combination of this and the current poor sentiment has left the stock price floundering.

Looking forward, the promise of a significant Olaroz lithium production increase (production woes hopefully now behind the company) and Toyota Tsusho increasing its share in Orocobre holds out strong hope that Orocobre can finally deliver.

Valuation is currently attractive if Orocobre can succeed with its expansion plans in the indicated time frame.

Risks are fairly low given Orocobre is now in production stage, and mostly revolve around lithium pricing. Certainly, having Toyota Tsusho as a project and equity-off-take partner is a large plus.

My view is that Orocobre is a well-valued, low-risk, solid reward play at this time. Upside should come if it can successfully ramp up and then expand lithium production. Further potential upside from its 29% share in Advantage Lithium, 100% owned Borax Argentina, and planned Naraha lithium hydroxide plant.

As usual all comments are welcome.

