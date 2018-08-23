Ceridian: Rotten Value Proposition

Gross margin continues to operate at a deficit to other SaaS peers, with Ceridian's gross margin clocking in at just 40.6% this quarter.

Even amid strong top line revenues, it's difficult to ignore the fact that cloud revenue growth decelerated to 36% y/y from 38% y/y in the prior quarter.

Every once in a while, we get a private equity-backed software company to launch into the public markets. These companies have very different DNA from the rest of their high-growth, VC-backed counterparts: often they're growing at slower rates but have richer margins. They also have substantial debt and are more conservative when it comes to spending cash.

The results so far have been mixed. The last year brought us several PE-backed software IPOs, including SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY). The former has done tremendously well; the latter has stalled in recent months.

Ceridian, in my view, lacks the excitement that will allow for a stock rally. Originally, Ceridian's value proposition to investors was that it was operating closer to breakeven than most SaaS companies, and that it was trading at a substantial valuation discount to most peers. But with its most recent Q2 results, I have doubts that the company can continue to boast of fundamental strengths. Though total revenue growth floated above Wall Street's expectations and showed a minor acceleration to last quarter, cloud-based revenues decelerated. In addition, the continued dominance of Ceridian's legacy Bureau revenues puts continual strain on its gross margin.

Ceridian's defective gross margin, in my view, is one of the weakest elements in its story. With a gross margin that's hovering at just over 40%, even though the company claims to have converted its revenue base to be >70% cloud, it's hard to make a case for a premium valuation for Ceridian. Certainly, it isn't an expensive stock - but because Ceridian's revenue stream is much less valuable than other SaaS companies with richer margins, it's also hard to argue that it is undervalued.

CDAY data by YCharts

A quick valuation check on Ceridian: shares are currently hovering just above $35, virtually unchanged from last quarter, up still up 60% over the April IPO price of $22. At the current share price, the company carries a market cap of $4.76 billion. Unfortunately, it is heavily indebted, at least relative to other SaaS companies (and note also that profitability is deteriorating, making it difficult for Ceridian to shoulder this debt burden) - if we net out $171.8 million of balance sheet cash and $671.5 million of debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $5.26 billion.

Against the midpoint of Ceridian's latest FY18 guidance view of $735-740 million, the company is currently trading at 7.14x EV/FY18 revenues. Not an expensive stock given where other SaaS companies are currently trading, but we have to layer in two additional negatives. One, Ceridian's growth in the low teens is obviously subpar relative to other SaaS companies' growth rates; and secondly, its gross margin is about half that of other SaaS companies. Viewed in that light, it seems Ceridian's valuation is excessive.

In my view, investors are best off avoiding this stock. There are much better, low-valued SaaS stocks to invest in. In particular, names that I like that have been battered recently include Instructure (NYSE:INST), Domo Technologies (NASDAQ:DOMO), Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME). Ceridian's sideways trading over the past few months should eventually lead to a decline.

Q2 download

Here's a look at the company's Q2 results:

Figure 2. Ceridian Q2 earnings

Source: Ceridian investor relations

Total revenues grew 14% y/y to $179.5 million, accelerating slightly over 12% y/y growth in Q1 and beating Wall Street's expectations of $174.3 million (+11% y/y) by 3 points. As previously mentioned, however, cloud revenues (which consist of Ceridian's flagship cloud products, Dayforce and Powerpay) decelerated to 36% y/y growth in hitting $127.8 million in revenues this quarter. This is down sequentially from 38% y/y growth in cloud revenues in Q1.

The cloud revenue mix now comprises 70% of total revenues. This transformation was, in part, done to improve Ceridian's gross margins. As you can see from the above earnings results, professional services carry a highly negative gross margin, though that margin has improved year over year.

And while gross margins have improved - from 36.6% in 2Q17 to 40.6% this quarter - it seems that even with a ~90-95% revenue contribution from cloud, Ceridian will still have a hard time matching the gross margin of peers. This is especially true as the business will never be able to fully "get rid" of professional services; almost every SaaS company uses low-cost professional services as an incentive to onboard new clients. Here's a comparison below of how other HCM software companies' gross margins are performing - note especially Workday (NYSE:WDAY), Ceridian's primary rival, at 71%:

ULTI Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The other salient note in the quarter is that operating margins have dipped tremendously on a GAAP basis - from a profit of $0.9 million in 2Q17 (breakeven margins), Ceridian veered to a loss of -$11.3 million, representing a -6.3% gross margin. The primary driver has been an explosion in sales and marketing costs, which grew 53% y/y to $84.1 million this quarter - much faster than either cloud revenue growth or total revenue growth and consuming 47% of revenues this quarter, up sharply from 35% in the year-ago quarter. This makes us wonder if Ceridian is truly becoming more efficient as a public company - we would hope that PE-backed companies would exercise more discipline on the cost side.

It's also important to note that the company's sales and marketing spend could ramp up later this year, putting further strain on operating margins. David Ossip, Ceridian's CEO, noted the following on the Q2 earnings call:

With respect to sales and marketing, we are adding additional headcount across sales, marketing, and business development at our organization, and we have increased the number of HCM summits that we'll host this year, including Chicago which will be held next week, London in September, and Hawaii in late August."

Of course, we do realize that a large portion of Ceridian's losses are stemming from stock comp - the company's stock now has a public market value, and stock comp recognition has jumped in response. On an adjusted EBITDA basis that ignores the effect of stock comp, Ceridian grew its margins:

Figure 4. Ceridian adjusted EBITDA

Source Ceridian investor relations

Even if we annualize Ceridian's first-half EBIDA run rate of $77.2 million to arrive at annualized EBITDA of $154.4 million, however, we note that the company's debt burden is still high. With $671.5 million in debt, its debt/EBITDA ratio stands at 4.34x. This multiple would be high even for industrial or brick-and-mortar companies; needless to say, it's much higher than most software companies which are debt-free.

Finally, note that Ceridian's pro forma EPS of -$0.51 missed analyst expectations of -$0.46 by about 10%. With lower cloud growth, lagging margins, and deteriorating operating margins, it's unclear what there is to like about the company.

How should investors react?

Continue to avoid this stock. Since going public, Ceridian has demonstrated an inability to ramp up its operations to be at par with other software companies. Even despite its successful cloud transition to >70% cloud revenues, Ceridian still has a difficult time producing normalized gross margins. In addition, an explosion in sales and marketing costs (which, if the CEO's commentary on headcount expansion and customer summits holds true, could escalate even higher) has resulted in a big hit to Ceridian's profitability, which was one of the defining features of its IPO.

Aside from the financials, we also have to acknowledge the fact that HCM is an incredibly crowded space filled with much more popular incumbents, such as Workday. In my view, Ceridian will have a difficult time matching peers' performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.