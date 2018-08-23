Can Analog Devices Drive Its Way Into Your Portfolio?

This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.

Technology is the future. Analog devices (ADI) understood that concept a long time ago. While beginning in 1965, its history is full of innovative concepts that are still useful today in many aspects of our tech-filled lives. After finalizing its acquisition of Linear Technology Corporation in 2017, ADI is now aggressively pursuing the semiconductor industry. The company’s success doesn’t rely solely on innovation. It also relies on management strengths, financial stability, and of course, a juicy 15-year dividend increase. These days, not a lot of tech businesses can live up to these numbers!

Understanding the Business

Analog Devices was founded in 1965 in Massachusetts. For those who don’t know, that’s also the year where the first fiber glass cables were used (It was in a punch card reader, from the holy IBM). ADI makes semiconductors and devices to actually measure physical output into data that can be processed and analyzed.

The 15,000-employee company now has more than 43,000 products under its belt, selling in more than 20 countries. While an investor can think mostly of the computer business when thinking about technology, ADI makes around 46% of its revenues from the industrial market.

Source: Analog Devices website – Company overview

In the markets as we know them today, technology is one where competition is waiting around each corner. But while competition grows around it, ADI does have a trick up its sleeve. The trick is: quality and lasting products. Customers benefit from reliable and ongoing technology. The company even disclosed that 1/3 of its sales today are from products that were released more than 10 years ago! It is not surprising to find ADI in our top tech dividend paying stocks list.

Latest quarter in a flash

May 5th marked the closure of ADI’s second quarter. Here are the key metrics of this said quarter (please note that the following numbers are under GAAP):

Revenue for a total of $1.513B, a 32% jump on a YoY basis

Gross margin of 68.3% while operating margin was 30.7%

Diluted EPS of $1.01, $0.74 boost compared to last year’s same period (don’t forget Linear tech’s acquisition!)

President and CEO, Vincent Roche, seems to be quite confident in the above numbers:

Looking ahead to the third quarter of fiscal 2018, we see continued strength and are expecting revenue to be in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion, and for our B2B markets to deliver double-digit year-over-year growth once again."

Growth Vectors

The products made by ADI are a great source of potential. As more investments are made by businesses into their technology, potential growth is assured.

Source: Ycharts

ADI’s latest acquisition of Linear Technology will provide a long-lasting growth for the company. The deal was finalized during 2017, which means it is still not fully incorporated to its operations, but on its way to be. Today, its size makes it benefit from an economy of scale, which is not something to overlook in this industry.

More and more businesses are looking to invest in its own operations in terms of efficiency, upgrades or just plain development. Those business plans help altogether ADI’s growth in order to sign more clients. The company also has an already large and loyal customer base of over 125,000, judging by the average life cycle of the products it owns.

In addition to those vectors, ADI does benefit from a diversification effect. While its products are for broadly the same usage, the sectors of application differ greatly. From data converters, to amplifiers or to power RF and microwaves, the company is looking at a healthy level of foreseeable activities.

Dividend Growth Perspective

ADI’s dividend record is very respectable. A healthy 15 consecutive years where the annual dividend was raised. This makes it part of the Dividend Achievers list. It is of course a good income for investors who seek it. But looking at dividend growth is often not enough to give an approval on a stock.

Source: Ycharts

I like this chart. It shows everything one can learn on a school bench. As the company develops new products and gain market shares, its stock price increases. From a $16.66 in late 2008 to $94 in 2018, I would say that is a strong sign that ADI is living up to its promises. Most of that organic growth relies solely on management’s vision of its business. Yes, the recent acquisition did give a kick to help lately. But all that leadership led to dividend increase through all those years. Yield given by the stock can be considered low. But I prefer to see it as safe and value-adding stock to any income portfolio.

Source: Ycharts

Technology stocks can be risky. Payouts can be either through the roof or well, through the ground. ADI has found a well-balanced way to give an appreciable payout to its investor while using what’s left of its cash to reinvest through its operations and R&D. The way it looks, ADI might just go straight ahead and get its dividend Aristocrat badge.

Potential Downsides

One of the most obvious downsides is competition. The industry evolves in a blink of an eye. Competitors are booming right now as the demand from businesses all across the world increases for top of the art techs. While ADI does have resources to fight back any incoming treats that may arise, it will be more and more difficult for the company to expand and gain market shares in such an environment.

Another potential risk to its business model would remain in its ability to keep key personnel in the company. Investing heavily in R&D each year, employees gather a very precise expertise. Departures could affect operations with delays in production or support with its existing customers.

Valuation

ADI’s growth vectors show a lot of potential for the upcoming years. When looking back at its TTM P/E, it shows how strong the company became in the last decade. With a current P/E of 16, let’s see if we’re too late to the party.

Source: Ycharts

In order to determine an adequate valuation, I’m using a DDM, with short-term growth rate of 7%, which is also the growth rate estimated afterward. A 10% discount rate is also used as technology still remains a somehow risky industry, with financing costs that can easily shift.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.92 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $123.26 $82.18 $61.63 10% Premium $112.99 $75.33 $56.50 Intrinsic Value $102.72 $68.48 $51.36 10% Discount $92.45 $61.63 $46.22 20% Discount $82.18 $54.78 $41.09

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Unfortunately, it seems the stock is currently overvalued. With the closest value being at a 9% discount with a 10% discount in safety margin, ADI’s may not be the best bargain at the moment. I don’t think the stock will plunge at a $68 threshold in the short term. I also think the stock is worth more than the $68 value computed. There is a large margin to take advantage of here. Overall, I’m optimistic about the company’s plan to develop and expand its reach on the market as well as the management’s ability to succeed in those plans.

Final Thought

Analog Devices is a massive competitor in the technology industry. While not everyone has heard of the company, its products speak for themselves - reliable, long-lasting and innovative. The company also cultivates a healthy and loyal customer base, which is a big plus in today’s markets.

Although it may not be the best timing to go all-in on ADI’s stock, it sure is a good idea to keep track of it for your income portfolio. Pricey at the moment, but the company’s forecasts are all but disappointing. A small dip in price, and it might just be the deal you were looking for.

Disclosure: We do hold ADI in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

