PepsiCo: Adding SodaStream At Home

PepsiCo (PEP) has been the soft drink giant which made a much-anticipated move for SodaStream (SODA). Despite the fact that shares of SodaStream now trade at 10 times the level just two years ago, the deal is very small for PepsiCo, representing less than 2% of its enterprise value. More importantly, it creates a strategic area of growth as well as environmentally-friendly solution.

I like the aggressiveness of the company with regards to dealmaking, but regard shares largely fairly-valued after a recent recovery from the May lows, making that shares largely trade at fair levels in my book.

Deal Terms & Rationale

PepsiCo has agreed to buy the shares of SodaStream for $144 apiece, representing a 32% premium over the average stock price over the past 30 days. The deal values the company at $3.2 billion, marking a very sizeable bolt-on deal, even for a giant like PepsiCo.

Outgoing and much-praised CEO Indra Nooyi calls both companies "an inspired match." Interesting is the way in which she rationalises the deal by not just stressing about the great-tasting beverages, but stressing that SodaStream reduces waste at the same time.

The promise of the deal is of course for PepsiCo will see its competitive position improved as the much larger (distribution) resources of PepsiCo allow the roll-out of SodaStream to accelerate on a global basis.

The timing of the deal is rather interesting. After shares peaked at levels around $70 in 2013, shares fell all the way to $15 in early 2016 before now having increased by a factor of 10 times ever since after the company has refound some of its mojo again. Following very strong second-quarter results, SodaStream hiked the sales guidance for 2018, now seeing 23% revenue growth and 44% increase in operating earnings.

That suggests that sales are seen at close to $670 million this year as operating earnings are seen around $116 million. This values the company at 4.8 times sales and 27 times operating earnings, steep multiples by all means.

The roughly 23 million shares outstanding of SodaStream have risen from $105 in the wake of the second-quarter earnings release to $142 at the moment of writing, representing a roughly $850 million premium in actual dollar terms. Shares of PepsiCo hardly moved in reaction to the deal and premium offered, as the deal is just peanuts in relation to its valuation.

I like the strategic nature, despite the big premium in comparison to past prices, as the deal gives PepsiCo much more distribution power, healthier alternatives and a real entrance in the home of people, as penetration is still very modest, as I like the environment impact/contribution a lot as well. The problem is that SodaStream has been in and out of fashion in recent years, although the environmental factor could make its popularity more sustained this time.

Pro-Forma Impact

Back in July, PepsiCo reported a solid second-quarter earnings report as organic revenue growth came in at 2.6%, a 10 basis points improvement compared to the growth rate reported in the first half of the year. This was driven by the international operations and sequential recovery in the more challenged North American beverage business.

The company continues to guide for solid sales growth this year as the company is on track to become a $65-billion business. To put the deal into perspective, the deal with SodaStream will grow sales by about a percent.

The company sees core earnings improve from $5.23 per share as reported in 2017, to $5.70 per share this year, as the list of reconciliation items is both short and small in size. Given the steep multiple paid for SodaStream, it is very likely that additional operating earnings will entirely be eaten by additional financing charges, resulting in both little dilution or accretion at first as this is a strategic deal.

The +20% organic growth posted by SodaStream suggests that if this pace of organic growth could be maintained into 2019, it could add about 20 basis points to reported organic sales growth next year, marking a nice addition for PepsiCo.

Paying for the deal is no big problem as the company has a lot of cash available, $18.1 billion to be more precise. Total regular debt stands at $40.6 billion. This net debt load of $22.5 billion excludes about $3 billion in pension liabilities as of the end of 2017 as net debt of $25.5 billion will increase towards the $29-billion mark following the deal with SodaStream. Nonetheless, this debt load remains very manageable with EBITDA standing at $13 billion last year as further growth and the deal make that this number probably creeps up to $14 billion this year, for leverage ratio just above the 2 times mark.

What Now?

PepsiCo remains quite aggressive in terms of focusing on innovation and bolt-on dealmaking, as is evident by the solid >2% organic growth trajectory, as the latest deal only reinforces this strategy and makes that organic growth could even approach the 3% mark. This is comforting for investors given the strong brands, entrepreneurial spirit and very reasonable state of the balance sheet.

After shares peaked at $120 at the start of the year amidst low interest rates, shares have been coming down to $98 in May amidst concerns about higher rates and slow growth, or even declining sales for the industry at large. Based on the earnings guidance, calling for earnings of $5.70 per share this year, multiples compressed from 21 times to 17 times, pushing up the earnings yield a full percent amidst rising rates and investors fearing on the outlook for the FMCG group at large.

Following recent momentum in this group, as PepsiCo itself posted resilient earnings in the second quarter, shares have rebounded to $112, pushing up the multiple to 19-20 times again, still allowing for a >5% earnings yield.

Having bought just a small allocation at $100 per share in May as hinted at in this article, I am pleased with a quick 10-12% gain seen since on those purchases in the time frame of just 3-4 months, as I am ready to cut the position a bit at levels above $115 per share. The SodaStream deal looks reasonable and in either case remains very modest given that it represents little less than 2% of PepsiCo's enterprise valuation, as the valuation is largely fair at current levels, while I like the continued pro-active stance of management regarding dealmaking.

