Don't Believe The Hype Machine

Cooler heads prevail, so they say. To an extent, it's true. When have you ever made a good, sound decision when you were, as they used to say in the early 1900s, in a tizzy? It's no different in investing. Sound, disciplined, level-headed strategies typically perform well over time, whereas half-brained, in-the-moment, flash-in-the-pan schemes tend to go south more often than not. It sounds like common sense, but it's that very common sense that deserts many exuberant investors in the moment as they're chasing that market high even higher. What goes up must inevitably come down, and if you're not on the rational side of the trade, well, you could be in for one heckuva crash to the bottom.

The Wall Street hype machine often helps to fuel this mania, and it's that very overinflated, boisterous perspective that James Brumley works hard to steer clear of in his investing approach. James and members of his Marketplace service, the Well-Rounded Investor, focus on staying the course, and in doing so, on profiting more by actually doing less. James takes a big-picture approach to the markets - he's about facts, data, and discipline, not nonsense, drama, and hyperbole. He joins the Roundtable this week to explain why he believes the Wall Street media machine isn't delivering what investors need, discuss the current state of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and share an idea he's excited about - Alaska Airlines (ALK) - a downtrodden play for sure, but one that's on the verge of a comeback, James says.

Seeking Alpha: You’ve said that “investors aren't getting the simple, actionable and insightful information they actually want, and need.” What does that mean, exactly? What do investors want and need? Why isn’t Wall Street able to deliver that, do you think?

James Brumley: Let me answer those questions in reverse, just because all my answers will make more sense that way.

Wall Street - or at least Wall Street's news machine - can't deliver what investors need because the financial media engine has become more about entertainment and less about meaningful information. Whoever screams the loudest, whoever touts the most insane target prices for a stock, and whoever can deliver the most shocking predictions gets the most attention. The 'game' is selling clicks, views and airtime.

To some extent a little of that's okay, but investors are starting to approach investing the way the media talks about it. That is, wildly, always on the hunt for the next big score, ignoring common sense decisions along the way. In the end though, it's this mindset that causes most investors to underperform the market. They treat it like entertainment, because for many of them, that's all it is.

What investors need (most of them without even knowing it) is information free of all the noise and hype that's actually focused on making money and minimizing risk. The Well-Rounded Investor newsletter ultimately aims to help its subscribers make more by doing less, offering perspective and picks that keep investors focused on the bigger picture... not next week, but next year.

SA: What’s your primary investing approach? What metrics do you use to evaluate the stocks you cover?

JB: My stock-picking philosophy isn't all that complicated, but it is stringent. I generally try to avoid story stocks that most investors love, mostly because they often end up doing more harm than good. Tesla (TSLA) comes to mind. It was once all the rage, but has punished investors that bought into the hype. Beyond that though, I look for the usual things... earnings growth, reasonable valuations, and consistent results. I can't tell you exactly what my criteria are, for proprietary reasons, but my rules are pretty typical.

Another crucial aspect of my stock-picking regimen comes from an unexpected, dark corner of the market - I'm also a student of technical analysis, and a picky watcher of charts. I'd rather have a name that's just starting an uptrend than step into one that's apt to be at the end of a big run-up. And I'm talking weekly, if not monthly, charts here.

My 'edge' with this double-barreled approach works, though, is in how I apply it. I don't pick high-profile, news-rich stocks to see if my criteria apply to them. I (literally) scan every publicly-traded U.S. stock every week to see if they meet our fundamental and technical criteria, specifically looking for a name that's a bit off the radar. We've just done better by trading the names that other investors aren't thinking of.

SA: How have you come to arrive at these preferences?

JB: It's a long story that I'll shorten as much as possible.

I got my start as a stockbroker, which was a great experience simply because I got to observe how individuals act and think when it comes to investing. I enjoyed it, but I'm not a natural-born salesman. I was lucky enough to join up with a trading newsletter that focused heavily on the use of technical analysis - charts - to find swing trades, and option trades in particular.

The brokerage/advice world couldn't have been any different than the short-term/trading-based world, but I soon learned that each school of thought has its pros and cons. But, they have different pros and cons. If you can meld the two, you can negate a lot of the poor decision-making that's easy to do using just one approach or the other.

My preference for owning stocks that aren't regularly in the headlines just comes from experience... mostly bad. I've been burned often enough to know headlines can hijack a stock. I like to steer other investors clear of making the same mistake of limiting a universe of opportunities to only the names they hear about on a regular basis. It's a Buffett thing.

SA: You wrote recently that Apple “got lapped” by Huawei in Q2. Not to rehash that article entirely, but what happened there, and why is that telling, perhaps, for Apple’s future? What should Apple investors do now as a result?

JB: Just as that headline suggested, last quarter, China's Huawei shipped more smartphones than Apple did, underscoring a trend that's actually been underway for a while. It's worth noting just because any time market share changes, something is clearly going on.

The iPhone is still the highest-quality smartphone in the world, but it's still just a phone. It's inevitable that a company will copy or mirror another company's superior technology, closing the gap. Apple knew the day was coming when competition would get just good enough to start turning some heads.

It's not necessarily a bad thing, to be clear, despite some of the... let's call them 'colorful responses' to that commentary. My only point was that we all need to stop looking at Apple as just a smartphone company and start recognizing that it's also a services company. It matters to current and would-be buyers just because the digital content market is far more competitive than the smartphone market was for Apple. Apple doesn't have an edge in that growing market like the edge it enjoyed in the smartphone arena with an iPhone.

As for what investors should do about it, nothing right away, other than be aware that a paradigm shift is already underway. It will start to matter in two to three years, but that's how long it could take most investors to rethink what Apple is.

A lot of Apple fans read far more dire commentary into that piece than was actually being said, though that's neither new nor surprising. Apple's got a lot of highly vocal supporters.

SA: You just penned an article on Amazon (AMZN) and its Web Services liabilities. But you also said that isn’t the most interesting part of the story. What is the most interesting part of Amazon’s story for you, and why does it matter?

JB: For years I've panned Amazon.com for its paper-thin margins. I always appreciated the fact that it was able to grow its top line at tremendous rates, but the company's spending habits made it unclear that the e-commerce giant would ever be able to turn a meaningful profit. It appeared as if each dollar of revenue growth was being paid for by almost one dollar in spending.

For whatever reason though, that might have finally changed for the better a quarter ago. Net profit margins on merchandise sold in North America improved from 2% to 6%, while margins on its overseas operations were still negative, but also improved. Meanwhile, margins on its AWS arm have remained firm at around 25% despite increasing competition. It's interesting because it could - and I stress could - mean the company has finally reached the critical mass it's been trying to reach for a couple of decades.

It's just one quarter. But if we see the same kind of profitability metrics more often than not in future quarters, it's going to be pretty vindicating for Jeff Bezos.

There are still plenty of valuation concerns, even with dramatically increased profit margins. It's certainly a start, though. We'll have to wait and see how it all shakes out.

SA: How much do macro trends matter in terms of your investment analysis? Are there any specific factors that you’re currently paying particular attention to, and if so, why?

JB: I'm not joking when I say you're better off owning a mediocre stock in a strong market than owning a great stock in a lousy market. Three out of four stocks move in the same direction as the market does, right or wrong. And, there's never been a meaningfully sustained period of time that the market hasn't moved in tandem with corporate earnings.

That's my way of saying macro trends matter more than anything else when it comes to stock selection... a bit of a secret most people in this business don't care to concede.

Most investors aren't surprised to learn that, to be fair. Where they tend to struggle is with remembering that when the financial media is screaming at them that they have to act, buy or sell, today or risk missing out. The fact of the matter is, there's nothing any real investor has to do today. Soon? Maybe. Today? No.

As for the macro factors we're paying attention to, they're the same ones we always pay attention to. None are terribly creative. Corporate earnings and industrial productivity [posted by the Federal Reserve every month] are the big ones for us. If they're rising, so too is the overall market. We look at money velocity as a barometer of economic strength, though that doesn't necessarily coincide all that well with the broad market. Likewise, we study the market's bullish and bearish volume very closely - long-term and short-term - which can tell us a great deal about the market's true undertow though it may not tell us much about the economy.

By the way, there's been a distinct lack of bullish volume for the past several months despite the market's rally. Some of that's a seasonal lull, but a lot of it's not. It's not a bull market killer, but we're not interested in making any huge bets on the market until better bullish volume kicks in again.

SA: What sectors are you eyeing for opportunities right now, and what about them is compelling?

JB: If the Well-Rounded Investors has one "thing" it does more than any other, it's sector analysis. Some would say we almost focus too much on it, but we don't. It's estimated that 40% of an individual stock's movement can be attributed to its sector influence. So, just by picking the right sector, the battle is half-won. (Getting the market tide right is about 75% of the battle, by the way.)

I only bring that up to stress that investors need more and better information than they're typically getting on this front. We give them that information, looking at budding sector trends about once per week.

To answer the question, we've seen telecom, utilities and consumer staples stocks all start to perk up of late. That's a big role reversal, as those three areas had been major laggards until about a month ago, but they've emerged as leaders. We're pretty certain it's a move from more aggressive growth areas to safer havens. But such moves tend to last for a while once they get going. It just takes a while to get them going.

We're especially excited about small-cap consumer staples and small-cap telecom names, and mid-cap utility names. Once that trend runs its course, we're going to put the focus back on financial and industrial names.

We break out our sector analysis by market cap groups too, just so we can pinpoint exactly where the hot spots are. Some say it's overkill, but we know it's not.

SA: What’s a name you’re currently excited about, and what’s the story?

JB: We just bought Alaska Air (ALK) in the Well-Rounded Investor portfolio, and have high hopes for it as it starts to make a recovery run.

Alaska shares were brutalized last year, for several reasons ranging from an acquisition not every investor liked to increasing competition to fears that demand for air travel wasn't as robust as people had been thinking. Alaska Air bumped into a labor cost headwind as well.

As is so often the case though, investors feared the worst when they didn't need to. Earnings did fall, but the pros believe - and I agree - that the bottom line is already growing again.

The real driver, however, is a brewing supercycle of air travel growth. Due to better planes and better infrastructure against a backdrop of global economic strength, demand for air travel is projected to grow an average of just a little less than 5% per year for the next 20 years. That's the most growth the industry will have ever seen in the modern era, and Alaska Air is especially well-positioned to benefit from it. It's smaller than rivals like Delta Air Lines (DAL), and as such, is more nimble. It also scored top honors in a recent poll that measures airline quality... the Airline Quality Rating poll. Clearly, it's doing something right.

***

