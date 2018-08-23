Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) CEO Dan Caruso on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Brad Korch

Good afternoon and thank you for joining. Today's call will be led by Zayo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Caruso; and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Steinfort. Also on the call for the last time is Zayo's departing CFO, Ken desGarennes.

Statements made on this call and contained in the earnings materials available on our website that are not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

I will now turn the presentation over to Dan Caruso, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Dan Caruso

Thanks Brad. So our leading indicators are below the targets that we have set for ourselves and below what we think is the expectation as we look forward in time. Our target is to grow the business and our expectations grow the business at 6% to 8% growth. To get there requires that we sell and install north of 8.5 million and that return below 6 million. We're within shouting distance of the sales numbers, and certainly exceeded at last quarter, we expect the bookings number for quarter in right now to be stronger than 8 million, but we have work to do relative to having a consistent performance above the 8.5 million threshold.

Likewise, the gross installs from the bookings, this quarter was a bit lower than we would have expected. Again, we expect the current quarter to be above this number, but we still have work to do on a quarter-on-quarter out basis and a number north of 8.5 million. We still think those are very reasonable targets, but we have to show we can get there and stay there.

Churn is 6.2 million, we will talk little bit more about that in subsequent slide. Net installs were 1.5% implied to 3% growth. From an annual growth to actual revenue and EBITDA number showed good growth during the quarter both on total basis and our organic basis, and the EBITDA margin unlevered free cash flow and levered free cash flow all came in at numbers that were in line with what we would have expected.

We did make essential progress on something of the other corporate activities. Allstream separation where we completed most of internal full streams, made progress on the REIT. Matt will talk more about that and the divestitures of Scott-Rice closed on July 31th. On the sales side, the booking side, as I said, it was at $8 million quarter versus below our expectations of half a greater.

Now, we got there without much help from very large deals, so when you look at the quality of sales, you see reflect that the number that we got to, we got contributions from all of the verticals shown that each of verticals is making progress. So, we had a diverse set of demand, but to get paid half-million we would like to able to get there to both the combination of a lot of singles and doubles in this quarter reflected but also contributions from larger deals. We do see momentum based on the recent go-to-market initiatives that we've been investing in, so the traction is there and we expect to get on the track, beyond the track that little bit of foreshadowing.

On next slide, Slide 6 the payback at 30 months again reflects the absence of large deal. So if you look at on the capital we spent relative to the contract value and the implied payback, all those point to very strong kind of on net sales profile. And a good portion of the sales came in at the less than 12 month payback period. We continue to invest in quota bearing resources both in terms of our direct sales organization, which is up to about 254 as well as investment in biz dev, both on the fiber side as well as indirect quota bearing headcount. We expect to grow a bit more but not dramatically more, so most of investment that we believe it takes to get to the higher bookings number is reflected in our numbers, the challenges that we have right now is probably these two people fully productive and contributing to a higher overall outcome.

We include in this deck a little bit of information that shows how the maturing of the sales team lead to higher contributions. In this chart, we show for all the hires that joined us over the last 5 or 6 quarters, what their average productivity was like in the first quarter that they joined us, how that looked in the second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter and long than that. So, as you would expect as the newcomers become more tenured than average deliver more to the overall bookings number.

We had a slight decline in gross installs from the 81 to 77. We do think we have plenty of sales pipeline, bookings pipeline to install, some of the good portion of the drop was because of zColo now having it's normal contributions, total bookings number, but we also think that in some other areas we can improve the cycle time and turn bookings into revenue at a little bit of quicker pace, so a lot of focus around there. I would point out on our fiber solutions business under Jack Water that was a record install number at 3 million. So attaining 8.5 isn’t a matter of adding to kind of our production resource. We think we have plenty of kind of resource to get at the higher install numbers. It’s more about selling more of the right products and getting a little tighter on our service delivery timelines.

Talking about churn a little bit, on churn, we had churn at 1.2% or 6.2 million 6.2 being our highest number by little bit from past quarters. As you know, our goal is to get our churn below 6 million ideally in the 5.5 million range, and that’s proven to be a little bit of a difficult kind of a number to get down, and as we looked at our churn profile in the current quarter, we believe the current quarter is going to continue at a number at or around the 1.2%. As we look further out, we do recognize as we’ve got deeper into our churn that we do have an opportunity to shape some off of our churn, both by reducing portion of our churn that we think we can influence which is a small portion, but we think we can have an impact on that.

We also think that a lot of the churn that might be less controllable in the near term is from sources that won’t continue over the longer term. For example, they come from areas like residual revenue streams from some of the non -- exhibitions were not right of middle fairway for Zayo. So WAN-type business, MPLS-type business that we've been associated with and Allstream or ELI acquisition, and those types of areas you see kind of a greater churn profile that you do during normal course.

The good news is in Zayo’s overall mix, we don't have a lot of MPLS type plan services so we don't have the same exposure as perhaps some other companies might have, but where there is that exposure there’s a lot of pressure on those services. So as we look out over a few quarters, we do think getting below 6 million should be a reasonable target. We think we’re going to have to work at it to make that happen and keep that happen, and it can take a fair amount of work to get to the 5.5 million, don’t know if that’s a realistic expectation near term or not, but we’re certainly have all hands on debt focused on improving our overall revenue retention capabilities.

Net installs are below the 3 million ish which gets you to the middle of the 6% to 8% growth range. There’s still all hands on debt to get it to that number, we think that’s not only an appropriate goal but we think it’s a very achievable goal and we think it’s achievable in the near term but we've got to make that happen. So, the messaging internal within Zayo is we’ve invested in the resources we’re doing -- we were doing the right things, we have the right leadership team in place. It is matter of just taking all of that and just getting our execution a little tighter, which will lead to a bit more sales which would turn into bit more installs, a little bit less churn and those things together get us into that range and then looking beyond that range.

So, we continue to believe that’s all realistic expectations and the relatively near term, but we also fully realized that the time is now to show that that’s not just an expectation, that’s a deliverable. We put a few commercial highlights in here showing the nature of the deals that we are doing and they're just represented samples, but it provides a little bit color on what kind of deals are contributing to this. In the first one, its involved with global crop provider, but we are seeing a lot of activity on this not just the upgrade from 10 gig to 100 gig wavelength, but we're seeing the volume of those upgrades particularly when it comes to cloud type providers. The volume of the capacity that’s needed is growing quite expensively right now, but the price for 100 gig waves might be lower. The quantity of 100 gig waves is far greater and as these types of deals that we are seeing more and more of on the wavelength side.

Next page we share few other deals. The first has to do with the international carrier. In this case, the carrier is an Asian carrier who is serving their customers as their customers that needs in U.S. and Europe. This is again multiple wavelengths connecting major data centers with a long-term contract and my guess is a lot of upside from there. The second one is a Europe based deal. This is a wireless carrier. And in London, again similar to the trends we have seen in the U.S. converting more and more of their core into infrastructure based network, dark fiber with other services around it in order to give them more ownership and control of their underlying network. And then the last one is a transportation services company, kind of a West Coast style company that's doing a lot in the very serious transport, consistent some other things being multiple 100 gig waves given the amount of data that needs to move around are also a good foreshadowing of what's to come, as the transportation as they becomes more and more I’ll say automated over time.

So in summary our focus is unchanged, maybe you would say its intensifying, where we realize that the kinds of changes we made the investments that we made over the last year or so are now having time to kind of get fully in place. The team is starting to coalesce around one another understanding kind of power together we need to work in order to produce results. So turning that into the bookings momentum that shows our results about 8.5 million also gets a little bit tighter around revenue retention and also leading to installs, doing all those together will get us to our goals and beyond.

We do fully expect to get to that 6% to 8% organic growth target in the relatively near-term, but we also realize expecting that and doing that are not the same thing and it is now is the time to get that done. That event then converted to the similar level of EBITDA growth, so while we are doing that hope that stays very focused on the cost especially in this inflationary environment making sure the revenue translates into EBITDA and as all that happens we continue to focus on integration looking at new M&A type opportunities deploying our capital efficiency and continue to create value both organically and inorganically.

So with that, I’ll turn it over to Matt.

Matt Steinfort

Thank you, Dan. For the quarter communication infrastructure grew 11% on a quarter-over-quarter annualized basis, 7% excluding the impact of the spread neutral path and the claim data center acquisitions. CI EBITDA grew 9% on a quarter-over-quarter annualized basis and 7% organically.

Zayo continued to deliver strong adjusted and levered free cash flow 137 million at a 25% margin for the quarter. Levered free cash flow was down quarter over quarter due to seasonally higher interest payments higher capital expenditures and a negative impact from networking capital.

During the quarter, we completed the movement of Ethernet transport to the transport segment for the reasons we outlined in the May earnings call. As part of the Allstream separation process, we also made several intercompany allocation changes. The details of these changes along the recast segment financials are in our earnings press release and more details will be included in our 10-K, which will be filed with the SEC in the coming days.

In addition to the financial recast, we have included recast operating metrics in the earnings supplement as well. Communication infrastructure revenue of 546.6 million represented 83% of Zayo's revenue, while CI EBITDA of 300.7 represented 93% of consolidated EBITDA. Over 60% of CI EBITDA came from our core fiber and co-allocation segments.

Speaking to the June '18 financial results, the Zayo Group revenue was 657.6 million for the quarter with EBITDA of 324.9 million. At a total company level reported annualized revenue and EBITDA growth rates include an impact from the acquisitions of Spread Networks, Neutral Path and the McLean Data Center property.

As we look ahead to the September quarter, there are few known items that we expect to negatively impact revenue and EBITDA growth. These items include the continued impact from the Allstream business, the close of the Scott-Rice Telephone divestiture, which Dan indicated at the close at the end of July.

FX headwinds to-date are greater in the September quarter than were in the June quarter, as a result of the strengthening dollar, an increase in reconversion expenses and a higher level of non-recurring revenue in the June quarter, the majority of which was related to an equipment sales that is not likely to reoccur in the September quarter.

From balance sheet standpoint, our balance sheet remains very strong with the gross leverage ratio of 4.5x, we remain within our target leverage ratio of 3x to 5x adjusted EBITDA.

During the quarter as part of the repurchase plan, we repurchased 2.75 million shares of our stock at an average purchase price of $34.02. Stock based compensation was 26 million for the quarter a 0.3% dilution. As a reminder, stock-based compensation of Zayo was entirely performance based. Grand store awarded invest based on measured equity IRR and stock price performance, which ensures that our incentives are directly aligned with those investors.

As Dan mentioned, we made interaction on a number of our key strategic priorities, in addition to our heavy focus on increasing organic growth, we continue to make progress on our highest priority and strategic initiatives. The separation of our Allstream business segment and the evaluation of the potential REIT conversion, along with the closing with sale of the Scott Rice Telephone business at the end of July, we have completed the internal and operational separation as the remainder of Allstream.

We believe there are multiple options available to us to realize value from the Allstream business and we are actively evaluating strategic alternatives. I'll note however that there is no specific timetable for resolution. On the REIT side, we continued our conversations with the IRS, including the filing of a PLR in July. We continue to work with advisors that identify, plan for and begin implementation of the administrative systems and reporting changes that are needed to operate as a REIT.

With that, we will start the question-and-answer portion of the call. Operator, will you please begin.

Michael Rollins

Couple of I could, if you just go back to the comment that you made on your expectations for the calendar third quarter. Did you say that both bookings and installations should each be over $8 million? And then, just getting over into sales side in the equation, was there a particular segment that is weaker in terms of not having the bookings contribution that you are looking for? And can you share some other specifics that you’re taking to try to increase the focus on execution as you described?

Dan Caruso

Sure, it’s still earlier in the quarter to be definitive about the bookings and installs, but the expectation as we said here today that we will surpass 8 million in both bookings and installs. This was not absolute assurance to that or early to give that, but that’s what we think is the likely outcome. The one segment that performed weaker was the Colo segments, the sales they were above 50,000 lower than they've been in the last few quarters. We did make changes there in about a quarter ago at the leadership level as well as making additional changes. The person heading up zColo now is Zayo veterans and he's been here in number of years, been on the commercial side Bruce Garrison, many of you have met him in various different contact. He's been involved in a heading up global reach. He was involved in overseeing our partner channel reach recently as well as overseeing our international carriers from a sales perspective. So, he moved over and taken over zColo and we do expect that will get on a better track.

There was also a higher churn quarter in zColo this past quarter, that was driven largely by a handful event that were I'll call them, they were trying to get right word. They were associated with longer term deals, one that dated back 10 plus years of big circulation in a tier hotel that with international carrier that was definitely to be decommissioned at some point. So we've known that for several years and big revenue stream that went away and the other two have to do with consolidation events kind one, tax effect companies kind of other one coupled a year or two back that then we commissioning of space.

So on the Churn side as well as it was driven some of few example of very specific events, but overall we need a refresh of leadership within the zColo business. Have been said that that's that might affected the current quarter the bigger contributor to the quarter not being allowed to quarter what big deal kind get in certain quarters, as not hit other quarters, there wasn’t a big contribution of larger deals that was part of the bigger to mover in the June quarter.

Michael Rollins

And can you share some of the additional steps that you’re taking in terms of working with the sales force and focus on the execution to hit the aspirations that you laid out for your targets?

Dan Caruso

Yes, absolutely, I mean the first and foremost is we converted into a vertical sales structure. Early in the year, we started it last year but really did the full conversion during the first quarter. There is strong support within kind of Zayo for whatever direction you look, but the steps we’ve taken to go vertical are the right steps and are creating the right momentum. The strong steps have largely been taken, so now each of the teams is off to the races and they’re all showing the right size. So first and foremost, it’s just getting at a chance to get a fully baked in.

The second is we didn’t realize that there was a gap that we had it was a gap between kind of the sales organization and the fiber solutions organization. So, fiber solutions set up by reasons and we are investing more in the business development function within each of the geographies and that’s contributing to the success we have, but we think there is additional opportunity as well.

But between these two organizations when it comes to some of the kind of bigger, more complex deals in areas of -- particularly in areas of 5G small cell related as well areas of some of bigger network deals with webs cale providers that we need a kind of a group to sit in between both sales and the fiber regions. So, we formed a group that we call strategic networks. That’s been led by one of our other kind of veterans of Zayo, probably some of you met Brian Daniels, reporting it to Jack Waters and that’s we only did that a couple months ago, but it’s already having a notable impact and helping to frame and advance some of the bigger, more complex deals so much we think will be approved in the current quarter.

So, those are couple of examples of what we believe in. Again what we’re talking about is, except delivering $8 million number delivering 8.5 million to 9 million number and then bigger one we have a large contribution of large deals, but in our day to day kind of sales activity producing a number north of 8 million and they’re getting contribution of largely on the 4 and above that. So, we think we’re on course to make that happen, it’s not a big list, somewhere we’re right not, but it’s something that we all have urgency to see it put in place in the year now.

Brett Feldman

Maybe just following up on the whole large deal funnel, I am curious were there no really big deals in the market to you, one is that why booking this quarter or you find that there’s some emerging competition around this types of deployments? And then a question on churn, you talked about 20% of churn you believe is avoidable but on the other hand, you think that there’s going to be probably be some continued elevated churn in the near term? So I was hoping maybe you could just walk us through, what is it about that churn that you think is avoidable and how long is it going to take or what do you need to do to get to the point where you are indeed in avoiding that?

Dan Caruso

So, first of all, when we think about avoidable churn, you’ll never avoid a 100% of churn that’s avoidable, because to do that, you’re almost operating at perfection. So, the goal is to kind of differentiate between what portion of churn even if we're doing all the right things we think would have happened anyways. So what is going to happen anyways for two companies kind of combined and they are growing the networks.

You probably don’t have much of an opportunity to gain to retain certain amounts of revenue or a company is going through a structural change and there are certain facilities like just no longer needed or only a fraction of facilities needed. But from the Colo examples I've described earlier, those are going to go away no matter what you do, but it doesn’t mean that stronger engagement with the customer won’t produce the better outcome, but it may not produce a better outcome in area we’d use churn.

So the first I’d say is the portion of churn that is avoidable as we go deeper and deeper in that -- I’m sorry portion of unavoidable so the majority portion. We think the kind of factors that influence that kind of wane overtime that is there is probably less unavoidable churn during the natural course of each quarter as it goes forward. That might it may have to stop in the current quarter, maybe not the next quarter but as we look at it, it looks like it's the kind of stuff that reduces over time because the origin of it at our events that, are unlikely to repeat themselves. Acquisitions of certain agencies we have done in the past that start to deal with revenue or products streams that have to legacy telecom company environments, as opposed to infrastructure focused companies.

Third one, unavoidable side pretends things are avoidable is if you weren’t heavily engaged with the customer and then something else happens, such as a competitor won the service or did have some service issues you weren’t all over them at the time you're having them and maybe you could have kept that revenue anyways. Not a lot of the service related but there are a number of areas where we think better, stronger engagement with the customer and probably with the less towards retaining to revenue as opposed to seeing and trip the wave.

It's not a big portion I'll say unfortunately of the churn because we are bigger portion that means we would be able to impacted through better execution. But we think it's big enough to make a difference of several hundred thousand any given quarter. So that 6.2 number could have been 5.8, if we are executing far better. And while it's just getting -- we have stepped up the sale renovation that we planned protocols, so now we are getting more intimate relations with the customers, and they could lead the rest of the Company and making sure we are appropriately have engaged with the right people have a broader set of customers, so that we could around the edges avoid some of that churn.

Brett Feldman

And then on the bookings, the larger opportunities?

Dan Caruso

The larger opportunities up and looking at the larger opportunities, discrete opportunities that we lost during the quarter, there is definitely larger opportunities that we have been working very hard in during the quarter that just weren’t of the nature that we are going to get signed during that quarter. Some of those we do expect to get signed during this quarter. So it's just ebb and flow and if you look at our history for the past x number of years, you just see that pattern with certain quarters. It seems like you got a higher proportional to the signed another quarters you don’t. And it's not a function of maybe loss some in one quarter and won some of the next quarter. So that’s the kind of deals that are one year two years in the making.

Philip Cusick

Sales force of 254 up about 15% from a year ago. It sounds like you are pretty confident that that's enough people. What's sort of 10 year look like in that base? Is that maturing over time? And if you have seen much churn there, and then do you think that bookings really is about getting this group more efficient or does it not make sense to add more heads as well?

Dan Caruso

Yes, so the mildly trends to add more hedge but I don’t think that’s the near term answer. The near term answer is that existing heads kind of up the maturing in Zayo. So it's part of the going to the verticalization and is part of just -- if you look at the massive the size of our sales force to year-and-year and half ago, but a lot of that sales force year and year half ago was relatively recent additions to Zayo that came through the acquisitions that we did about year and a half ago. And those acquisitions were not the types of companies that were infrastructure focus, so there was a significant portion of our overall sales force that probably wasn’t aligned with what kind of sales force that we need in the field to be successful.

Now, we did have some portion of world that profile, but they were nominal so in addition to growing the sales force we also had their volatile sales force to get out much higher proportion of the field that sales force to do that kind of people who are in their comfort zone selling out larger infrastructure type products that to customers who buy on a much more kind of global scale. So people used to offering it on a small regional level sometimes that trouble adjusting and selling across many geographies, our sales people were comfortable selling technical telecom products have trouble when you ask them to sell kind of to larger more sophisticated customer whose need the more infrastructure in flavor.

So the biggest thing we need is just having not just the quarter bearing but the sales leaders have a bit more time to kind of mature into their compositions and kinds of scope of the responsibilities, so that's happening and the one chart we shared and a that happens overtime but we still have a quite a portion of our sales force to have about someone year of tenure within Zayo. So, we think that's…

Philip Cusick

Have we seen something coming down was on the sales force?

Dan Caruso

We would expect to see churns come down in the sales force. We do think some churns as we look backwards over the last year has been included people or who weren’t great fits for what Zayo's business plan was. So the churn would have been higher not because of good people were leading but because we needed a the change to profile while we were augmenting the size of the sales force.

Philip Cusick

Okay, but it doesn’t sound like a churn has started to come down yet is that correct?

Dan Caruso

Yes, but we're not we don’t pursue churn while the sale sforce to be down a problem looking to resolve.

Philip Cusick

If I can ask one more the unity enough they get PLRs from the IRS recently. I'm talking about 10 months to get that. Did they just help you at all and your process? And could we compare other 10 months it took for them to your timing as well?

Matt Steinfort

So, we haven't seen the details I don’t believe they've shared the details of the PLRs we're not sure exactly what it includes. From their comments and their call, it appears that there is some aspect of led services that are covered by the PLR that they receive, and if that's the case that's certainly positive for us. Although not knowing to the extent that they included different services, it will be difficult for us to access whether it support the position that we've taken. From a time frame standpoint, it's consistent with what we've said externally. We said it can take anywhere from 6 to 12 months to get feedback, if we get feedback from the IRS and so a 10 months and process through them, would fall within their range and whether it's surprising to us.

Colby Synesael

Two quick housekeeping questions and then I have one other. So first up, I think previous messaging you expected to be greater than 8.5 million in bookings exiting 2018, and I’m just curious, if you sound track for that recognizing mentioned above eight in calendar 3Q. So I guess I’m wondering more about in 18, like you said before? And also the equipment or revenue that you mentioned in terms of things all negatively impacted September quarter. Could you just tell us what that number is? So we could properly back that out of our own models? And then just my other questions have to deal with installs. So you just completed your LA to Dallas route, I believe that was a multiyear process in terms of building and using collecting receiving booking if you will, throughout that time. Should that help drive up installs as we go into that third quarter and other big projects that coming to assume that could also contribute to ramp in that installs?

Dan Caruso

So the first question, do I expect to be accretive to 5 million in 2028, I see that, I mean I can't give to that, but as I said earlier, I think it will be safely about eight in the quarter we're right now. And safe above eight, it's somewhere within that vicinity, give or take. And I think momentum will continue in this quarter. So as always no guarantees, but I think that's a realistic expectation.

Matt Steinfort

So, on the equipment side, if you look at Page 6 of the supplement under the other revenue, in the June quarter, we reported 12.5 million revenue. And if you just look back over the prior quarters and then remember in the December quarter, there was a blip in other revenue as a result of the cyber settlement. And you just take the average the June quarter probably about $7 million to $8 million higher in the quarter, which is primarily due to that one large equipment sale.

Unidentified Company Representative

And then on the LA to Dallas, we obviously have projects completing that are material as of given project. So, the LA to Dallas should be viewed within isolation because in any given quarter, we probably could cite some larger things that we're getting done that, that lead to kind of bigger installs in the given quarter, talking about the JV special of our September quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Lee for Simon question. Just two questions if I may, on those PLR. Can you give us a sense of what percentage of revenue would potentially be covered under this PLR? And what kind of response you’re expecting from the IR in order to make a go-no-go decision on a reconversion? And then on the churn you mentioned that you were seeing something like a if you churn from stuff like MPLS. Can you quantify the size impact that on the churn for quarter?

Dan Caruso

On the first quarter and this is very consistent with the previous comments. If you think about our business and the various segments that we have. We feel very comfortable with the ability of the fiber business in the Colo businesses which are around is a lot of precedent in the industry in other companies have broken that ground. The transport business particularly as newly constructed with Ethernet transport now included in transport. We believe that cover line of scrimmage and that's where I would expect that Unity’s PLR address products that would fall in our transport business.

As I said, I haven’t seen their PLR so I don’t know which or if all or some of those would be included, but that’s really where we think the active conversations in the market by us by Unity and others with the IRS is focused. The enterprise networks business as newly constructed without the Ethernet transport is very less likely to be considered readable in the near future from our standpoint and clearly Allstream we’ve been clear about that with voice and SMB that that’s not something that we factor in to the REIT mathematics when we assess it.

In terms of talking about the probability I have no way of knowing what the IRS is going to do or say. And I certainly would be presumptuous of me to make those statements and also hesitant to make any sort of attribution because we’re still in the middle of conversations and it’s just not appropriate. Will you take the churn?

Matt Steinfort

Yes, on the churn, the biggest difference about this quarter versus last quarter was in Colo, so the MPLS was more of a timing of things like MPLS and SONET are kind of legacy services from the past. There's -- we’ll have a reducing kind of influence on the churn as we look forward in time relative to what they have backwards just because of the -- a much lesser portion of the overall a better base, but no, we’re not going to quantify kind of individual aspects of assurance are probably then at the segment level. For always segment area where you see kind of a noticeable change from higher courses as a follow on.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [Matt] for Amir. Thanks for taking my questions. I had a couple, first one, just going back to the Colo business, this quarter the implied growth rate dropped to negative 1% versus the 7% achieved last quarter, have your growth expectations changed for this piece of the business I know in the past you guys have guided to implied growth rate in the high single digits?

Dan Caruso

No, our long-term growth rate for that business we still don’t expect it to be high single digits, but there’s some pressure this quarter, that’s just in the quarter we’re in right now, but the expectation is that we’ll get back to point where we were selling, installing and churning at a level where the highest single digits should be an appropriate expectation.

Unidentified Analyst

And then in your prepared remarks, you have mentioned Allstream as one headwind to revenue growth going forward. On your last call, I believe that you didn’t anticipate Allstream revenue to decline at the same rate on a go forward basis. So just was wondering what has changed since then?

Matt Steinfort

I don’t believe we made any kind of forward-looking statement around..

Unidentified Analyst

I think it was around -- there was a one carrier customer that had accounted for the decline in the quarter?

Matt Steinfort

Yes you’re talking about -- yes I understood. I think specific churn related to a financial services provider that was in..

Unidentified Analyst

Yes

Matt Steinfort

So that has -- as we’ve indicated it’s going to work its way through the system but again the overall performance of the Allstream business is one of the declining business and but a very strong cash flow producers, and that we expect that will continue, we expect strong cash flows and declining revenue from that business for the foreseeable future.

Jonathan Atkin

Couple of questions. I was just interested as you look at your sales pipeline, so maybe not the actual bookings with the sales pipeline still kind of a broader set of possibility. How do you judge the capital intensively of that compared to the actual business that you have driven over the past couple of quarters?

Dan Caruso

That’s a good question. So the capital returns we tend to be a tail of two cities for us. And you can see that in the patterns of what's been sold in the past. There is a certain amount of business that we tend to get that face a lot of advantage of our current network and hence has very quick payback. And so you see that in the current quarter you saw it two quarters ago, so the absence of very large fields usually cover size with a very strong as a payback profile.

So when we look forward in the tunnel we certainly see a lot more of that, but we also see a lot of large deal activity to get finish line, but we see a lot of large deal activity that also involves a lot of building of additional network and hence to have a by itself a long payback cycle but we are doing that, we are building a large network that gets levered through the next 10, 15, 20 years. So, we are seeing kind of a healthy mix between the big deal activities as well as the more standard more rapid payback leveraging network that’s already in place.

Jonathan Atkin

And then I was interested in the term. Your dark fiber deal is the term, is there maybe any trend to kind of call out in terms of the number of years that you are at dark fiber gets bars even in the Europe or the U.S.?

Dan Caruso

No, I don’t think there is any trend. With dark fiber, there is two different types of deals, maybe three different types of tendency done. Some of them are very long-term deals, those 50 involve where it's kind of key underlying infrastructure for a customer that they meet to secure right band for 10, 15, 20 years because they are building lot of network capability on top of the fiber itself. So you definitely have a portion of that. At the other industry, you will see dark fiber deals that are whether its metro fiber used, it's kind of an extended interconnect platform. That looks more like cross connect in our caller facility.

Those kind of the short-term deals, but they actually -- the revenue revs a lot longer than the term of the deal. And then in middle is where you will see private kind of network for enterprise customers, private where they have dedicated fiber. And it may include the Optronics with the dedicated fiber. Those tend to be maybe five year type deals on average. So you will see a mix of shorter-term that is fiber interconnect, medium term that is more enterprise related where they are using it to connect some of their key locations, and very long-term where it's still underlying infrastructure to support network to next 10, 15, 20 years.

Josh Frantz

I was curious if any of your conversations have changed over the course of the year, what your customers about redeploying their savings from tax reform, and if any of the verticals kind of stand out? And secondly, do you think -- appreciate your comments on the Color before, but do you think you need to scale up in this business to kind of hit to some of these gross targets?

Dan Caruso

Personally, I've not heard any direct relations between a customer spending more and capital that's directly tied to tax reform. I'm sure that's happening within those companies. I'm sure that's just lead they don’t have any more capital budget, so I don’t know that we see that direct co-relation, but I'm sure it exists, particularly with enterprise type companies.

On the Colo side, we need to continue to scale Colo a lot of that's through organic investment not inorganic investment, and we do have a lot of capability within our existing platform and the form of kind of land or shelve passage that can be built out. So that needs to kind of continue in order to support the growth.

I think our opportunity when comes to Colo is what combination of Colo plus network becomes very important to particular solution for customer where they -- what they bring kind of a more seamless solution where fiber in the metro supporting kind of big wavelengths between so these are important and they needs and locate Colo location site so that's not our -- the only sweet spot but that's where our sweet spot tends to be when it comes to Colo.

Nick Del Deo

First, if we think about the flip side of the MPLS churn you experience this quarter. How meaningful is the opportunity for you to present the MPLS revenue that might be at risk with those service providers with products like SD-WAN? And are you able to view a significant migration away from MPLS in coming years?

Dan Caruso

So first thing is I probably oversees the MPLS, MPLS is more of a medium term trend we've seen it in past quarters and we will see it in future quarters and it wasn’t particularly pronounce in the quarter it just ended. So I think that more as an example then I reference the most recent quarter if you look at anything that was mostly different from prior quarter that was Colo trend.

But in general, yes, MPLS is giving way to other connectivity solutions it's not just SD-WAN it could be even a transport, but it also it waves and it's also our fiber. So, as companies kind of take more control over their core network, you see some level of substitution between MPLS and connecting their datacenters together with the dedicated wave solution at times and then as they attach kind of broader locations that's where our SD-WAN will come into play more.

So it’s just a general migration there is always technology change going out in our industry that's probably not going to stop forever. MPLS is one area coming under pressure now. I'd say fortunately, we don't have a big base of MPLS. So most of we have been recently inherited, but it’s not a big base overall. So, I think you'll see in an ongoing migration there throughout the industry, and in our case there won't be a pronounced impact.

Nick Del Deo

And then maybe can you also update us on the capital allocation front and based on what you see in the market and prices that are out there. How are you thinking about the relative attractiveness of organic investment versus M&A versus shareholders repurchases versus any other investment out ways you might be considering?

Dan Caruso

Let's start with the inorganic side. Inorganic side, I think one has to have their eye wide open right now. In the inorganic, you see some deals can be done where the acquired company you might look at the quality of the business is being coming in middle road, maybe less than middle road. The acquisition multiple is being high five in recent historical standards. So, if you look at that means that business is always worth a lot more than we’re paying from them or might mean that people are overpaying right now about what they should do.

So I think whatever the answer is that resonance, you’re seeing higher level multiples, including for some businesses that from what I see mediocre what I mean by that is, in our world, the more heavy you are in infrastructure and the more your revenue streams are infrastructure based. So you get the own fiber network with unique network with fix fiber comps and allow your revenue is based on that infrastructure kind of MPLS based type revenue or DIA type services or voice type services, sort of the higher probably property for the lower quality would be where you have voice in the mix you have some top in the mix, you have smaller enterprises

So you have less fiber that you putting in work we’re seeing deals get done for companies that are more in the mediocre mix category yet that multiples to be very high. So that makes us scratch our heads little. So I think you got to be careful on the organic side, I been said that, I think some of our best inorganic deals that we done at some of our recent deals, as example to spread deal its going to be one of the deals that probably in the top five of the 40 plus deal that we done over time is in our expectations. So yes be selected.

On organic side our goal is not to generate levered free cash flow. Our goal is to be levered free cash flow negative so long as we’re finding the deals to invest in that we feel real good about. If we were unable to find those in our conditioning that we were going to find those was low, I think we do much more aggressive on the buyback from what we’re seeing is that there's a lot of activity out there that could culminate in a lot of opportunity to invest organically.

We certainly in area of 5G also we’re seeing that in building out additional fiber networks both densification opportunities but also kind of about unique route between cities. So we’re seeing opportunities to invest right now the amount of opportunities that still leaving us levered cash flow positive of that not by design as far as wanting to take in that but trying to be disciplined at the same time. So for Zayo people on the call, my challenge to all you remain let's close enough of those big juicy deals such that I'm explaining to this group that why were levered cash flow negative.

Frank Louthan

Just to clarify with the Colo just more of the sales execution and little bit of management shifting they won any deals they got pushed out that might show, might come back in later quarters. And then as you look ahead to reconversion, how should we think about how you're looking at timing for that there is the issue of converting to county reporting? And so forth and how would you approach that and think about the timing for that?

Dan Caruso

On the Colo side, it wasn’t about deals being pushed out, I think it’s more of a culmination of the last several quarters not doing enough just good execution, I think it was kind of weaker execution at frankly the leadership levels that led to kind of a slowdown of momentum that we need to kind of get back on track and I think we’ll get it back on track because I think it’s a strong team overall, but the strong team also needs kind of strong day-to-day leadership and I believe we have that now.

Matt Steinfort

On the reconversion just as a reminder, we’re not in a sprint to that we have a lot of work to do work with the IRS and figure out what the implications are from in terms of operating the business. Our NOLs should last us, 2023, 2024, so we’re not that cash taxpayer. But you’re correct if we decide that we’re going to convert to a REIT at some point we would have to shift to calendar financials. And so, if you take kind of all of the work that needs to be done the likely response time from the IRS, the earliest that would be at the very early and that one we could convert, if we decided to do so would be January of 2020. But there’s a variety of things that could change our timing that could push that out, but again we don't believe that's an issue given the coverage we’ve from an NOL standpoint.

Tim Horan

Two things, first, Dan on -- it looks like you just need sales productivity to improve by far to 10% I now you get some charge there. I guess just your conviction on that and the metrics you tried to provide is just any more color around the conviction and timing on that?

Dan Caruso

So, I would say my conviction is very high. I think we’re -- sales productivity starts with sales leadership and I think we’ve the right overall sales leadership at both at the sales leader level with Phil and with the team underneath Phil, it’s a consistent team that’s strong across the board, and they're getting to the point where they have had enough time both within Zayo. But also they’re only like riding the third-quarter into us being set up by mega vertical so that’s still very fresh. I think that progress has already been made is what leads to severe strong conviction.

But in addition to having a strong sales organization that's not nearly enough you need a strong kind of execution around it, firstly there’s enough things to sell, but I think that no one has say or walks around scratches head about it, man we have enough kind of to sell into the market. It’s the opposite thing that could start about within the four walls of Zayo that we have so much kind of networking capability much of which we’re not fully exploiting. So how do we more fully exploit, everything we have that’s already in our arsenal.

So plenty of product and capabilities to sell and the support structure around people who are helping to make the sales happen, from a fiber region standpoint, from a transport group from our enterprise group is doing some really interesting crazy things and even our Colo group which has been a solid contributor most quarters for Zayo can get itself back on track. So the conviction is high for all those reasons.

I don't think there's anything that other than kind of some execution details that come with just a little bit more time in the saddle. There’s nothing holding us back. There is anything else you can want to add in order to certainly sell of 5% 10% more is in place, now as you see just like shown up fully within the numbers. And by the way, I also think the big deal activity is there as well and as we saw last -- the prior quarter we laid on some big deal activity, and also we have got a number that’s not just 8.5% to 12% north of that and those types of opportunities are still out there for us to kind of go get to the finish line.

Tim Horan

Related to the big deal activity I mean it just seems like the hyperscale CapEx has gone through the roof this year. The wireless skies are about to spend a lot more, not to put words in your mouth, but can you talk about the level of interest for a big deal activity from your customers now versus what you have seen in your career over the last few years.

Dan Caruso

You hit the nail on the head with the two examples you gave. It's not just those two areas because there is more. I’ll call it medium deal activity. You see the Company would think of this more traditional enterprise accounts who also are contributing pretty sizable deals as their business has moved towards looking like e-commerce companies or fintech companies. So it might look like the traditional financial customer it might look like traditional retail customer starts to have pretty significant networking needs as well.

But you're right, on the web scale side and on the wireless side, that’s where a lot of that activity goes. Yes, I think there is a lot of activity out, there's just been other time where there's a lot of activity. We have a lot more to offer now because of our much more expanded geography. But there's ton of reasons to feel optimistic there.

Dan Caruso

I was told by Brad that all you guys would be on vacation by now, since it's week volume. So thank you for sticking with us for full hour and we appreciate your continued interest in Zayo. Have a good rest of vacation.

