Is Amazon Unstoppable? Nope

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been growing unchecked in the past decade. While it has certainly succeeded in being an omnipotent and gruesome force, I argue that shareholders are currently very much overpaying to participate in the company's success. Furthermore, I argue that its key competitive advantage is under threat.

The company's Q2 2018 results were unquestionably remarkable. Not only did growth come in very strongly, with Amazon's top line growing 39% YoY, but there was steady growth in all three reportable segments. Perhaps most meaningful was that not only did the company display remarkable growth in the quarter, but every one of its segments grew significantly stronger than in the same period a year ago. But this is where the good news stops.

Amazon's free cash flow less finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases (referred to simply as free cash flow herein) markedly weakened. Going back to two years' ago, in Q2 2016, the company's free cash flow generated roughly $2.9 billion. Last year, Amazon generated significantly less at approximately $1.4 billion, and this year, it generated meaningfully less once again at just $546 million. Thus, the trend is very much clear: over time, whilst Amazon pushes revenue out the door, it does so while generating consistently less free cash flow. However, at the same time, the share price continues to increase at an aggressive clip.

Amazon unquestionably triumphed in operating in an environment where it was able to price its products just above cost. While this leaves the company with razor-thin profit margins (if any), nevertheless, it fully disrupted the retailer sector. However, finally, the competition has understood that the game they were used to playing is not coming back, and they are now adapting, being innovative and pushing back.

For instance, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released its earnings last week. During its earnings call, CFO Biggs highlighted that the company's e-commerce revenue grew by 40% YoY in Q2 2019. Walmart described how its efforts to be more competitive on price are paying off and created a positive trend for its e-commerce business. Furthermore, while its previous two quarters' growth had come below this figure, Walmart now confidently reaffirms that its FY 2019 e-commerce sales should hit 40%. In other words, Amazon's key advantage is now seriously under threat, as "two can play at that game".

Bezos was a visionary, not once, but twice: in retail and in the cloud. He had a phenomenal head start in the cloud when the competition was unwilling or incapable of executing. However, this has now changed. From Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure to IBM's cloud platform, Google's (GOOGL) Cloud and Alibaba's (BABA) Cloud, these and other peers are all determined to carve out market share in this fast-growth sector. With the exception of Amazon, all these companies report their cloud results very differently. But one thing looks certain: having cloud operations commands a larger multiple amongst the investment community (with the possible exception of IBM).

While AWS delivered solid growth of 37% YoY (constant currency), this is actually quite humble when compared with Azure's 85% YoY growth in its most recent quarter.

The bigger Amazon becomes, the more difficult it will be for its growth to continue at the present pace - this is simply the law of large numbers.

As readers can see from the table, the bigger Amazon becomes, with less potential to continue its pace of growth, the more investors are willing to pay for its stock.

Amazon is the most capital-intensive of the companies listed above, which means that its P/Cash Flow (from operations) is worth the least, as it has to reinvest large amounts of capital back into the business to sustain its growth. Whereas its peers, such as Alphabet, are able to grow with a CAGR of approximately 20% and turn approximately 20% of its revenue into free cash flow.

Amazon, on the other hand, turns less than 2% of its revenue into free cash flow (once we account for its capital leases), and still, the company only grows with a CAGR of approximately 25%. Yet, as the table shows, investors are now willing to bid up 42X for Amazon's cash flow (from operations), which not only is a 50% premium to its 5-year average but is substantially higher than its peers' cash flow - which are more valuable, as they have less cash reinvestment needs.

As discussed above, Amazon has two main segments: retail operations, which are further split into North America and International, and its AWS segment. While AWS continues to be an impressive business line and generated just over 55% of Amazon's consolidated operating income, I argue that its retail operations could cause the company's share price to negatively correct once investors realize that its retail operations' revenue is not growing fast enough to support the multiples which Amazon trades at and that investors expect of Amazon.

For instance, its online revenue (excl. FX) grew at 12% YoY in Q2 2018 to $27.2 billion. This was the slowest pace of growth in the past 2 years. However, in Q2 2018, Amazon benefited from the Whole Foods acquisition it made in Q3 2018, allowing the company to compare well with the same period a year ago when it did not have Whole Foods. Next, I suspect that Whole Foods makes up nearly all of its physical store revenue of $4.3 billion. In other words, if we were to exclude the inorganic boost from its Whole Food acquisition, which I am assuming contributed approximately $4 billion in revenue in Q2 2018, then Amazon's consolidated revenue would not have come in at 39% but rather closer to 28.5% - a substantial difference.

Looking further ahead, when we analyze Amazon's North America segment, we can see that the company's operating income more than doubled YoY from approximately 2.0% to 5.6% in Q2 2018. Which makes sense - given Amazon's large fixed costs, once its top line crosses a certain threshold, operating leverage works in its favor and profits drop to the bottom line.

Now, if we adjust the company's top line revenue growth to exclude its non-recurring contribution which the Whole Foods acquisition provided, starting Q3 2018 Amazon's own guidance points to between 23% and 31% revenue growth, compared with the astonishing 39% we witnessed this quarter. Quite a drastic sequential slowdown.

Again, Amazon's negative operational leverage is felt as its mid-point guided operating income is expected to come in at around $1.9 billion, or 30% lower than in Q2 2018, which not symbolic of a high-growth stock.

Realistically, it would be disingenuous not to give credit to current management's entrepreneurial spirit. After all, Bezos and his team have revolutionized not one but two very different industries. Also, whilst I advocate that investors sidestep this investment, there are many commentators who have been bearish on Amazon's prospects for several years, only to be proven wrong year after year. Whilst I contend that what can't go on forever won't go on forever, timing Amazon's slowdown would be highly prescient - which I'm not.

Simply said, while I prefer to be vaguely right rather than precisely wrong, the fact of the matter is that Amazon continues to aggressively take market share from several industries, and through its consistent and bold investments into such avenues as digital content, its ecosystem continues to become increasingly sticky and creates a large and impregnable moat around the company's operations.

I maintain that while everyone is capable of making great returns during a bull market, it is very difficult to be prescient and exit a stock which has done so well in the past 5 years. Yet, that is exactly when one should look to exit - when the multiples which investors are willing to pay for a stock are stretched to the maximum.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

