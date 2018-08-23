Are You Looking At This 9.5% Yield?

Since 2017 began, dividend cuts for residential mortgage REITs have been far more common than raises. We see that as an issue impacting the entire sector, but ARR’s share price doesn’t reflect the risk.

To have a solid argument for higher prices, investors would need to see book value per share increasing.

The high price has the stock near a soft ceiling created by the opportunity to issue new shares above book value.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) is trading closer to book value than average for the sector. That sentence should never be true, but that is the crazy world we find ourselves in. Shares are trading at a price-to-book ratio of .98 by our estimate. The estimate includes net interest accrual and removes the dividends paid so far this quarter.

ARR’s Portfolio

ARR’s portfolio is a mix of agency, non-agency, and CRTs (credit risk transfers):

Source: ARR

Regardless of which asset class you want, you’ve got a better option for where to get it. We see this with Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) and Dynex Capital (DX) for exposure to agency securities.

MFA Financial (MFA) has a slightly higher price-to-book ratio, but they are the top REIT for non-agency exposure on residential lending. An investor could mix and match shares of the 3 REITs and should get a better combined allocation than they would have with ARR.

Ceiling on Prices

If prices exceed book value by about 2% to 6%, that should be enough to trigger a secondary offering. While the issuance might be accretive to book value depending on the premium (underwriting costs expected at around 2%), it still sends the share price back down. As a REIT analyst, it is easy to suggest that raising capital at a premium to book value is increasing book value. As a REIT analyst, it is easy to say that this would slightly improve forward earnings. However, as an investor, it is painfully obvious that the news release regularly coincides with a dip in the share price. Consequently, it is unlikely that ARR would see a prolonged material rally unless we saw Treasury yields plunging lower and driving unrealized gains in book value.

Leverage

A quick glance at ARR’s latest monthly portfolio update shows a relatively low level of leverage:

The footnote is important though. The position in “TBA dollar rolls” (henceforth referred to as “TBAs”) is significant. It is very similar to owning the underlying security when it comes to duration risk.

There is about $996 million in common equity. We can round that to roughly $1 billion. Let’s see if we can assess the leverage ourselves:

The total portfolio comes in at about $9.56 billion including the TBAs.

What is $9.56 billion divided by $1 billion? That was pretty easy, right? Assets + TBAs relative to common equity is about 9.56x.

Why was it so low in the first slide? Because ARR’s “leverage” metric included preferred equity as part of their “equity”. It also excluded the implied leverage from the TBAs.

Consequently, the total risk to shareholders of ARR is much higher than they might imagine.

Is it worth it?

With a soft ceiling on the share price making it difficult to go much higher than $25, investors are simply betting on the dividend. How confident do you feel in the dividend?

If anyone thinks the dividend is stable or growing, they should know that the older periods are on the left side of the chart. The more recent periods are on the right side of the chart. Seems pretty clear, but every so often a reader suggests that a big dividend raise is right around the corner.

Conclusion

ARR trades very close to current estimated book value. The high price has the stock near a soft ceiling created by the opportunity to issue new shares above book value. To have a solid argument for higher prices, investors would need to see book value per share increasing. It might increase by small amounts, but we expect it to have a downwards trend moving forward. Without expectation for upside in the price, the only argument for investing is the dividend. Since 2017 began, dividend cuts have been far more common than raises. We see that as an issue impacting the entire sector, but ARR’s share price doesn’t reflect the risk. We are bearish on ARR.

CWMF’s The REIT Forum Prices will be going up on September 1st The REIT Forum is a service dedicated to equity REITs, mortgage REITs, preferred shares, and the occasional dividend champions. We focus on income, retirement, and trading opportunities. If you’re looking to invest in REITs, The REIT Forum will give you subsector analysis along with a deep dive on the individual companies and their fundamentals. Here are our 2 newest 5-star reviews to add to the collection of 70+ 5 stars: Subscribing to The REIT Forum includes access to spreadsheets comparing every security we cover, along with a look at CWMF’s personal portfolio updated in real-time. It is our objective to find the best investments at the best entry price. Don’t miss the next real-time alert! You can try out our service, or find more information, by clicking HERE.



Disclosure: I am/we are long DX, MFA-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.