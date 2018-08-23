4.7% Dividend Champion Looks Like A Buy

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Altria Group’s (MO) share price has struggled over the last year. The fundamentals for the tobacco giant remains strong.

The weakness in the share prices should be viewed simply as a buying opportunity. Management continues to forecast aggressive growth over the next few years and solid growth well into the future. They were asked on the Q2 earnings call about their growth in the coming years:

Bonnie L. Herzog - Wells Fargo Securities LLC Okay, thanks, and then just one final quick question for me on your guidance. The revised guidance certainly suggests you have increased visibility for the year, but I'm curious if you still expect that your EPS growth rates in FY 2019 and 2020 will be above your long-term 7% to 9% EPS growth aspirations, as you stated earlier this year. Thanks. Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc. At this point, there's no change to that expectation.

Altria Group’s earnings could be pressured modestly from the domestic release of IQOS. Their marketing expenses should run significantly higher around the release time. Getting customers familiar with the product will be important Altria Group. Here was a great Q&A from the earnings call:

Bonnie L. Herzog - Wells Fargo Securities LLC Okay. That's helpful. And then switching over to IQOS, and just maybe any update on timing of approval. I know you touched on this, but it just seems like you might think it could be any day now based on your remarks. And I guess I'm also suggesting this, and I'm aware that you guys have been certainly trying to secure additional shelf space at retail. So, I'd like to hear it from you how you think these efforts have gone, and then are you getting the space you need for IQOS? And has it been mainly incremental? And then finally on this topic, I just would like to hear how you guys are thinking about the rollout of IQOS, now that BAT just received substantial equivalent approval from the FDA for their Eclipse heat-not-burn product. So, just wondering how you think about the positioning of IQOS relative to that brand, and are you concerned at all that IQOS may lose its first-mover advantage? Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc. Sure. I'll start off with the fact that we have been ready for quite some time to launch IQOS into the U.S. market, and we are really just waiting for FDA approval. And as is often the case with FDA, they move at their own pace. So, I don't know that we can make a good forecast of that, but we certainly have taken advantage of the time we've had to make sure that we've got a very solid launch plan for IQOS in the U.S. market. We've been learning from all of the experiences that PMI has had overseas, and we will be ready with a very compelling marketing offering in the marketplace. You are right that we have been contracting to gain additional space for innovative products at retail. And certainly that space would be available for IQOS, for e-vapor, and for a range of other innovative products we're bringing to the marketplace. We think that would give us plenty of room to display the portfolio of products that we have in the marketplace, and we've been quite pleased with our success in securing that space. I did read in the BAT announcement about the SE they got on what I guess is an improved version of the Reynolds product. And I think in some respects, probably there's some benefit to having a number of different heated tobacco products in the market. And I have to tell you, given the success that the IQOS heat-not-burn format has had around the world, I'm happy to compete in the market with IQOS against that BAT product. And we're just eager for the opportunity to begin marketing.

We are bullish on Altria Group because the company is trading at a low multiple of earnings and carries a high dividend yield. Further, we expect earnings growth to continue at a significant rate for at least the next few years. We believe the temporary pressure on margins from introducing IQOS will give way to greater earnings growth in future periods. We believe it is likely that the FDA will support IQOS as a reduced risk technology and encourage more smokers to switch to IQOS. Philip Morris (PM) has seen great success with the IQOS product internationally. Take Korea for example:

Source: PM

This growth is not unique to Korea. Here’s the EU region:

Source: PM

Japan has also seen exceptional growth. Analyst projections had IQOS sale growing at a massive rate. Reductions in their expectations for growth drove share prices lower.

More reasons to like Altria Group

MO has great margins:

Source: MO

MO has great margins which is a positive for the company. However, there has been a decline in net revenues as lower volume was partially offset by higher pricing and lower promotional investments. There has also been a decline in reported OCI:

Source: MO

There has been a decline across the cigarette category, so the decline here makes sense. MO also lapped the California state excise tax increase to further exacerbate the decline. However, MO still raised the lower end of their guidance for 2018. It is now $3.94 to $4.03.

If we’re looking at the big picture, MO has a massive market share and continues to perform with their smokeable products:

Source: MO

They’ve also had success with their smokeless products:

Source: MO

With Altria Group’s price decline recently, the company capitalized on the market overreaction by repurchasing approximately 7.6 million shares during the second quarter at an average share price of $57.65. This is a way for management to reward shareholders. In May, the board authorized another $1 billion towards the repurchase program. Altria Group management expects their current $2 billion ($1 billion remaining) repurchase program to be complete in Q2 2019.

Finals thoughts

The growth in margins should provide a little extra tailwind for MO after the initial marketing expenses. Further, Altria Group is repurchasing their stock at a very attractive price. The reduction in shares outstanding drives further growth in earnings and operating cash flows per share. Some investors think buying back stock is financial engineering, but it is a powerful way to improve dividend growth per share. When a dividend champion trades at a high dividend yield and is easily covering the dividend, they should repurchase some of their shares to reduce the total dividends they need to pay.

