ViewRay: Buy The Secondary

As management executes and the body of clinical evidence grows, MRIdian Linac is likely to become adopted in a broad manner and shareholders should benefit.

Shares of ViewRay (VRAY) are trading just above its IPO price point from back in 2015. Year to date, the stock is in the green by about 8%. Interestingly enough, the stock rose by as much as 75% from recent lows before pulling back in August.

Figure 1: VRAY daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: VRAY 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see a downtrend in the beginning of the year, a base formed during the first months of summer and the stock "waking up" in July. The pullback appears healthy and base formed in August potentially an ideal entry point. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see the stock continues to try to form a base around the $10 level (need further strength/stability to confirm).

Overview

In the case of ViewRay, I appreciate the company's focus as reflected in its mission statement "giving clinicians new and better ways to treat cancer with radiation therapy." Founder James Dempsey initially thought up MRI-guided radiation therapy back in 2004 and the company possesses the worldwide exclusive license for combining the two technologies.

Figure 3: Illustration of the company's disruptive technology and benefits versus traditional approach (Source: corporate presentation)

Now, the focus is on marketing MRIdian (world's first MRI-guided radiation therapy system) - this unique system allows for tracking the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered (clearly defines tumor from surrounding soft tissue and organs to make sure less radiation is delivered to healthy tissue). This also allows for more accurate dosing, in the end leading to much improved safety and efficacy with less side effects.

With the company recently pricing a secondary offering and the stock forming a nice base, I want to dig deeper to determine the opportunity for realizing near to medium term upside.

Recent Developments

To my eyes key appointments to leadership and the Board of Directors are clearly significant green flags. In February, the company appointed medical device industry veterans Scott Huennekens and Daniel Moore to the board of directors. The former currently serves as chairman, president and CEO of Verb Surgical (joint venture between J&J (NYSE:JNJ) company Ethicon and Verily Life Sciences aka Google Life Sciences in the area of robotic surgery). The latter is currently the chairman of the board for London-based medical device manufacturer LivaNova.

In July, the company appointed Scott Drake as President and CEO, Shar Matin as Chief Operating Officer and D. Keith Grossman to the Board of Directors (along with departures of then CEO Chris Raanes and COO Doug Keare). Scott Drake served prior as President and CEO of Spectranetics Corporation (grew business from $200 million enterprise value to its $2.2 billion acquisition by Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) in 2017). He also serves as Chairman of the Board for AtriCure (ATRC). Mr. Martin also served in the same role (COO) at Spectranetics, while Mr. Grossman served prior as President, CEO and Director for Thoratec Corporation through its $3.4 billion acquisition by St. Jude Medical.

As for other events, in March the company received Shonin approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to market the MRIdian Linac System (MRIdian cobalt system had already been approved in 2016).

Continually innovating, in mid-April the company announced novel MR imaging technologies it is developing for the MRIdian Linac radiotherapy system. Intended improvements to the visualization of tumor and soft tissue will make the system even more precise in delivering radiation to desired targets. Such enhancements include new T1w and T2w MR pulse sequences (improve contrast between cancerous and healthy tissue), Diffusion Weighted Imaging which could potentially predict tumor response to radiation therapy and a 2x increase in MR imaging speed. Down the line, better resolution and signal-to-noise ratio are also expected.

In mid-August, the company successfully accessed financing, selling 8,648,649 shares of common stock at a price point of $9.25 per share for gross proceeds of around $172 million. Pricing was decent and the stock has been holding its own since, which I consider to be a positive sign.

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $66.1 million (not including secondary offering proceeds). Net loss nearly tripled to $22 million, while revenue came in at $16.4 million as a result of recognition of installation of 3 MRIdian Linacs (as opposed to $0.7 million for the same period last year). Total operating expenses were $18.3 million. Management is guiding for 2018 revenue of $80 million to $90 million, while total backlog grew year-over-year to $200 million. Management is guiding for cost of goods to get down to the 30% level by the end of the fourth quarter. During the quarter, the company received new orders for MRIdian Systems totaling $34.6 million.

Figure 4: Growth ramping up (Source: corporate presentation)

Interestingly enough, one of the 3 installations took place at Loyola Medicine/Palos Health Center which is now the first community hospital in the US to provide MRI-guided radiation therapy. As for how long an installation takes place, on the conference call CFO Ajay Bansal noted that the final installation of the quarter was finished in under 60 days.

As for ongoing clinical studies to support adoption and expanded use of the firm's technology, recently a single-arm study evaluating patients with borderline receptible or inoperable, locally advanced pancreatic cancer was submitted to clinicaltrials.gov and will enroll 100 patients. While the primary endpoint is Grade 3 GI toxicity at 90 days, key secondary endpoints include overall survival, progression free survival and very importantly patient-reported quality of life.

As for competition from standard linacs, management notes that market penetration for the firm's MRI Linac is somewhere in the range of 3% to 5%. Also, it should be taken into account that historically the second half of the year has been stronger for new sales for the company than the first half.

Figure 5: Estimated addressable market (Source: corporate presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, Orbimed Advisors has an 8.18% stake in the company. FMR, Aisling Capital, Puissance Capital Management and Acuta Capital Partners all own significant stakes. Institutional clustering appears to be another green flag here.

For digging deeper, I highly suggest listening in on several of the presentations made at AAPM.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, ViewRay is looking to disrupt an area that represents a large market opportunity, to improve cancer treatment for patients globally and management appears very focused on its mission of accelerated adoption and expansion. As the body of clinical evidence grows, MRIdian Linac is likely to become adopted in a broad manner and shareholders should benefit.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term and accumulating shares as technical strength confirms.

Risks include continued cash burn leading to the need for additional financing later on, disappointing sales, setbacks with clinical timelines, failure to meet current management guidance and competition. Keep in mind the company uses a direct sales force in North America and is currently developing a sales force for the rest of the world to assist distributors, so delays in these efforts is also a risk to consider. Regulatory setbacks with the addition of new features or improvements made is always possible as well.

