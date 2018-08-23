Weekly Oil Storage Report - Oil Market Rebalance Moving In The Right Direction

But this would only tighten the balance around the rest of the world, so we are expecting Brent to lead the way higher.

US crude storage, however, will continue to be in the hands of how much crude exports average in the coming months. September may be another low export month.

The June export timing mismatch is now shifting into the deficit with the declines in Iran now offsetting the big 3's exports. Saudi is also exporting much less in August.

Moving in the right direction

Last week, we broke the norm and published an exclusive oil market analysis piece to the public titled, "No, The Oil Bull Thesis Is Not Over." In the report, we explained that the bearish EIA oil storage report last week needs to be understood in the context of the global oil markets. Barrels are moving from West to East, and if US crude exports do not average higher than the increase in production, then either storage will build or crude imports need to move lower.

We said that the oil market rebalance was already underway with floating storage declining and the June export timing mismatch reversing. We are already starting to see evidence of the physical oil market strength returning, and we noted that the most obvious way for readers to pay attention to the rebalancing is by watching Brent timespreads:

With the physical oil market rebalancing underway, Brent timespreads reversing higher, and Brent-WTI widening, the rebalancing signals are all moving in the right direction. And we expect these things to continue, which should lead to higher oil prices.

Highlight

This week's EIA oil storage report saw crude storage decline by 5.836 million bbls versus the 5-year average draw of 822k bbls. The decline came predominantly because crude imports fell from 9.014 million b/d last week to just 7.518 million b/d this week.

In the chart below, we break down US crude imports by country on a 4-week moving average:

As you can see, Saudi Arabia continues to trend higher over the last 4-weeks with this week's imports being over ~900k b/d. But the latest tanker tracking figures show a material decrease in Saudi crude exports to the US for the month of August. This will show up by the end of September to the first half of October.

Along with the Saudis, Canadian crude imports have remained elevated:

As you can see, higher heavy oilsand volumes are making its way to the US, and our Canadian crude-by-rail analysis indicates that Canadian oil imports into the US should keep increasing into year-end.

Crude exports this week was lower w-o-w to 1.155 million b/d. We are currently seeing crude exports rebound this week back to around ~1.5 million b/d, but the lower crude export volumes should be expected as Brent-WTI narrowed over the last 2-months:

But with the global oil markets starting to tighten again, Brent should keep outperforming WTI and the spread should widen. This will help push more crude out of the US in the coming months.

Some of the data points in this report that weren't as bullish include the implied gasoline demand figures, which continue to be lower y-o-y:

As you can see, on a 4-week average basis, 2018 gasoline products supplied is now below 2015 levels. We will need to watch the implied gasoline demand trend closely, and this was one of the few bear points that require the bulls to pay close attention to.

As for the other product demand breakdowns, please see the products supplied chart below:

Total implied demand for US petroleum products is below 2017 levels. In the breakdown, you can see that gasoline, distillate, propane and propylene are the reasons for the lower y-o-y total implied demand. While kerosene-type jet fuel, residual fuel oil, and other oils remain much higher than last year.

What to watch for next?

Readers should be mindful that peak refinery throughput will be behind us soon:

Refinery throughput starts to decline towards the middle of October before picking up again. We should see crude imports in the coming two months average below the summer months, but with lower refinery throughput, US crude storage may very well build. Of course, the big unknown at the moment is how much US crude exports will average in September and October, but early indications are that US crude exports will be low in September. This would put the odds of a build as a high probability event.

But as we said in our report last week, investors in oil should not be myopically focused on US oil storage data. If the US is exporting less crude to the rest of the world, then balances in Europe will tighten. With Brent-Dubai spreads lower, European refineries are incentivized to switch to light sweet crude, which has helped rebalance the glut we saw in the North Sea.

Another important variable to watch is how much crude China is buying, and tanker tracking data shows that China's crude imports for August could be well above ~8 million b/d with September off to a strong start as well.

Lastly, the export timing mismatch in June is really starting to reverse now. Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait preemptively ramped up crude exports with the belief that Iran's crude exports would fall right away led the oil market to be oversupplied in the near-term. With most of this overhang now clearing up, we are seeing August export volumes now move into the deficit:

This will have a major impact on global balances by the end of September. Saudi's crude exports this month will be coming in below ~7 million b/d, while Iran's crude exports are finally starting to fall.

For readers that do not have access to data like this, the easiest way to watch for physical oil market signals is by watching the Brent timespreads. And for those of you that are interested in getting these types of leading market signals, we give exclusive market updates to HFI Research subscribers.

Crude

Cushing

Gasoline

Distillate

US Oil Production + Adjustment

EIA revised the weekly US oil production higher this week to 11 million b/d. Our trued-up US oil production analysis suggests August oil production volume is around 11.183 million b/d.

Despite the EIA 914 showing much lower US oil production in May, the only way to make sense of the data is if US oil production is over 11 million b/d today.

The August EIA 914 report will be a very important one to watch for, because according to our figures, US oil production should be close to 10.9 million b/d in June. If June's production figures are still well below the trued-up, then something is amiss in these weekly reports.

Crude Imports

Petroleum Products Exports and Imports

Total Liquid Stockpile

Days of Supply

Conclusion

Energy investors should not be myopically focused on US oil data. The global oil market rebalancing has been underway and the June export timing mismatch is already reversing. With Iran's exports really starting to fall in August and Saudi's crude exports averaging below 7 million b/d, we think the lower supplies will materially impact the markets in the coming two months.

This will all be led by higher Brent timespreads, which should widen the Brent-WTI spreads. This will allow US crude exports to increase, which should put pressure on US crude storage balances in Q4.

All of this is to say that the latest oil market hiccup is starting to end. So like we said last week, no, the oil bull thesis is not over.

