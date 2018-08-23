Coty: Not As Bad As It Smells

A conservative projection leads to a pretty safe minimum target price of $16 within the next two years.

Differently from the sell-side we focus on free cash flow in our analysis.

Two years after the acquisition of the PG assets, we can check if it was worth the hassle.

Following its acquisition of the PG assets, Coty (COTY) published the following long-term plan:

The plan originally foresaw:

$500m of one-time capex, 90% of which would be incurred by 2018

One-time operating costs of ~$1.2B, of which 90% would be cash costs (~75% of one-time costs driven by synergies and integration; ~25% related to the carve-out and RMT deal structure. - These costs are now estimated to be $100m higher.)

With yesterday's update on the effective progress after two years we can do a reality check:

"We continue to expect cost synergies of approximately $750 million via procurement and supply chain savings as well as SG&A reductions. We are confirming our progress in achieving 50% of the $750 million of synergies by FY18, with $225 million having been achieved in FY18. We expect to realize the balance of the $375 million by the end of fiscal 2020 with $225 million expected to be achieved in FY19. Additionally, we continue to target a working capital benefit of $500 million through FY20 and we have achieved approximately $470 million of working capital benefits over the course of FY17 and FY18. … We continue to expect to incur integration costs of approximately $1.3 billion, of which approximately $1.2 billion are expected to be cash costs. These are integration and acquisition related costs and are excluded from adjusted results. It is important to highlight that these costs are first accrued and then paid, such that the cash impact can lag the P&L impact. As of FY18, we have accrued approximately $1.15 billion of costs, with the remaining still to come in FY19-20. Of the expected $1.2 billion of cash costs, approximately $860 million has been paid through FY18. One-time capex will remain in line with the original estimate of approximately $500 million, and as of FY18, we have incurred approximately $370 million, with the remainder expected to be deployed in FY19."

These are the cash flow statements for 2017 and 2018:

Overall free cash flows for the past two fiscal years are as follows:

So Coty generated a total of $292.5m of FCF in the past two years, to which we have to add the sustained one-time costs related to the P&G acquisition in order to understand the business' real cash generation:

Cash integration costs $860m Estimated tax benefit of difference between accrued costs in P&L and effective cash outflows $(100m) One-time capex $370m TOTAL $1,130m

So the total adjusted FCF would be $1.423m for the past two years.

In its original plan Coty had foreseen a minimum FCF of $1,700m. So even if we ignore the tax benefit of $100m (which might have been part of the plan), there still remains a shortfall of 10%. That said, the market action over the past year would seem to indicate something much worse.

But the market doesn't look in the rearview mirror - or at least it should not. So the question is: How much FCF will Coty generate, on an adjusted basis, over the next two years?

Additional synergies from the merger are projected to be $375m and Coty should also get the final $30m of working capital benefits. Finally, inventories increased in 2018 due to supply chain issues by about $100m, which should be fully recovered over the next two years.

On the other hand, Coty won't repeat the working capital reduction of the past two years which added $470m to FCF. Moreover, the cash tax benefit of the past two years will now become a cash tax headwind. So all in all, the steady-state cash generation should remain roughly unchanged.

This means that we should expect Coty to generate roughly as much adj. FCF in the next two years as it would have generated in 2017 and 2018 without the several one-time headwinds, plus probably some growth.

How much growth is a realistic assumption? If we don't focus on the struggles of the past, but on what's ahead for Coty, things actually seem to get better. In fact, despite another few robust headwinds in 2019 (mainly the continued effects from the supply chain issues and the missing contribution from the divested brands with a ~5% impact on earnings), the company projects double-digit adjusted earnings growth for 2019. So Coty is actually seeing strength in the underlying business, which gives stronger credibility to its 2020 projections.

The overall strategy and expectation is nicely summarized in the CEO's final remarks on yesterday's call:

"We look for Luxury to sustain its above market top line expansion. Professional Beauty to accelerate growth by maximizing the untapped potential of OPI and ghd. And in Consumer Beauty to stabilize the division top line and improve the bottom line. We recognize that Western Europe and North America will continue to be under pressure, due to declines in traditional mass retail channels, but our target is to neutralize these headwinds by improving our share performance in these regions and most importantly by driving aggressive growth rapidly in expanding markets, as well as grow in channels like e-commerce and Younique."

In addition, Coty will continue to improve working capital even beyond the inventory optimization by lowering accounts receivable, as stated on the call. So an additional FCF improvement of $100m in each of the two next fiscal years looks likely.

This brings us to a total adjusted FCF for 2019 and 2020 of about $1,600m. And the total adj. FCF generated in the first four years after the PG merger would reach about $3B - compared to an initially projected total adj. FCF of $3.8B at the lower end of the range.

Assuming 2020 adj. FCF reaches $850m or ~$1.13/share, it would be 23% below the lower end of the originally projected range, reflecting a clear disappointment with the results of the merger. In fact, before the merger Coty already produced non-adjusted FCF of ~$1/share. Hence, this entire, messy merger has been a wash. Until 2020 at least it will have financed only investment banks, paid interest on bonds and created lots of headaches. But it probably won't have increased FCF per share.

That said, Coty traded for ~$25 per share or 25x FCF before the merger. At the current share price below $12, investors don't need Coty to get back neither to that multiple nor to the projected adj. FCF of $1.13/share. Even a more modest $0.90, coupled with a cautious 18x multiple would produce a 40% return over the next two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COTY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.