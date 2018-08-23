Denbury Resources: Stays On Track To Deal With Its Debt Maturities

The company's credit facility borrowing base was reduced to $615 million, but it was able to extend the maturity until 2021.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) appears to be steadily making progress towards being able to deal with its future debt maturities. It has benefited from improved oil prices and has now been able to lock in additional 2019 hedges at an acceptable price. The company has also addressed its credit facility maturity by extending it by a couple years, while issuing second-lien debt to pay off its credit facility balance.

Debt Situation

With the extension of its credit facility maturity from 2019 to 2021, Denbury has taken care of its most immediate debt issue. This did come at a bit of a cost, with the reduction of its borrowing base from $1.05 billion to $615 million and a $450 million issuance of second-lien debt to pay off its credit facility balance.

The interest rate on the company's new second-lien debt is 7.5%, compared to the 4.7% interest rate on its credit facility at the end of Q2 2018, so the interest costs have gone up a bit. However, assuming that oil prices hold up, Denbury seems to be in a good position to deal with its other debt maturities.

The company's 2021 and 2022 second-lien notes are trading above par and have a yield-to-maturity of around 6%, while its subordinated notes have a yield-to-maturity of around 8% now.

Hedging Situation

Since I looked at Denbury in May, it has added an additional 16,500 barrels per day in 2019 oil hedges, bringing its hedged volume up to 26,500 barrels per day.

The new hedges have an average ceiling of approximately $72.88 WTI oil (assuming a $4.25 LLS to WTI premium), allowing for decent upside if oil prices become stronger. Denbury's combined new and old 2019 hedges have a ceiling of approximately $69.66 WTI oil and a floor of approximately $57.13 WTI oil (assuming the same $4.25 LLS to WTI premium).

With current 2019 strip prices at approximately $65 WTI oil, Denbury's hedges are mostly neutral in value at the moment, allowing the company to benefit substantially more from stronger prices than in 2018. Its hedge floors are also at a price that is decent for the company, although with only $8 between the floor and subfloor on most of its hedges, Denbury would not be protected further if oil prices dropped below the high $40s.

Current 2019 Outlook

I am continuing to assume that Denbury can increase its 2019 production to around 65,000 BOEPD. This would result in approximately $1.545 billion in revenue at an average of $65 WTI oil, with the company realising slightly above WTI for its oil.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 22,965,800 $65.50 $1,504 Natural Gas (Mcf) 4,555,200 $2.25 $10 Net Other $35 Hedge Value -$4 Total $1,545

It would then have an estimated $812 million EBITDA for 2019. This would result in around 3.1x leverage for the company using its current net debt of $2.53 billion.

$ Million Revenue $1,545 Less: Lease Operating Expense $510 Less: Marketing Expenses $40 Less: Production Tax $110 Less: Cash G&A $73 EBITDA $812

This level of EBITDA could result in a substantial amount of positive cash flow for Denbury, as its 2018 capital budget plus current annual interest costs are around $500 million combined. The company's 2019 capital expenditures are likely to be higher due to its Cedar Creek Anticline development, with the majority of its related $150 million CO 2 pipeline costs expected to occur in 2019. Based on current market conditions though, it appears that Denbury could fund that development out of cash flow as well and still have positive cash flow.

Conclusion

With oil prices remaining at a decent price, Denbury appears to be on track to deal with its upcoming debt maturities. The company's debt was a major threat with oil around $50, but at mid-$60s oil, its leverage appears to be fairly reasonable.

Denbury has taken care of its credit facility maturity for now, but will need to address $819 million in 2021 debt maturities next. It probably needs oil to remain in the $60s for a while for a margin of safety though. That would allow the company to increase production and pay for Cedar Creek Anticline without adding to its debt.

