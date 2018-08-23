Has The Cryptocurrency Crash Dragged Down Global Markets In 2018?

These asset sales in other markets could have been the spark that started the downtrends in the Chinese stock market, other Asian markets, emerging markets, and the collapse of the short volatility trade in February.

With leveraged trading, total crypto trading losses could have amounted to many trillions of dollars. Traders would have had to sell other assets to raise cash to pay these debts.

We don't know exactly how much margin debt crypto traders were using, but in such a speculative market it is likely there was a large amount of margin trading.

The total monthly trading volume of cryptocurrencies from December 2017 to January 2018 was $1.337 TRILLION, about as large as that of the New York Stock Exchange or the NASDAQ.

The cryptocurrency bubble in 2017-2018 may have played a role in global markets similar to the role of the dot-com bubble in 1999-2000.

In my recent article, "Was January 2018 The Global Stock Market Top?", I raised the idea that the cryptocurrency bubble in 2017-2018 may have played a role in global markets similar to the role of the dot-com bubble in 1999-2000.

I pointed to the true euphoria about bitcoin (BTC-USD) (OTCQX:GBTC) (OTCQB:BTCS) and other cryptocurrencies at the end of 2017 and January 2018. Investors, traders, and even the general public made an end run around the lack of a bitcoin ETF, and simply downloaded crypto buying and trading apps on their smartphones en masse. At the peak, incredibly, such apps made up a majority of the top 10 most downloaded smartphone apps.

As I wrote:

Rather than another tech stock bubble, or another real estate bubble, this time the bubble came in something brand new. The fact that it didn't show up on the official stock market at all, made it that much harder to connect all the dots.

In this article I want to expand on this analysis, and make a more detailed argument for the connections between the cryptocurrency crash; the downturn in the Chinese stock market (ASHR) (FXI), other Asian markets, and emerging markets (EEM); the collapse of the short volatility trade (XIV); and the sharp correction in all US (SPY) (QQQ) and global stock markets (VT) in 2018.

In short, I believe it is quite possible that when cryptos crashed, highly leveraged crypto traders faced staggering losses that may have cumulatively amounted to many trillions of dollars. It's true that the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies never quite reached a trillion dollars. But the extremely high trading volume near the peak, the volatility, and above all the unknown but possibly enormous amounts of debt, margin, and leverage crypto traders may have used -- all of that could have created trillions of dollars of losses in a short period of time.

Facing these losses, traders had to deal with their staggering debts. Imagine the margin calls that must have come in at that time. And what do you do when you have to pay off a debt or meet a margin call? You sell other assets to raise cash to pay the debt.

This, I believe, may have been the spark that ended the bull markets on most Asian stock exchanges in particular in January 2018. Asian traders were more heavily invested in the cryptocurrency markets than anyone else in the world. The knock-on effects of the crypto crash would have been felt there sooner and harder than anywhere else.

In North America, we saw a similar effect on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada. This exchange attracts the same kinds of speculators who likely would have been heavily invested in crypto trading as well. When the crypto market crashed, the TSX Venture Exchange peaked and rolled over. This is probably not a "coin"cidence.

And the short volatility trade is and always was really just a thinly disguised bet on the options market for the S&P 500 (SPY). That's all the VIX index is: a measurement of the relative price levels of put and call options on the S&P 500 with a 1-month expiration date. A short volatility position is nothing other than a bet that S&P 500 monthly put and call option prices will go down. The "XIV" ETF was really just a fancy but convenient way to sell S&P 500 put and call options.

And selling options, while it can produce a nice income stream most of the time, can turn around and bite you back and put you at risk to take massive losses very quickly every once in a while. Once again, this is the kind of investment that tends to attract high risk/high reward speculators. Exactly the same group of traders who would have been most likely to be heavily invested in crypto markets as well.

Once again, traders who took big crypto losses and had to pay debts or meet margin calls, may have been forced to close or cover their short volatility and short options positions, in order to pay their crypto debts. Again, this could have been one spark that set off a chain reaction of short covering in the options and volatility markets, sending the VIX soaring over 100% in a single day in early February 2018, and crashing and literally killing the very popular XIV short volatility ETF.

And of course, this action in S&P 500 options spills over into the SPY ETF and the S&P 500 index value itself, because so many investors and traders hedge their index fund positions with option positions. This chain of events is how the crash of cryptocurrencies could have spilled over all the way into the sharp correction in the S&P 500 and all US and global stocks in February 2018.

How Big Was The Crypto Market in January 2018?

Now some people may respond that the cryptocurrency market is not directly connected to any stock market, and they may further argue that the crypto market was never big enough to have that much financial effect on global stock markets many times bigger.

True, the total market cap of the crypto market peaked at around $830 billion, less than $1 trillion, according to the best estimates of sites such as coinmarketcap.com. And yes, the total market cap of the New York Stock Exchange is around $23 trillion, the NASDAQ over $10 trillion, the Japanese stock market is around $6 trillion, the Shanghai Stock Exchange was around $5 trillion, Hong Kong $4 trillion, Shenzen $3 trillion, and so on. Then you have $4.5 trillion in Europe, $4.5 trillion more in London, over $2 trillion in Germany, etc. Add them all together, and yes, the cryptocurrency market seems small by comparison, even at its peak.

But there is another very important measure by which the crypto market was not so small. That is daily and monthly trading volume.

Regardless of the total market capitalization of any market, the real measure of the activity of any market is how much money is changing hands, and how frequently. That is where rapid and sudden gains and losses in one market, can spill over into seemingly unrelated and unconnected markets, if the people who gained or lost money in one place, have to buy or sell assets in another market as a result.

I have examined and analyzed the daily trading volume data presented on the CoinMarketCap website, and here are my findings:

The peak month for the total cryptocurrency market daily trading volume was from December 19, 2017 to January 18, 2018. Here are the daily trading volumes every day during that period:

19-Dec-2017: $43 billion

20-Dec-2017: $57 billion

21-Dec-2017: $45.5 billion

22-Dec-2017: $46 billion

23-Dec-2017: $38 billion

24-Dec-2017: $28.5 billion

25-Dec-2017: $25 billion

26-Dec-2017: $28 billion

27-Dec-2017: $27 billion

28-Dec-2017: $32 billion

29-Dec-2017: $36 billion

30-Dec-2017: $39 billion

31-Dec-2017: $34 billion

1-Jan-2018: $25 billion

2-Jan-2018: $48 billion

3-Jan-2018: $47 billion

4-Jan-2018: $71 billion

5-Jan-2018: $60 billion

6-Jan-2018: $52 billion

7-Jan-2018: $44 billion (date of all-time high of total crypto market cap)

8-Jan-2018: $48.5 billion

9-Jan-2018: $46 billion

10-Jan-2018: $53 billion

11-Jan-2018: $53 billion

12-Jan-2018: $39 billion

13-Jan-2018: $38 billion

14-Jan-2018: $35 billion

15-Jan-2018: $39 billion

16-Jan-2018: $48.5 billion

17-Jan-2018: $51 billion

18-Jan-2018: $60 billion

That adds up to a total monthly trading volume of $1.337 trillion during this month of peak activity in cryptocurrency markets.

That placed crypto markets right in between the New York Stock Exchange's typical $1.452 trillion monthly trading volume and the NASDAQ's typical $1.262 trillion monthly trading volume.

In other words, during the peak month from December 19, 2017 to January 18, 2018, the cryptocurrency market was effectively the equal of the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of trading volume.

And the crypto market had far more trading volume that month than any other stock market in the world: Shenzen $763 billion, Shanghai $536 billion, Tokyo $481 billion, Korea $277 billion, London $219 billion, Hong Kong $182 billion, Euronext $174 billion, Frankfurt $140 billion.

For another comparison, the total US real estate market, both in 2005-2007 before the housing crash, and at the end of 2017, had a total monthly sales volume of approximately $2.3 to $2.4 trillion.

The point is, by this critical metric of monthly trading volume, the cryptocurrency market at its peak was just about on par with any major financial market in the world. The crypto market was only slightly less active than the New York Stock Exchange, and it was slightly more active than the NASDAQ. That speaks, well, volumes.

So when the crypto market crashed, it is not at all unreasonable to suggest that it may have been big enough to have a potential effect on global financial markets similar to that of the dot-com crash or the housing market crash.

How Much Margin Debt Was in Crypto Market Accounts?

We know about how much margin debt investors and traders are using for leverage in US markets, because FINRA publishes monthly data about it. For example, last month there was almost $653 billion in Debit Balances in Customers' Securities Margin Accounts, $149 billion in Free Credit Balances in Customers' Cash Accounts, and $178 billion in Free Credit Balances in Customers' Securities Margin Accounts.

But how much total margin debt were cryptocurrency traders using at the peak in December 2017 and January 2018? Would it even be possible for anyone to aggregate all such data from all of the myriad crypto trading platforms and exchanges? For example, right now I can get a snapshot of the current "Total Amount Used in Margin Positions" in different currencies and cryptocurrencies on the Bitfinex exchange:

[Source: bitfinex.com/stats ]

But this is just one exchange, at one moment in time. Who knows how much the total amount of margin debt was, that was being used by traders on all exchanges, back in December and January?

We know that Coinbase enabled margin trading on its GDAX exchange in March 2017, but then disabled it after the ethereum "flash crash" in June 2017. This was just one example of the way things could go very wrong very fast with margin trading of cryptocurrencies.

But as far as I am aware, we don't have data on total margin debt amounts, across all global cryptocurrency exchanges. We can't go look up what that amount was last December or January. We just don't know.

But I do see crypto trading websites offering information to traders about how they can begin engaging in margin trading of cryptocurrencies themselves:

"Margin Trading for Cryptocurrency Investors Explained" at CoinCentral

"Cryptocurrency Trading: What is Margin Trading?" at Blockonomi

The point is, we don't know exactly how much money crypto traders lost when the market crashed in January. In a market where the peak monthly trading volume was higher than the total market cap value of the market itself, it wouldn't be a surprise if the total margin debt levels at the peak were even higher than that.

If so, then crypto traders' total losses could indeed have run as high as multiple trillions of dollars. On the US stock exchanges, it is not unusual for active traders to leverage their positions anywhere from 4x to 10x. If you take the total crypto market cap loss of $500 billion from early January to early February, and leverage that loss 4x to 10x, that adds up to $2 trillion to $5 trillion.

All of those debts and margin calls had to be paid back somehow. The first way to do so is to sell whatever liquid assets you have to raise cash. That would have been a lot of selling in a short amount of time across global financial markets in January and February.

Conclusion

The big question is, what are the implications of this analysis for the future direction of US and global stock markets?

The divergence between upward trending US markets, and downward trending global markets, has reached a historic and unprecedented gap right now. JP Morgan's Marko Kolanovic put it this way yesterday:

"The recent divergence in the performance of US Equities vs. the rest of the world is unprecedented in history. For instance, if one looks at price momentum – it is positive for US stocks and negative for Europe and Emerging markets across all relevant lookback windows [one month, three months, six months and 12 months]. This has never happened before," quantitative and derivative strategist Marko Kolanovic said in a note [to] clients Tuesday.

I suppose the optimistic view is that any effects of the crypto crash that did hit global financial markets, have played themselves out by now. From this perspective, the US markets will now lead the way and other global markets will eventually follow them back into the bullish trend of 2016-2017.

However, I bet a lot of people were saying the same thing about the dot-com crash in the summer of 2000. At first, only the dot-com stocks and the NASDAQ crashed, and the S&P 500 survived more or less intact. But in September and October 2000, all stock markets rolled over and followed the NASDAQ into a bear market.

I bet a lot of people were also saying the same thing about the subprime mortgage crisis in late 2007 and early 2008. That crisis itself had become clearly apparent by the middle of 2007. But at the time, financial markets widely believed that the effects of the subprime crisis were or could be "contained". Many value investors, sadly and mistakenly, believed in late 2007 and early 2008 that bank stocks had become undervalued bargain "value stocks" with historically low valuation multiples that made them an appealing buy. Unfortunately for these value investors, bank stocks at that time were a classic value trap, and of course they had much, much farther to fall in the crash of 2008-2009.

Keep An Eye On the Bitcoin Price

I would keep a close eye on the bitcoin price in the months ahead. Not because I am interested in investing in or trading bitcoin anymore. I got in, made some money there in 2017, and got out in November and December. Since I had publicly encouraged bitcoin and cryptocurrency investment in public articles on Seeking Alpha earlier in 2017, I published a public follow-up article in December 2017 warning and cautioning people that it was time to take profits on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. People who read what I wrote and followed my advice had a chance to get out of the market before the crash.

(Of course, I gave first advance notice to the subscribers to my service the Stock & Gold Market Report.)

Now I am keeping a close eye on the bitcoin price to see if it will have any further effects on global financial markets. See, I'm afraid that the bitcoin price crash may not be over yet. So far bitcoin has held the $5,900 - $6,000 level in June, July, and August. Bitcoin has "only" lost 70% of its peak value, while ethereum has lost 80% of its value and litecoin has lost 85%.

If bitcoin were to lose 80% of its peak value like ethereum, that would take it down below $4,000. If it were to lose 85% like litecoin, that would put it below $3,000. Who knows how much farther bitcoin could fall, if it reaches such low levels again.

It appears that many bitcoin investors and traders are looking forward to the possible approval of a bitcoin ETF with eager anticipation. I would caution people to be careful what you wish for. I'm afraid that the public euphoria for bitcoin has come and gone. I'm skeptical that the ETF itself would attract massive numbers of new investors into the market. Those who wanted to invest for the most part already did so in late 2017 and January 2018, even without an ETF. They have smartphone apps, after all.

But a bitcoin ETF could accomplish one thing: It could make it even easier for those who want a convenient way to short sell bitcoin, to do so.

Right now, one can short sell bitcoin on the futures market, or one can guess about the premium of GBTC above the bitcoin price, and try to time the short selling of that. The pros have already been doing those things for a while.

But a bitcoin ETF? Well that would just add all kinds of new and easy ways to short bitcoin on the market. Surely an options market would appear for such an ETF, enabling traders to buy put options or sell call options as a way to make bearish bets. And the ETF itself could easily be traded and shorted with leverage, even if no official "leveraged bitcoin ETF" products appeared. (I doubt the SEC would approve any such vehicles, for good reason.)

With or without a bitcoin ETF, I strongly suspect the bitcoin price will not hold the critical $5,900 - $6,000 level for the rest of 2018. I think bitcoin right now is at a similar level as the NASDAQ in the summer of 2000, or bank stocks in early 2008. That is, it may look like a "cheap" low price compared to its peak values, but it may still have plenty more room to fall much lower.

Just to be clear: I am NOT telling or advising anyone to go out and short bitcoin! I am not doing so either. I advise people to simply stay out of the market.

My concern is that a lot of traders may still be leveraged in the bitcoin and crypto markets. Many of them may be hoping against hope that they will somehow recoup the losses that they have suffered since January. I'm afraid that this is a very risky kind of position to hold onto.

In a similar way, lots of investors refused to get out of the dot-com bubble, even after the first crash down from the peak in March and April 2000. If they had simply sold and walked away then, they could have held onto a large portion of their gains. But too many people simply refused to believe that the party was over. They wanted to keep doubling their money every year like they had in 1999 and early 2000.

The truly devastating crash for most dot-com investors was not in March of 2000, but in September and October of 2000. And then it just kept getting worse and worse for two whole more years.

I'm afraid that we are in a "dot-com summer of 2000" moment for bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets. There can still be fall of 2000 moments and 2001-2002 moments ahead of us.

I will be watching closely to see how the bitcoin market plays out for the rest of the year, and I will also be watching for any potential knock-on effects in global financial markets as a result, including the US stock market.

Perhaps the best value my subscription service the Stock & Gold Market Report can offer you right now is recommendations on which stocks and sectors to sell in order to reduce risk and raise cash, and which core holding stocks and sectors to hold onto. A penny saved is a penny earned, and in the stock market, $10,000 saved is $10,000 earned too.

In the service I also share my recommendations for select short positions as hedges, and I share my ideas about promising speculative put option bets against the market, for those who are interested in that kind of risk/reward profile. At the same time, there are still some valuable money-making opportunities out there on the long side. Select high-quality junior gold miner stocks have gotten very, very cheap once again. They may go down a little more in a broad global market selloff, but they could also bounce back very strongly later in 2018 or early in 2019. The Stock & Gold Market Report portfolio contains 7 junior gold miner stock picks and 2 platinum miner stock picks to benefit from this scenario.

I encourage you to check it out and subscribe today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long put options and short ETFs on select stock sectors. I am long other stocks and sectors. I am not net short the stock market.

I sold almost all my cryptocurrency in December 2017. I still hold tiny amounts of bitcoin.

Further details are available to subscribers of the Stock & Gold Market Report.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.