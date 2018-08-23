IQiyi And Chill: Dollar-Cost Averaging Through The Noise

Know what you are getting into: IQ is a volatile stock as expected. We strongly recommend you use dollar-cost averaging and hold at least for the next five years and beyond.

The content strategy is working: iQiyi is becoming ubiquitous, featured everywhere as an essential app and reaching the top download ranks on every app store in China in recent weeks.

The multimedia company is expanding its content at a fast pace to delight all audiences with content in video and beyond.

When we originally posted our first article about iQiyi (IQ) in April, the company had a $13 billion market cap with a share price at around $18.

Since then, as expected, IQ has proven to be a hot stock in a hot industry, very volatile and subject to double-digit swings on a regular basis. It spiked as high as $46 in June before settling down slightly below $30 in recent weeks.

While many investors may see this volatility as a reason to stay away in fear of manipulation and irrational exuberance, we continue to believe that IQ offers one of the most amazing investment opportunities of 2018, for those who manage to buy responsibly and hold through the noise.

However, an investment in iQiyi must come with a plan: only dollar-cost averaging can help you reach a position that will help you offset some of the volatility and reach an average cost that is more likely to fit and satisfy your investment goals.

As discussed before, we still recommend to those who are not willing to hold for the next three to five years to avoid the stock altogether.

What happened since our April article and does it change our approach?

Let’s review.

Subscriber growth continues to impress

With 17 million new subscribers so far in 2018, iQiyi has now a total of 67 million subscribers. And it is easy to identify the untapped market, with more than 450 million people opening the iQiyi app on a monthly basis.

iQiyi is dubbed the “Netflix (NFLX) of China,” but 42% of its revenue is driven by advertising. Its hybrid freemium/premium model offers an immense advantage: no barrier to entry for the newcomer. Viewers can be hooked to programs that are either limited or ad-supported before signing up for a premium experience to access the latest and greatest.

iQiyi might be at a pivotal phase in its hype cycle. Awareness around its content is creating word of mouth and compounding.

A joint membership program with JD.com, partnerships with mobile carriers and commercial banks were mentioned during Q2 earnings as an effective way to grow the user base.

A simple look at the main app store in China (Tencent Android store MyApp) is enough to see that iQiyi has become ubiquitous. It is featured everywhere, from “essential” app to top “weekly download rankings.”

Since early July, iQiyi's popularity has accelerated. It has become a steady top 5 app in download ranks on the Apple app store in China, an achievement usually expected from the new hot games just released. We are talking about millions upon millions of downloads in a matter of weeks just for that platform.

Given the low barrier to entry provided by a freemium model, with compelling new content released every week, it is easy to see how virtually every single phone or tablet in China might end up with the iQiyi app downloaded – eventually.

More importantly, iQiyi is innovating in video content monetization in ways only seen in video games or live-streaming platforms, with VIP-user perks.

As explained by CEO Dr. Yu Gong during Q2 earnings:

VIP privileges and benefits are also important factors when users consider becoming paying subscribers. During the second quarter, we introduced customized VIP cards and special voting privileges on variety shows. Such features embedded in shows like "Idol Producer" and "Clash Bots" have been particularly popular and have helped drive our membership growth.”

iQiyi continues to expand its content

The company had many announcements lately:

Exclusive deal with Toei Animation to expand the offering of Japanese animation content

to expand the offering of Japanese animation content Partnership with Nickelodeon

Development of Renowned Naval Warfare Novel "Beyond the Ocean" into CGI Animated Series

But it is also growing its multimedia business:

iQiyi announced that it had purchased Chinese game developer Chengdu Skymoons on July 17 in a deal valued at up to $300 million when performance-based incentives over the next two years are factored in.

on July 17 in a deal valued at up to $300 million when performance-based incentives over the next two years are factored in. In July, an upgrade of the iQiyi Reading app was launched, with more than a hundred thousand books available on a single platform.

The cross-media strategy is unfolding, showing IQ has a lot of optionality.

No sign of operating costs going down

As explained by CFO Xiaodong Wang:

[…] content cost is somewhere between 70% to 80% of the total revenue. I would expect it close to the 80% for the rest of the year […] the content can bring us much better benefits in the long run. […] We need to invest more on the content to attract more user traffic and to build a more solid user base.”

Management is focused on expanding and solidifying their user base. It might take years before the company starts being profitable.

While this strategy is riskier, it is what spectacular growth stories in the entertainment industry are made of. By re-investing its revenue growth in content production, iQiyi is like a SAAS company re-investing in R&D to keep riding the big wave.

iQiyi's other segments could grow rapidly

Xiaodong Wang set expectations for revenue beyond membership and advertising during last earnings call:

we are going to launch the very popular variety show The Rap of China. And so along with revenue and membership revenue, definitely we will see some IP licensing-related revenue or other related revenues from those like hot variety shows or even content.”

Content distribution amounts to 17% of revenue and is the fastest growing segment QoQ. The company isn’t shying away from distributing some of its content to other TV channels, which has not been Netflix’s approach to date. Not only is it a revenue driver for iQiyi, but it also attracts more potential subscribers to the platform by expanding awareness around its content to new users on other channels.

Volatility and the importance of dollar-cost averaging

IQ is the roller coaster stock it was expected to be, ripping above $40 in June, coming back down to $25 mid-August and already bouncing back up towards $30 lately in a matter of days.

In our previous article, we insisted that the best way to invest in IQ was dollar-cost averaging:

High volatility should be expected, particularly in the coming months. We strongly recommend you use dollar-cost averaging to build your position over the course of 2 to 6 months. For example, buy one-third of your intended position today, another third next month, and the last third in two months.”

Let’s see what results you would have achieved with this approach. Assuming you started a position when we posted our first article in April and had a dollar-cost averaging approach by investing the same amount in the following two months:

As you can see, despite adding at some of the recent highs, you would have ended up with an average cost-per-share probably much lower than many investors and speculators who joined the fray and took their full position all at once in the last few weeks. Our average cost-per-share in IQ is currently $21 in our own portfolio.

Conclusion

iQiyi’s growth story is alive and well. And if you focus on announcements and read through earnings reports, there are only reasons to rejoice, as long as you believe that investing heavily in content to create a leading digital entertainment ecosystem is a sound strategy. We believe it is, and we will continue to add to our position in the coming months, dollar-cost averaging through the noise.

Choosing an individual stock can be easy, but the success of an investment strategy comes down to the investor’s execution and behavior. Adding when the price is right, or through an emotionless plan like dollar-cost averaging, can help your performance dramatically.

