Don't Mess With China

In recent months, we have often seen severe market reactions as disagreements between China and the US seemed to increase tension. Boeing (BA) is one of the companies for which there would be significant implications if it were to be hit by retaliatory tariffs and I continued emphasizing some time ago that the US was not in a trade war with China. At this point I think, you can safely say that the US and China are in a trade war. So far, it’s a thoughtful one in which both parties are trying to force each other to the table for negotiations and the majority of Boeing’s business remains unaffected.

In this report series, I want to have a look at why a continued dispute with China could be hurtful to Boeing’s business. In this first piece, I want to have a look at why a continued trade war between China and the US are bad from a demand point of view. In separate pieces, I will look at China as a key part in Boeing’s strategy and the importance of business with China for Boeing’s financials.

One simple reason why further eruption in the trade war between the US and China could be bad for investors is a simple one. Tariffs, when applied for a prolonged time, are highly likely to slow global economic growth and they can directly hit the top and bottom line of companies, not just Boeing’.

Boeing has shown outsized performance over the past 5 years and is in fact the top performer of the Dow Jones. If its business were to be hit significantly by tariffs, we could easily see a strong correction occurring. A healthy correction is not a bad thing to happen, but the negative side effect this could have is that a correction in Boeing’s share prices will also hit the Dow Jones, since the company has a index weight of almost 10%. With that high index weight, I view a strong correction in Boeing’s share price as a trigger for a wider market correction.

China major driver demand commercial jets

As I discussed in a telephone interview with National Public Radio, China is an important market in the coming 20 years. The Chinese market, in fact, is so important to Boeing that the company mentioned it 23 times in its market forecast for commercial aircraft and services.

Boeing showed the figure above in its market forecast. What can be seen is that China has a reasonably high GDP per capita coupled with a big population. Going forward that GDP and GDP per capita will grow, which will increase demand for air travel as more people will be able to afford air travel and people will likely travel more often. This simply is not a market that a jet maker would like to lose access to.

In terms of seat capacity, after North America and Europe, China is the third biggest short haul market with a capacity of roughly 15 million seats annually. To give you an idea how big the market is; 15 million seats equals 92,592 fully loaded single aisle Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets in a typical one class configuration. Short haul aircraft are flight sectors that you could typically serve with single aisle jets, but it could also be served with Boeing’s proposed NMA aircraft. Losing access, losing partial access or losing free access to the Chinese market would be a bad thing for Boeing’s single aisle product as well as the already challenging business case for Boeing’s New Mid-size Airplane.

Within the Asia-Pacific region, traffic flows will grow by 5.7% annually. This flow excludes China, in which the annual growth rate of traffic flows is 6.1% measured by RPK (revenue passenger kilometer) growth making it the highest growth market in Boeing’s market overview and the second market by total RPKs.

A separate presentation of the forecast for aircraft deliveries to China has yet to take place, but from last year’s presentation and press releases we know demand is estimated to be 7,240 units valuing the Chinese market at $1.1 trillion.

New Airplane China Deliveries Through 2036 Airplane type Seats Total deliveries Dollar value Regional jets 90 and below 150 $10B Single-aisle 90-230 5,420 $570B Small wide-body 200-300 940 $260B Medium/large wide-body 300 and above 550 $190B Freighter widebody 180 $60B Total ----------- 7,240(18% of world total) $1.09T(18% of world total)

In total, Boeing has estimated 20-year demand to come in at 42,730 aircraft valued $6.3 trillion. If we compare last year’s forecast for the Asia-Pacific region with this year’s forecast for the region and apply that scaling factor to Chinese deliveries, we found that deliveries to Chinese customers might go up to 7,600-7,700 aircraft. That means that nearly 20% of the aircraft deliveries in the coming 20 years will be a delivery to a Chinese customer.

That is reason enough for Boeing to continue valuing China and urge the governments of China and the US to look for constructive solutions.

A quick ‘back of the envelope’ calculation shows us that China will need almost 300 single aisle aircraft deliveries annually to fill demand. At an increased production rate of 57 Boeing 737 aircraft per month for Boeing, this would indicate that China will make up for around 20% of the company’s highly profitable single aisle business. For wide body aircraft this dependency is lower, but still considerable at 14%.

Conclusion

At this stage, I do not view the trade war between the US and China as something that is directly impacting Boeing in the worst way possible and I think things have to deteriorate significantly before Boeing products will actually be affected by any tariffs.

Over the past few months, I have heard several investors saying that Boeing will survive without Chinese business. That is indeed true, but if that is a scenario you’d like to see playing out or are perfectly fine with then you might consider the roughly 20% of business that China brings to the commercial aircraft market and reduce today’s and tomorrow’s price for Boeing shares by 12.5% and see whether you still are happy with that. Today’s $350 price would then change to ~$300 and the $515 price targets we’ve been seeing would change to $450. That lower ‘price target’ already is significantly lower from the aforementioned stock prices and does not even include the impact of economic cooling in China, the US and other regions that might be a consequence of a prolonged impasse between the US and China. For any Boeing investor, it is key to understand that the sky isn’t falling even with the trade war already in progress but simultaneously you need to be aware of the weight China has in the commercial aircraft market and subsequently the manufacturers that are active in the industry.

