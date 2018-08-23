O Scores An A

I’m gonna follow the smart kids, and that means I will continue to hold a healthy number of shares in “the monthly dividend company."

This upgrade puts O in a special class of just 9 REITs with a strong rating of A- or better.

Realty Income’s credit rating has been increased by one of the three major credit rating companies.

A few days ago, I wrote an article on Forbes, titled, “Back To School REIT Specials,” highlighting intelligent investor shopping and this special time of year when young’uns shake off their summer bliss, and return to class to hit the books.

I made the connection to my own education, post-college… as a continual student seeing how my learning never stops - especially around investing. As a writer about REIT investing, I’ve also taken up the role of a teacher (recalling family members who lovingly suggested I enter the education field) - it’s a task and responsibility I take quite seriously - making sure of course, to include some fun along the way.

Anyway, my article mentioned five “Back to School REIT Specials,” including Realty Income (O). As readers and subscribers know, I quite fancy O, as it regularly sits atop my listings of SWAN REITs (“sleep well at night”) for its favored sub-sector, durability, business model, approach, results, performance, and monthly (!) dividends.

Today, I’m happy to report, on this first day of school, O has scored an “A!”

Yay! (Classroom erupts with cheers. Sound of mic feedback. Band plays “Pomp & Circumstance.” From lectern, some echo’ing): “I… we… are so proud of O. I knew they could do it. In fact… I’ve been calling for, and predicting such an upgrade… for years now…” (And… cut.)

It’s true.

Question: how do you make a really great company even greater? S&P has done it.

Yep, Realty Income’s credit rating has been increased by one of the three major credit rating companies, Standard & Poor’s.

And this upgrade puts O in a special class of just 9 REITs with a strong rating of A- or better. Here’s this list of “A” students, as per S&P:

As S&P reported, “The upgrade reflects the company's highly consistent track record of strong operating performance and demonstrated commitment to fund acquisitions conservatively --largely with equity-- and to maintain relatively stable credit metrics.”

Now, in addition to raising the issuer credit rating to 'A-' (from 'BBB+), S&P’s outlook on O is “stable.” This means, “[they expect] Realty Income's highly diversified asset portfolio will continue to show above average stability… [to] allow the company to maintain debt to EBITDA in the mid-to-high-5x area over the next couple of years as it funds growth prudently with a healthy combination of cash flow from operations, equity, and debt.”

And along with the credit ratings increase, S&P raised its issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'A-'.

As icing on the cake, S&P reported, “the upgrade reflects our view of Realty Income as the benchmark within the net-lease space.”

Sweet. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer company.

All of this means great things for investors who hold Realty Income, and investors who are considering it. (And likely bad news for investors who misidentified Realty Income’s competence, or considered any particular analysis that came up short.)

S&P’s capsule: O is “the largest net-lease REIT with a $22 billion market capitalization and a $15.7 billion portfolio of single–tenant, freestanding, net-lease properties. The company focuses on service-oriented and value-focused retail tenants, all of which are less exposed than traditional retailers to e-commerce threats (as demonstrated by less than 1% exposure to retailers that underwent bankruptcy over the last 18 months).

We believe the company has a very strong record of operating performance, with high occupancy rates steadily above 96% (even through the economic recession in 2008-2009), consistently positive rent spreads, higher than average tenant retention rates, and a longer than average lease maturity profile. We believe these factors and its net-lease cost structure significantly reduce volatility and allow for a more predictable cash flow stream, which compares favorably with traditional asset classes such as office, industrial, or shopping centers. Therefore, we apply a positive comparable rating analysis score to our anchor rating. “Still, we believe that from a holistic perspective across the real estate space, the asset quality of net-lease properties is relatively weaker compared with that of traditional industrial, office, shopping centers, and multifamily properties. We believe there is limited value creation opportunities on single-tenant net-lease properties as these tend to be more commoditized. Moreover, we believe there is limited organic potential on the portfolio with low same-property NOI growth in the 1% to 1.5% range. As such, growth will likely be acquisition driven rather than organic. The reliance on acquisitions for revenue growth is subject to access to external capital funding on an on-going basis. We believe Realty Income's strong track record on the execution of its acquisition growth strategy mitigate this risk.”

Photo Source

Management Matters

It’s funny. Many REIT investors (and prospective REIT investors) don’t grasp the fact that REITs are not run by themselves. In fact, I believe that it’s a common misconception that management plays a small role in the success of a REIT.

One of the reasons that I spend a considerable amount of time interviewing C-suite executives (in the REIT sector) is so that I can gain insight into the company’s business model. I want to know the good, the bad, and the ugly.

When I see a company scoring “A’s” in the credit class, it tells me that the management team is delivering on its promise to the stakeholders of maximizing value.

How does a higher credit balance sheet create shareholder value?

Realty Income has a 23-year history of managing its cost of capital, and over the years the company has worked (to improve its cost of capital) so that it can generate the healthiest investment spreads. One of the ways that the company successfully mitigates rate risk is through investing in a majority of investment grade-rated companies.

In the simplest terms, Realty Income is buying lower yielding and higher quality real estate income. While there are plenty of other alternatives in the REIT sector, it’s important to remember: you get what you pay for.

Case in point: Yesterday Dividend Sensei wrote on Realty Income, comparing the company to another dominant powerhouse, Simon Property Group (SPG). I’m a big fan of the author’s work and in the article he explained,

Simon's business model is also less defensive than Realty's”

That’s true, and the reason is that Realty Income has been very selective with its investment strategies. The company obviously owns no department stores (like Simon) and the rents are not above market, and the portfolio is highly diversified and fairly fungible.

By consolidating high-quality net lease properties and utilizing the lowest cost of capital, this stalwart REIT is primed to deliver a very predictable and reliable stream of income that other REITs can only imagine.

Given the continued strength and visibility in the investment pipeline and the current market environment, Realty Income is increasing 2018 acquisitions guidance to approximately $1.75 billion, from the prior range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

So, this means that you can combine the 1.5% of internal growth with around 3.5% from external acquisitions. The math is simple: 5% (growth) + 4.5% (dividend) = 9.5% (returns)

The Blue-Chip Is Getting Bluer

So much for shorting “big O”…

Shares are up over 20% in 6 months… why is that?

Investors are moving back into safety… and it’s not just O, capital is flowing back into blue-chip stocks, utilities, etc. There’s a growing view that the 10-year will push down and struggle to stay above 3%.

Simply put, the market is moving back into O-type stocks. Let’s examine the performance of the other A-players:

Now let’s compare the dividend yield for the A-team:

Now the P/FFO multiple:

Now the forecasted dividend growth (as per F.A.S.T. Graphs):

In summary: O is now part of a very select group, and always traded at a relative value premium. Detractors are going to always say that the company is trading at too much of a premium (and that the company is expensive). Needless to say, I’m gonna follow the smart kids, and that means I will continue to hold a healthy number of shares in “the monthly dividend company.” Class is "best in class" and O scores an A.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs

REITs mentioned: PSB, BXP, PSA, PLD, AVB, EQR, SPG, and FRT.

Each week, Brad provides Marketplace subscribers with actionable REIT news, including (1) Friday afternoon subscriber calls, (2) Weekender updates, (3) Google portfolios, (4) Real-time alerts, (5) Early AM REIT news, (6) chat rooms, (7) the monthly newsletter, and (8) earnings results in Google Sheets. Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers, and we also provide a “weekender” report and a “motivational Monday” report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed. All of our portfolios are updated daily, and subscribers have access to all of the tools via Google Sheets. REITs should be part of your daily diet, and we would like to help you construct an Intelligent REIT portfolio, utilizing our portfolio modeling strategies. Brad reminds all subscribers and prospective subscribers that "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised."

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.