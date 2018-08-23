Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/21/18

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/21/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering another particularly fertile period for using insider data in your investment process, as companies open trading windows to their insiders again after earnings are released. The volume of Form 4s is already increasing, will ramp up throughout August, and stay strong until the end of September.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Seagate Tech (STX);
  • Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC);
  • Erie Indemnity (ERIE);
  • Apple Hospitality Reit (APLE), and;
  • Andeavor Logistics (ANDX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Rigel Pharm (RIGL);
  • Evoke Pharma (EVOK);
  • Alta Mesa Resources (AMR);
  • Bsquare (BSQR);
  • World Wrestling Entertainmentinc (WWE);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • Pra (PRAA);
  • Overseas Shipholding (OSG);
  • Godaddy (GDDY), and;
  • Athene Holding (ATH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Rpm Intl (RPM);
  • Lilly Eli (LLY), and;
  • Abbvie (ABBV).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bayou City Energy Mgt

DIR,BO

Alta Mesa Resources

AMR

B

$14,748,802

2

Macquarie

BO

Macquarie Infrastructure

MIC

AB

$3,128,377

3

Valueact

DIR

Seagate Tech

STX

B

$1,228,440

4

Stevens Jeff A

DIR

Andeavor Logistics

ANDX

B

$1,224,250

5

Lvp Gp Iii

BO

Evoke Pharma

EVOK

JB*

$1,175,000

6

Livingston Robert

DIR

Rpm Intl

RPM

B

$320,300

7

Rodriguez Raul R

CEO,PR,DIR

Rigel Pharm

RIGL

B

$300,002

8

Necastro Timothy G

PR,CEO

Erie Indemnity

ERIE

B

$198,230

9

Vardeman Ryan L

DIR

Bsquare

BSQR

B

$191,100

10

Knight Glade M

CB,DIR

Apple Hospitality Reit

APLE

B

$176,300

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Parsons Robert R

DIR

Godaddy

GDDY

JS*

$294,194,112

2

Walton Alice L

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$85,998,120

3

Walton Jim C

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$85,998,120

4

Walton S Robson

DIR,BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$85,998,120

5

Lilly Endowment

BO

Lilly Eli

LLY

S

$20,647,576

6

Kvalheim Grant

O

Athene Holding

ATH

AS

$8,782,297

7

Barrios George A

PR,DIR

World Wrestling Entertainmentinc

WWE

S

$7,315,773

8

Paulson & Co

BO

Overseas Shipholding

OSG

S

$6,368,951

9

Severino Michael

VP

Abbvie

ABBV

S

$4,876,061

10

Olsen Geir

DIR

Pra

PRAA

S

$4,474,626

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

