Medical Properties Trust: Should You Buy This 6.7%-Yielding Healthcare REIT?

The healthcare REIT has a diversified real estate portfolio from which it derives recurring cash flow.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is an interesting healthcare REIT for income investors seeking a safe dividend play with grow potential. Medical Properties Trust has a strong, diversified property portfolio that includes international healthcare assets. The REIT further has a moderately conservative adjusted FFO-payout ratio and grows its dividend. Shares are sensibly valued given the value proposition and length of dividend stream. An investment in Medical Properties Trust yields 6.7 percent.

Medical Properties Trust - Portfolio Overview

Medical Properties Trust is structured as a real estate investment trust, meaning the company is required by law to distribute the majority of its earnings as dividends to shareholders.

Medical Properties Trust predominantly invests in General Acute Care and Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals which combined represented 96.6 percent of the REIT's annual revenues at the end of the June quarter. Medical Properties Trust's General Acute Care Hospitals are the REIT's core business which is responsible for a whopping 72.0 percent of all revenues. The REIT also has a small investment in Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals.

Here's a portfolio breakdown.

Source: Medical Properties Trust Investor Presentation

One thing that makes Medical Properties Trust stand out from the competition is that the company is investing in healthcare assets outside the United States. International real estate - namely in Germany - accounts for 18.8 percent of the REIT's actual revenues.

Source: Medical Properties Trust

In any case, the U.S. remains the largest market for Medical Properties Trust, representing 80.5 percent of investments and 81.2 percent of revenues.

Source: Medical Properties Trust

As far as operators are concerned, Medical Properties Trust's diversification could be better. Steward, Medical Properties Trust's largest operator, accounts for 37 percent of assets and 36.3 percent of actual revenues. Any problems with Steward (or any other operator for that matter) could lead to more serious problems for Medical Properties Trust, and, as a consequence, could put the dividend at risk.

Source: Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust's General Acute Care Hospitals are the best-performing assets in the REIT's portfolio, based on its same-store EBITDAR rent coverage ratios. EBITDAR stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent and is a key stat REITs use in order to determine their financial health.

Here's a breakdown of EBITDAR rent coverage ratios by asset type.

Source: Medical Properties Trust

What About The Dividend?

Medical Properties Trust covers its dividend with adjusted funds from operations, and the quarterly cash dividend is growing.

Medical Properties Trust earned an average of $0.29/share in FFO and AFFO in each of the last seven quarters, widely exceeding the average dividend rate of $0.24/share. The REIT's AFFO-payout ratio averaged 82.6 percent during the same time.

Here are Medical Properties Trust's most important dividend coverage metrics.

Source: Achilles Research

Medical Properties Trust is actively growing its dividend, making MPW an interesting income play for DGI investors. Medical Properties Trust last raised its dividend by about 4 percent in February when it lifted its quarterly dividend payout from $0.24/share to $0.25/share.

Here's Medical Properties Trust's 5-year dividend growth chart.

MPW Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

Medical Properties Trust's shares can be gobbled up for ~12.1x Q2-2018 run-rate adjusted funds from operations, making MPW a good deal in my book.

And here's how Medical Properties Trust's valuation on a P/B-basis compares against other major healthcare REITs.

MPW Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Medical Properties Trust is a promising REIT income play. The company has a solid real estate portfolio and relies heavily on General Acute Care Hospitals, which are the company's best-performing assets as well. The REIT's international investments improve the company's diversification and risk profile. Further, Medical Properties Trust has a moderately conservative AFFO-payout ratio and easily covers its dividend. The dividend has grown consistently in the last five years and shares are sensibly valued. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

