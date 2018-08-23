More Appealing Valuations In A World Of Tension

Lastly, the opportunity cost of owning cash is much lower today due to higher yields, which underscores our preference for holding a bit of cash exposure in the BlackRock Multi-Asset.

Many assets have repriced lower year-to-date, creating some attractive entry points. But caution is warranted given ongoing trade talks and the gradual tightening of financial conditions.

Risk assets rallied in July thanks to easing trade tensions with Europe and healthy U.S. data releases. Notably, second-quarter U.S. GDP hit the second highest level since 2006, and domestic corporate earnings are tracking 24% year-over-year growth.

Interest rates moved higher in July, with the 10-year Treasury yield breaking above 3%. The trend is likely to continue upward from here, assuming trade talks do not materially deteriorate and the Fed’s policy normalization stays on course. The Bank of Japan recently announced it would allow its 10-year bonds to move in a wider range, and the European Central Bank’s bond purchasing program is slated to end later this year. That said, we are not anticipating a sharp move in long-term rates as structural forces are likely to keep them range-bound.

The shift toward tighter U.S. financial conditions thus far has been relatively benign and orderly, in our opinion. However, it has resulted in the repricing of many assets, which we believe has created more value opportunities for investors. As an example, BB high yield prices declined from an average price of $105 last summer to $100 today, resulting in yields increasing by over 100 basis points (+1.00%). A similar story exists across emerging market debt, institutional preferred stocks, investment grade corporate bonds and global dividend stocks.

Our outlook is one of cautious optimism. U.S.-China trade rhetoric and central bank tightening warrant being cautious, but in the near term, we see few signs of the economic backdrop slowing down. We also feel markets are more appropriately priced today relative to the start of the year, and potentially offering more attractive entry points. Lastly, the opportunity cost of owning cash is much lower today due to higher yields, which underscores our preference for holding a bit of cash exposure in the BlackRock Multi-Asset Income Fund.

