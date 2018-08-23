Greece: Forget About The Positive Headline News, Nothing Has Changed

Nothing has changed in Greece, and I do not anticipate anything positive for the foreseeable future.

The headline news reads that after many years of external financing, Greek (GREK) bailout programs have come to an end. A historic day, say many. Well, you could disregard anything you have read, because the situation has not changed one bit, and the current "end to external financing" is nothing but political smoke and mirrors.

The so called "end to external financing" is only temporary at best. This because Greece still has a debt to GDP ratio of about 180%.

In my mind, in order for Greece to be totally on its own, it has to be able to finance its entire debt at some point in the future. Meaning, the bilateral loans Greece has, need to be taken on by the market. However this will never happen, because I do not think anyone will lend a country with a debt-load of 180% of GDP.

Politics as usual

The current government's popularity has fallen to record lows. In 2019 Greece will have national elections, and there are many that say the government needs to do something to try to stay in the game.

So by declaring independence from its lenders, the government is claiming that the days of austerity are over, and that the government can now pursue a more "social agenda".

The government currently has about 24B euros on the books, which is probably enough to take care of any debt coming to due for the next 2 years. So Greece will probably not need to access markets for a while. And if this is the case, why is everyone so enthusiastic?

Knowing Greek politics all too well, come election time, I am absolutely sure the government will unleash a spending spree to influence voters. And when that happens, I doubt very much the current cash buffer will last for the next 2 years.

The current 24B euro buffer is the product of an additional 15B euro loan from Europe, while extending maturities by 10 years on 97B euros in loans. This was done back in June to make sure Greece could stand on its feet when the current support program ended several days ago.

So under the current arrangement, European leaders can say to their constituents that Greece does not need to be financially helped anymore, and the Greek government can say that it can do whatever it wants from now on, because no one will be telling them how to spend money.

Long term, the plan is not viable

However a problem will arise when Greece does tap the markets. The cost to do so will be much higher than whet it currently pays. The current cost of the Greek support program had an interest rate about 1%, whereas markets will cost about 5 times higher (if not even higher than that). And the truth is that this is not a high price to pay, given the recent history of Greece or the fact that debt is at 180% of GDP.

So as the years pass, and Greece taps the markets more and more, the cost to public finances will be much higher than today. As Greece pays down more of the loans to its bilateral lenders, eventually the cost to public finances will become unbearable. At that point, either debts will be forgiven once more, or the country will once again need European financial help.

However that is not the only reason why I am not optimistic Greece will return to any kind of pre-crisis normality soon. To begin with, about 500,000 Greeks have gone abroad to find better working conditions. Most of these people are well educated and young. I for one do not expect Greek GDP of ever returning to its pre-crisis era, with such a large percentage of the population abroad.

Another reason I am not optimistic, is because to date, the country is still operating without a functioning banking system. While the bulk of the blame rests with Greek politicians, European politicians are also to blame.

Imagine for a little, what the state of the U.S. economy would be with similar banking metrics.

Greece has agreed to a 3.5% primary surplus as a percentage of GDP until 2022. While I am not for deficit spending to support the economy, the truth is that such a large surplus will basically put Greece in a financial strait-jacket.

About 50% of the population owes back-taxes, to the tune of about 50% of GDP. The government's plan is to overtax everybody to death, and collect what it can. The fact that about 50% of the Greek population is in danger of having their bank account frozen, bothers no one. How can any country grow under these conditions?

The market was not enthusiastic

So how did the Athens Stock Exchange react, now that Greece has regained ints "financial independence"? It corrected by about 1% on Tuesday. And how have Greek banks performed, now that supposedly things are much better?

In a nutshell, they are trending at record low levels. All the major Greek banks Bank of Piraeus (OTCPK:BPIRY) (OTCPK:BPIRF) (OTCPK:BPISF), National Bank of Greece (OTCPK:NBGIF), Alpha Bank (OTCPK:ALBKY) (OTCPK:ALBKF) (OTC:ALBQY), and EFG Eurobank (OTCPK:EGFEY) (OTCPK:EGFEF) are trading at 2018 lows, and very close to their all time record lows.

Bottom line

I see absolutely no reason to be enthusiastic or optimistic about the fact that Greece will be taping markets from now on. Greece was borrowing money at about 1% from Europe, and now it will cost it about 5X times more to secure future financing. All this so the current government can claim victory to be ready for national elections next year (if not sooner).

As far as I'm concerned, normality is nowhere in sight. The situation on the ground is as bad as it has ever been. And the only reason why unemployment has fallen to 20%, is because about 500,000 young men and women have left the country.

There is absolute so way Greece (or any country for that matter) can grow without a functioning banking system. And I for one have not seen anything that makes me think the current government, or European officials have any idea on what to do to fix the banking system. The only one I know who has a plan on how to fix it, is me (that was not a typo).

Greece cannot continue without a functioning banking system just because several hedge funds want to make a killing in the very (very) long term. And if it is ever up to me, I am telling you from now shareholders will be wiped out from the face of the earth as part of the fixing process.

As such, I still see no reason to invest in Greece or any of the Greek banks yet. Greece still has a long way to go before normality returns. And among the things that need to be done, is another haircut of its sovereign debt to the tune of at least 50%, the banking system needs to be fixed, and taxes need to be lowered.

Just today I read that 48% of the Greek population is living below poverty levels (link here in Greek). You tell me how this is any kind of return to normality, simply because Greece will be able to tap the markets from now on, at a cost of at least 5X times higher.

