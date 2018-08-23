The Bull Market Can Run For Years

Business investment and productivity growth are especially important to investors, as a material uptick in these allows for the bull market to continue running.

New data about business investment and productivity growth paint a better picture; even if it's a little soon to argue, a new trend has been established.

We might have been too pessimistic about the impact of the tax cuts on the economy.

When we write about economic policy and the likely effects on the economy and the markets we try to be rigorously empirical. For us, the world is a big testing lab where lots of different policies are generated and we're trying to sort out if there are any clear effects and what can be learned from that.

And as the facts on the ground change, we have no problem changing our opinion. We don't care much for discussions we get in the comment section of our macro articles which seem to be more about "liberal versus conservative" economics, which seems to have a prominent hold in discussions in the US.

That ideological distinction luckily hasn't reached our country (the Netherlands), at least not yet.

So, for instance, when we wrote about the effects of the Trump tax cuts, we had lots of economic concerns:

Economic stimulus so late in the business cycle when there is not much spare capacity makes less sense as much more of the stimulus is likely to 'leak' into higher inflation, a more aggressive Fed, higher interest rates and a higher dollar, reducing the economic effect on growth of the tax cuts.

The evidence, at least so far, seems to suggest companies have overwhelmingly used the tax cuts to buy back shares and/or pay dividends, much less so for CapEx, which is the crucial variable for its economic effect.

It's very unlikely these tax cuts will pay for themselves, they're much more likely to put a considerable hole into public finances and together with the late cycle nature of the cuts this is likely to give a further fillip to interest rates.

We also explained that one of the (implicit) underlying assumptions behind the tax cuts is that capital is scarce. Giving companies more capital through tax cuts will boost CapEx. However, we argued that there are compelling reasons to think that capital isn't scarce at all, in fact it is abundant:

Companies enjoy record profitability.

Companies enjoy record cash positions.

Interest rates, while off the lows are still very low historically.

But while this was solidly backed by the data (as well as historical similarities) when the facts change, we have no problem changing our view.

And facts seem to be changing, here is Reuters (our emphasis):

Companies in the S&P 500 Index reported a 24 percent year-on-year increase in capital spending in the second quarter, the fastest since 2011, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. More comprehensive government numbers paint a similar picture. Business investment rose by 11.5 percent in the first quarter of this year from the preceding period and 7.3 percent in the second.

With the proviso that one quarter of data is too little to speak about a trend, just as with that 4.1% Q2 GDP print (which was also the result of one-off factors), it's very encouraging nevertheless.

We've always argued that for the tax cuts to be successful, the single most important variable is business investment. The reasons for that are simple:

Apart from a demand effect boosting growth directly, it has a supply effect that increases potential production capacity in the future, very important so late in the business cycle where there are constraints emerging.

Not only does it increase the quantity of the capital stock, it increases the quality of it, thereby raising productivity growth and the possibility of higher wages.

For investors this also matters a great deal. It might be seen that a CapEx boom would go at the expense of today's profitability and hence share price (for instance, we're frustrated shareholders of JD.com (JD) which is engaging in such a CapEx boom and is punished by the markets).

However, by increasing the quantity and quality of the capital stock, it relieves potential bottlenecks and the build-up of potentially inflationary pressures and so it reduces the need for the Fed to increase interest rates.

So this could keep the bull market, which already is one of the longest in history, running for longer. What's more, this wasn't the only good piece of news, from CNBC:

U.S. worker productivity increased at its fastest pace in more than three years in the second quarter, depressing labor costs, but the trend in productivity growth remained moderate. The Labor Department said on Wednesday nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, rose at a 2.9 percent annualized rate in the April-June quarter. That was the strongest rate since the first quarter of 2015.

Now, again, one quarter of data is very little to go on in terms of welcoming a new trend. This is especially true of productivity figures, which tend to be highly variable quarter-to-quarter. Indeed, to underscore that:

Data for the first quarter was revised lower to show productivity increasing at a 0.3 percent pace instead of the previously reported 0.4 percent rate.

But nevertheless, it's good news. Productivity between 2007 and 2017 grew by a disappointing 1.3% a year, so the 2.9% Q2 figure is very healthy.

Productivity growth reflects an increase in quality and quantity of the capital stock and in principle it allows for wages to rise faster without increasing inflationary pressures.

Again that's good news for investors as well, as the Fed doesn't need to step on the brake when the economy grows on the basis of solid productivity growth, prolonging the life of the bull market.

The curious thing is that despite the good numbers and tight labor market, wages have in fact not accelerated. The relation between productivity growth and wages has been severed in the US for the good part of five decades, so there is actually no immediate reason to assume this will be fixed anytime soon.

Conclusion

New data about business investment and productivity growth show that we might have been too pessimistic in earlier assessments about the economic impact of the tax cuts.

For investors, higher CapEx and productivity growth are especially welcome, as these allow the economy to grow faster while producing less inflationary pressures; so the Fed doesn't have to raise rates so aggressively, prolonging the bull market, at least in principle.

But let's not get totally carried away, while excellent news, these are one-quarter figures, it remains to be seen whether this is the start of a new trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.