This back-to-school season, find your balance with a 529 plan

By Tom Rowley, Director, Retirement and Education Strategies on Aug 14, 2018, in Retirement

I’ve always been a huge fan of resolutions — and not just on Jan. 1. When our children were growing up, my wife and I used the beginning of each new school year to make some resolutions of our own. We’d swear not to lose the permission slips for field trips, we promised that we would check homework every night and we committed to adding uplifting notes to our kids’ lunchboxes every morning. Here are three additional back-to-school resolutions that helped my family during those busy school years:

Establish routines and stick to them. Kids thrive when their routines are predictable and consistent — and so do parents. So, establish manageable routines that your family can actually keep, like having your kids choose their clothes for the next day before bed.

Use a calendar. You don't have to go crazy and color-coordinate days of the week or plan out every moment of your life, but a calendar can make it easier for the whole family to keep track of tests and quizzes, after-school programs, football practices and doctor appointments.

Pack a healthy lunch. I still remember some of the mystery meat on the lunch lines of my school cafeterias! Times may have changed, but sending your kids to school with a healthy lunch in hand is a great way to ensure they've got the balanced choices they need to grow.

That theme of balance is important. A balanced meal full of healthy options keeps kids fueled for a busy school day, and a balanced routine also makes it easier to juggle homework, extracurricular activities, and time with family and friends. And since the start of another school year means our children are one step closer to college, now is a good time to make sure your college savings portfolio is balanced to your family’s needs as well.

Creating a balanced portfolio with a 529 plan

Take 529 plans, for example. Many include multiple portfolio options to choose from based on your family’s savings timeline and risk preferences. For instance, the CollegeBound 529 plan offers a three-tiered investment menu with 11 age-based portfolios, three target risk portfolios and a list of individual investment portfolios — so you can find a balanced option that works for your family.

Today’s 529 college savings plans also include several features. Anyone can open a plan (regardless of income level), and account owners maintain complete control of their 529 account assets. In addition, withdrawals can be used at any eligible two- or four-year college, vocational school or graduate school in the US — and in some states, they can be used for K-12 expenses as well.

This back-to-school season, resolve to keep your family’s balance with healthy routines and choices — and why not resolve to explore your college savings options as well? Talk to your financial advisor about finding the right savings plan for you.

Important information

Before you invest, consider whether your or the beneficiary’s home state offers any state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors that are only available for investments in that state’s qualified tuition program.

For more information about CollegeBound 529, contact your financial advisor, call 877-615-4116, or visit www.collegebound529.com to obtain a Program Description, which includes investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information; read and consider it carefully before investing. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the distributor of CollegeBound 529.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial advisor/financial consultant before making any investment decisions. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE

All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.’s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

©2018 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.