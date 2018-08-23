REIT Earnings Recap: Real Estate Cycle Reignites

Overall construction activity peaked in 2017, but many sectors continue to deal with an inventory overhang that will linger at least through 2018. Demand growth remains the wild-card for fundamentals.

Real Estate Earnings Review

Real estate investors have been taken for a wild ride in 2018. The dreadful performance in the first two months of 2018 has reversed into solid outperformance amid a pullback in interest rates and better-than-expected earnings results through the first two quarters of the year. In this report, we analyze the recently released NAREIT T-Tracker data to review 2Q18 earnings from a fundamental perspective.

Fundamentals Inflecting Higher in 2018

Until 2017, the post-recession period had been particularly favorable for real estate owners. Demand growth significantly outpaced supply growth, as development activity was stymied by tight credit conditions, limited risk appetite, rising construction costs, and burdensome financial and zoning regulations. This disequilibrium resulted in tight rental markets, allowing REITs to realize robust rent growth - more than double the rate of inflation - for most of this decade.

Spurred by development yields that were too attractive to pass up, construction activity began to pick up in 2014, and supply growth has approached nearly 2% of existing inventory across most major sectors. As supply growth has intensified, fundamentals have moderated across the real estate sector as rental markets approach supply/demand equilibrium after nearly a decade of above-trend rent growth.

Following several years of robust construction growth, however, new development activity has tailed off in recent quarters, coinciding with a surprising acceleration in economic growth. On an inflation-adjusted-basis, construction spending turned negative on a TTM basis in early 2018 for the first time since late 2011. Peaking supply growth, combined with accelerating demand growth has allowed REITs to regain their footing in 2018 after stumbling last year.

Same-store NOI peaked in late 2015 at nearly 5% and declined sharply from 2016 until late 2017. Combined with the intense downward pressure on yield-sensitive sectors from the sharp post-election rise in interest rates, REIT valuations remain near the low-end of the post-recession range, but well above the depths of early 2018 when the sector saw NAV discounts as wide as 15-20%. Improving valuation metrics have allowed REITs to re-open their external growth channels even as private market valuations appear to be rich relative to publically traded REITs.

Rates Down, REITs Up. Since bottoming in February of this year, the real estate ETFs (VNQ and IYR) have rallied more than 15%, coinciding with the 30 basis point retreat in the 10-Year Treasury yield (IEF). REITs are now back within 10% of all-time record highs reached in July 2016.

Equity valuations play an important role in the underlying operating fundamentals of the REIT business, particularly for REITs that have historically relied on their NAV premium to fuel external growth through acquisitions. While the NAV discount has shrunk in recent months, the persistent NAV discount has forced many REITs to scale back their acquisition plans and many REITs have sold assets in an attempt to close the valuation mismatch. While selling assets into a NAV discount does create long-term shareholder value, it typically results in short-term negative impacts to traditional closely watched metrics like FFO and dividend per share. As valuations improved throughout the quarter, REITs were again net buyers in 2Q18 after being net sellers last quarter.

Development-oriented REITs, however, are better positioned to benefit from the NAV discount. Fueled by firm private market values, development yields remain attractive in many sectors, though these yields have shown signs of compression in recent quarters as costs rise and cap rates have softened slightly. The development pipeline remains near a record-high at $42 billion, exceeding the 2008 peak of $38 billion. The industrial and residential sectors pipelines remain full while the retail sector continues to see only modest redevelopment and almost zero new development.

REIT Sector-By-Sector Analysis

Following a disappointing 2017 beset by earnings misses and downward revision, REITs have delivered surprisingly strong results through the first two quarters of the year. This quarter, REITs easily surpassed expectation and their own conservative guidance. Nearly 50% of REITs beat FFO estimates while just 12% came in short. More impressive was the 47% of REITs that raised full-year guidance with just 10% of REITs lowering 2018 expectations. Apartments, industrials, data centers, and storage REITs delivered the strongest results in 2Q18.

Same-store NOI growth remains strongest in the industrial, manufactured housing, office, and storage sectors. Retail REITs are seeing the slowest rate of SS NOI growth, though there are indications that 2018 will see a continued improvement throughout the year as retail sales and earnings continue to surprise to the upside.

Occupancy rates remain near record highs and have shown no sign of retreating. At 94.3%, average REIT occupancy surpassed the prior record set in 2017. Despite the gloom-and-doom narrative surrounding the retail sector, retail REITs remain more than 95% occupied.

The self-storage sector was the most active acquirer in the second quarter, followed by industrial and residential REITs. Office, hotel, and retail REITs were net sellers in the quarter.

After dipping more than 15% between January and March, REITs have outperformed nearly every major industry sector over the last quarter, climbing back into positive territory for the year. US REITs are now higher by 1% on the year, but still trail the S&P 500 (SPY), which has climbed 7%. Residential REITs have been among the top-performing sub-sectors of the Housing 100, buffering the negative impact of homebuilders (XHB and ITB).

REIT Balance Sheets Remain Strong

Perhaps to the disappointment of some growth-oriented investors, REITs have been exceedingly conservative in the post-recession period. This diligent balance sheet management has positioned REITs exceedingly well relative to highly levered private equity competitors in the event of a sustained slowdown in fundamentals or near-term dislocation. Debt accounts for less than 35% of the REITs' capital stack, down from an average of roughly 45% in the pre-recession period. EBITDA coverage ratios remain firmly above 4x compared to the sub-3x average in the pre-crisis period.

As a percent of NOI, interest accounts for less than 25%, the lowest level on record. As more REITs have obtained investment-grade bond ratings, they have been able to issue longer-term unsecured debt, pushing the average term to maturity on debt to more than 6 years.

Curiously, REITs have become increasingly more interest-rate-sensitive in recent years despite the fact that the liabilities side of the REIT balance sheet is largely indistinguishable from a typical corporation. While the underlying real estate will indeed be impacted by movements in the risk-free rate, the impact of rising rates on REITs' cost of capital is often overstated.

Bottom Line: Fundamentals Accelerate in 2Q18

Bull markets don't die of old age, and neither does the real estate cycle. Following a mild downturn in 2017, robust economic growth has reignited the real estate cycle. After a disappointing 2017 beset by earnings misses and downward revision, REITs have delivered strong results through first two quarters of 2018, beating expectations and raising guidance across most sectors.

Of course, don't forget about interest rates. Rising rates pressured REITs in the first quarter of 2018, but yield-sensitive REITs have been buoyed recently by the pullback in Treasury yields. REIT metrics inflected higher in the second quarter, led by continued strength in the industrial and residential sectors. Retail REITs have seen improving metrics as the "retail apocalypse" has receded. Overall construction activity peaked in 2017, but many sectors continue to deal with an inventory overhang that will linger at least through 2018. Demand growth remains the wild-card for fundamentals.

