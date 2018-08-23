Wednesday Does Not Mark The Longest Bull Market In History

My conclusion is that the bull market for stocks is over; the downside risk is 20% to 40%.

Since March 2009, there have been four bull market runs followed by four market corrections.

The S&P 500 bottomed at 666.79 on March 9, 2009, when investors were hit with final margin calls.

The financial media has been wrongly touting that Wednesday, Aug. 22, marks the longest bull market in history.

On Monday, Dow Transports, the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500 set new all-time intraday highs.

The main stream financial media have been touting that Aug. 22 marked the longest bull market in history. I say they are misleading investors and that the S&P is currently not in a bull market!

The chronological order of the bull moves and the corrections

The first bull market: The S&P 500 set a "panic low" of 666.79 on March 9, 2009. It was on this date that I predicted a 20% to 40% rally off this low. This first bull market peaked at 1,217.28 during the week of April 23, 2010, for a bull market gain of 82.6%.

The first correction: By definition a bull market ends with a correction of 10% or more. During the week of July 2, 2010, the S&P 500 had declined by 16.9% to a low of 1,010.91.

The second bull market: From the July 2, 2010, low, the S&P rallied by 35.6% to a high of 1,370.58 set during the week of May 6, 2011.

The second correction: From this high, there was a bear market correction of 21.6%, sending the S&P 500 to a low of 1,074.77 during the week of Oct. 7, 2011.

The third bull market: From this low, the S&P 500 has a strong bull market run of 98.6% to a high of 2,134.72 set during the week of May 22, 2015.

The third correction: The next correction was 15.2% to a low of 1,810.10 set during the week of Feb. 12, 2016.

The fourth bull market: From this low, the S&P rebounded by 58.7% to the high of 2,872.87 set on Jan. 26, 2018.

The fourth correction: From this high, the S&P declined by 11.8% to its bottom of 2,532.69 set on Feb. 9, 2018. The rebound since this low is 13% to Tuesday's close of 2,862.96. To have a new bull market, this measure would have to extend to a 20% gain. This may be problematic given my quarterly risky level is 2,893.1.

My analysis is supported by data from Wall Street technical analysts

Based on prior big break outs, here are the actual bull market moves that contradict the financial media!

1950-1966 = 16 years

1980-2000 = 20 years

2013-2018 = 5 years with more to go

Recessions can interrupt - those prior periods had five recessions plus the 1987 Crash.

Margin calls were a problem going into the March 2009 low

On Monday, Aug. 20, FINRA released margin data for the month ended July. The latest data is a 0.9% rise sequentially. Notice how margin debt peaked just before the S&P 500 peaked in 2007. At the March 2009 low margin debt bottomed with the market. Margin calls are the fuel for a longer-term bear market, but it may take a month or two longer for this to show up in this chart. The wide gap between debt in Red and the S&P in Blue should be considered a warning.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $281.55.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Spiders shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $279.35 and $271.64, respectively, as well as above my annual and semiannual pivots of $276.34 and $270.84, respectively. My monthly pivot of $280.09 held on Aug. 15 and the upside is my quarterly risky level at $288.57. The new all-time intraday high of $287,31 is just above the intraday high of $286.62 set on Jan. 26.

The Monthly Chart for the S&P 500

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

At the upper right of the monthly chart are the January high and the August high which may become a long-term double-top. At the lower left, the Crash of 1987 appears like just a blip.

Here's a scorecard of markets going back to mid-2005

The columns from left to right are:

The name of each market

The pre-crash of 2008 highs

The date of the highs

The March 2009 lows

The percent of the bear market crashes

The intraday market highs

The date of these highs

The percent of the total gain from the March 2009 lows

The percent above the pre-crash highs

The percent risk to the pre-crash highs

The percent risk to the March 2009 lows

Here's the data for the S&P 500: The S&P declined by 57.7% from its Oct. 2007 high of 1,576 and is up 330% since that bottom. Note that the S&P is 82.3% above its 2007 high, which is a downside risk of 45% if the double-top is confirmed.

My call is that the bull market for stocks is over and the downside risk is 20% to 40%.

For this call to be wrong, the Spiders would have to trade above $303.50 as this price would be 20% above the Feb. 9 low of $252.92.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.